اختتم المعهد الصناعي الثانوي بجدة فعاليات وبرامج اليوم الوطني السعودي، التي جاءت تحت شعار (عزّنا بطبعنا)، وسط مشاركة واسعة من المتدربين ومنسوبي المعهد، وبحضور عدد من الجهات والشركاء، في إطار تعزيز قيم الانتماء وترسيخ الشراكة المجتمعية.

وشهد البرنامج، الذي تجاوز عدد مستفيديه ألف مستفيد، تنفيذ مجموعة من الفعاليات الوطنية والتدريبية والمجتمعية؛ شملت معرض الأقسام التدريبية والمسابقات والدورات، إلى جانب مسيرة (يوم وطن)، وأوبريت اليوم الوطني، والقصائد الوطنية، والفنون الشعبية.

مبادرات مجتمعية في احتفاء «صناعي جدة» بيوم الوطن

وتضمّن البرنامج مبادرات نوعية ذات أثر مجتمعي؛ أبرزها حملة التبرع بالدم، والفرص التطوعية بمشاركة فريق الكشافة، إضافة إلى البطولات الرياضية والمسابقات والجوائز، فضلًا عن مشاركة المعهد في التصاميم الوطنية وإنتاج فيلم وثائقي يوثق ذاكرة المعهد.

مبادرات مجتمعية في احتفاء «صناعي جدة» بيوم الوطن

وأكد مدير المعهد الصناعي المهندس ياسر بن عباد الثمالي أن هذه الفعاليات تأتي لتعزيز قيم المواطنة والانتماء لدى المتدربين، وتفعيل الدور المجتمعي والتطوعي للمعهد، وبناء جسور تعاون مع الجهات والشركاء بما يخدم المجتمع ويحقق مستهدفات العمل المؤسسي.

وأشار إلى أن الاحتفاء باليوم الوطني مناسبة لاستحضار مسيرة الوطن ومنجزاته، مؤكدًا حرص المعهد على ترجمة قيم الانتماء إلى مبادرات وممارسات تعزز خدمة الوطن والمجتمع. وأضاف أن برنامج هذا العام شهد تفاعلًا واسعًا ومشاركة فاعلة من شركاء النجاح، ما يعكس دور المعهد بوصفه جهة تدريبية ومجتمعية في آن واحد.

واختتم الثمالي بتقديم الشكر لمنسوبي المعهد والمتدربين والجهات المشاركة، مؤكدًا استمرار المعهد في تنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات التي تعزز التميز والشراكة المجتمعية والتطوع والانتماء الوطني، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.