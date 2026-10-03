أصيبت ناقلة نفط خام بمقذوف مجهول قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، في حادثة بحرية جديدة تأتي بعد سلسلة من الهجمات التي استهدفت ناقلات وسفناً تجارية في المنطقة خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
وأفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية «UKMTO»، في تقرير صدر في الساعات الأولى من اليوم (السبت)، بأن ربان ناقلة النفط أبلغ عن تعرض السفينة للإصابة بمقذوف مجهول على بعد نحو 4 أميال بحرية شرق عُمان.
طاقم الناقلة بخير
وأكدت الهيئة أن جميع أفراد طاقم الناقلة بخير، ولم ترد تقارير عن وقوع إصابات نتيجة الحادث.
كما لم تسجل، حتى أحدث المعلومات المتاحة، آثار بيئية ناجمة عن إصابة السفينة، فيما لم تكشف الهيئة عن حجم الأضرار التي لحقت بالناقلة.
هوية المقذوف لا تزال مجهولة
ولم تحدد «UKMTO» طبيعة المقذوف الذي أصاب الناقلة أو الجهة التي أطلقته، كما لم تعلن حتى الآن مسؤولية أي جهة عن الحادث.
ولم تكشف المعلومات الأولية اسم ناقلة النفط أو العلم الذي ترفعه أو كمية الخام الموجودة على متنها.
وتواصل السلطات المختصة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث ومصدر المقذوف.
حادثة جديدة بعد سلسلة هجمات
وتأتي الواقعة بعد ساعات من إعلان «UKMTO» إصابة ناقلة أخرى بمقذوف مجهول أثناء خروجها عبر مضيق هرمز، ما تسبب في اندلاع حريق صغير وانقطاع الكهرباء على متنها، قبل أن ينجح الطاقم في إخماد الحريق وتواصل السفينة رحلتها.
كما تعرضت عدة ناقلات أخرى لمقذوفات مجهولة خلال الأيام الماضية أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الجهات المسؤولة عن عدد من تلك الحوادث.
وتزيد الحادثة الجديدة المخاوف المتعلقة بأمن حركة السفن وناقلات الطاقة في المياه المحيطة بمضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان، اللذين يشكلان ممراً رئيسياً لصادرات النفط والغاز من دول الخليج إلى الأسواق العالمية.
A crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, in a new maritime incident following a series of attacks targeting tankers and commercial vessels in the region in recent days.
The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a statement issued in the early hours of today (Saturday) that the captain of the oil tanker reported the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 4 nautical miles east of Oman.
The crew of the tanker is safe
The agency confirmed that all crew members of the tanker are safe, and there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the incident.
No environmental damage has been recorded, according to the latest available information, and the agency did not disclose the extent of the damage to the tanker.
The identity of the projectile remains unknown
UKMTO did not specify the nature of the projectile that struck the tanker or the party that launched it, nor has any party claimed responsibility for the incident so far.
Initial information did not reveal the name of the oil tanker, the flag it flies, or the amount of crude oil on board.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the source of the projectile.
A new incident after a series of attacks
This incident comes just hours after UKMTO announced that another tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire and a power outage on board, before the crew managed to extinguish the fire and the vessel continued its journey.
Several other tankers have also been struck by unknown projectiles in recent days while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and investigations are ongoing to identify the parties responsible for several of these incidents.
The new incident raises concerns regarding the security of shipping and energy tankers in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, which serve as a major route for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to global markets.