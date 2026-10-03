أصيبت ناقلة نفط خام بمقذوف مجهول قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، في حادثة بحرية جديدة تأتي بعد سلسلة من الهجمات التي استهدفت ناقلات وسفناً تجارية في المنطقة خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

وأفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية «UKMTO»، في تقرير صدر في الساعات الأولى من اليوم (السبت)، بأن ربان ناقلة النفط أبلغ عن تعرض السفينة للإصابة بمقذوف مجهول على بعد نحو 4 أميال بحرية شرق عُمان.

طاقم الناقلة بخير

وأكدت الهيئة أن جميع أفراد طاقم الناقلة بخير، ولم ترد تقارير عن وقوع إصابات نتيجة الحادث.

كما لم تسجل، حتى أحدث المعلومات المتاحة، آثار بيئية ناجمة عن إصابة السفينة، فيما لم تكشف الهيئة عن حجم الأضرار التي لحقت بالناقلة.

هوية المقذوف لا تزال مجهولة

ولم تحدد «UKMTO» طبيعة المقذوف الذي أصاب الناقلة أو الجهة التي أطلقته، كما لم تعلن حتى الآن مسؤولية أي جهة عن الحادث.

ولم تكشف المعلومات الأولية اسم ناقلة النفط أو العلم الذي ترفعه أو كمية الخام الموجودة على متنها.

وتواصل السلطات المختصة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث ومصدر المقذوف.

حادثة جديدة بعد سلسلة هجمات

وتأتي الواقعة بعد ساعات من إعلان «UKMTO» إصابة ناقلة أخرى بمقذوف مجهول أثناء خروجها عبر مضيق هرمز، ما تسبب في اندلاع حريق صغير وانقطاع الكهرباء على متنها، قبل أن ينجح الطاقم في إخماد الحريق وتواصل السفينة رحلتها.

كما تعرضت عدة ناقلات أخرى لمقذوفات مجهولة خلال الأيام الماضية أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الجهات المسؤولة عن عدد من تلك الحوادث.

وتزيد الحادثة الجديدة المخاوف المتعلقة بأمن حركة السفن وناقلات الطاقة في المياه المحيطة بمضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان، اللذين يشكلان ممراً رئيسياً لصادرات النفط والغاز من دول الخليج إلى الأسواق العالمية.