قبضت الجهات الأمنية في العاصمة المقدسة على شخص لمضايقته المارة وإثارة الهلع والفزع بينهم، وتم التعامل معه في حينه وبشكل فوري, واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حياله، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة, مؤكدة أنه لا صحة لما يتم تداوله من مزاعم حول الواقعة، وأهمية استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية.