مبادرات مجتمعية في احتفاء «صناعي جدة» بيوم الوطن

The Secondary Industrial Institute in Jeddah concluded the activities and programs of the Saudi National Day, which came under the slogan (Our Pride is in Our Nature), amidst wide participation from trainees and staff of the institute, and in the presence of several entities and partners, as part of enhancing values of belonging and establishing community partnership.

The program, which benefited over a thousand participants, included a series of national, training, and community activities; these included an exhibition of training departments, competitions, and courses, in addition to the (National Day Parade), a national day operetta, national poems, and folk arts.

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The program included qualitative initiatives with community impact; most notably a blood donation campaign, volunteer opportunities with the participation of the scouting team, in addition to sports championships, competitions, and prizes, as well as the institute's participation in national designs and the production of a documentary film that documents the institute's memory.

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The director of the industrial institute, Engineer Yasser bin Abbad Al-Thumali, confirmed that these activities aim to enhance values of citizenship and belonging among trainees, activate the community and volunteer role of the institute, and build bridges of cooperation with entities and partners to serve the community and achieve institutional work objectives.

He pointed out that celebrating the National Day is an occasion to recall the nation's journey and achievements, emphasizing the institute's commitment to translating values of belonging into initiatives and practices that enhance service to the nation and community. He added that this year's program witnessed wide interaction and effective participation from partners in success, reflecting the role of the institute as both a training and community entity.

Al-Thumali concluded by thanking the institute's staff, trainees, and participating entities, confirming the institute's continued implementation of programs and initiatives that enhance excellence, community partnership, volunteering, and national belonging, in line with the aspirations of leadership and the objectives of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom.