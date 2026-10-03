A crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, in a new maritime incident following a series of attacks targeting tankers and commercial vessels in the region in recent days.

The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a statement issued in the early hours of today (Saturday) that the captain of the oil tanker reported the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 4 nautical miles east of Oman.

The crew of the tanker is safe

The agency confirmed that all crew members of the tanker are safe, and there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the incident.

No environmental damage has been recorded, according to the latest available information, and the agency did not disclose the extent of the damage to the tanker.

The identity of the projectile remains unknown

UKMTO did not specify the nature of the projectile that struck the tanker or the party that launched it, nor has any party claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Initial information did not reveal the name of the oil tanker, the flag it flies, or the amount of crude oil on board.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the source of the projectile.

A new incident after a series of attacks

This incident comes just hours after UKMTO announced that another tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire and a power outage on board, before the crew managed to extinguish the fire and the vessel continued its journey.

Several other tankers have also been struck by unknown projectiles in recent days while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and investigations are ongoing to identify the parties responsible for several of these incidents.

The new incident raises concerns regarding the security of shipping and energy tankers in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, which serve as a major route for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to global markets.