قبضت الجهات الأمنية في العاصمة المقدسة على شخص لمضايقته المارة وإثارة الهلع والفزع بينهم، وتم التعامل معه في حينه وبشكل فوري, واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حياله، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة, مؤكدة أنه لا صحة لما يتم تداوله من مزاعم حول الواقعة، وأهمية استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية.
مكة.. القبض على شخص لمضايقته المارة وإثارة الهلع والفزع
2 أكتوبر 2026 - 06:27 | آخر تحديث 2 أكتوبر 2026 - 06:38
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (العاصمة المقدسة)
The security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and causing panic and fear among them. He was dealt with immediately and appropriate legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution. They confirmed that there is no truth to the rumors circulating about the incident and emphasized the importance of obtaining information from official sources.