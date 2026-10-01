The National Transportation Safety Center announced that it received a report of a collision between two vehicles on the Taif - Riyadh highway in the Makkah region.

The center clarified that the preliminary information received indicates that there are 6 fatalities as a result of the incident, confirming that the safety investigation team has begun its tasks, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to understand the circumstances of the incident and gather the necessary information and data, in preparation for completing the investigation procedures.