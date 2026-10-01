أدانت الحكومة الأردنية اليوم استهداف ميليشيا الحوثي محطة لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة بطائرة مسيّرة؛ وعدته انتهاكًا سافرًا لسيادة المملكة، وتهديدًا لأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها، وخرقًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وأكّد الناطق الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية الأردنية السفير فؤاد المجالي، تضامنَ الأردن المطلق مع السعودية الشقيقة، ووقوفَها معها في كلّ ما تتخذه من خطوات لحماية أمنها واستقرارها ومقدّراتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمُقيمين فيها.