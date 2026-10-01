أعلن المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل تلقيه بلاغًا يفيد بوقوع حادثة تصادم بين مركبتين على طريق الطائف - الرياض السريع بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

وأوضح المركز أن المعلومات الأولية الواردة إليه تشير إلى تسجيل 6 حالات وفاة جراء الحادثة، مؤكدًا مباشرة فريق تحقيق السلامة مهامه، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة، وجمع المعلومات والبيانات اللازمة، تمهيدًا لاستكمال إجراءات التحقيق.