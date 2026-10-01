The Jordanian government today condemned the targeting of an electricity distribution station in Medina by the Houthi militia using a drone; it considered this a blatant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The official spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fouad Majali, affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.