كشف مصدر عسكري يمني، اليوم (الخميس)، عن مقتل 30 عنصراً من مليشيا الحوثي وإصابة 50 آخرين، خلال اشتباكات عنيفة شهدتها جبهة الأقروض بمديرية المسراخ، جنوب محافظة تعز.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية «سبأ» عن المصدر قوله إن 30 عنصراً من مليشيا الحوثي لقوا مقتلهم وأصيب 50 آخرون بنيران القوات المسلحة، خلال المواجهات التي شهدتها جبهة الأقروض، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة تواصل التعامل مع تحركات المليشيا الحوثية في ظل تصعيدها المتواصل في عدد من جبهات تعز ومحاولاتها استهداف مواقع القوات المسلحة.
وأشار إلى أن المواجهات الأخيرة أسفرت عن خسائر كبيرة في صفوف المليشيا.
وفي مديرية جبل حبشي، قال المصدر إن القوات المسلحة خاضت معارك عنيفة تركزت في بني بكاري بجبل حبشي، وحمير بمديرية مقبنة، وجبهة الأقروض جنوب شرقي المحافظة، وكبدت المليشيا الحوثية خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد.
وأضاف أن المواجهات امتدت إلى جبهات الكدحة وجبل هان، والجبهتين الشمالية والشرقية لمدينة تعز، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة تمكنت، عقب ساعات من المواجهات العنيفة، من كسر هجمات المليشيا وإجبار عناصرها على التراجع، بعد تكبدها خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.
ونقل المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة عن مصدر عسكري قوله إن الطيران الحربي للقوات المسلحة نفذ 6 غارات جوية استهدفت مواقع وتجمعات متفرقة لمليشيا الحوثي جنوبي شرق تعز وفي جبهة حمير بمديرية مقبنة غرب المحافظة، وألحق بها خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد.
وأوضح المصدر أن القوات المسلحة تواصل التعامل مع الهجمات الحوثية، مؤكداً أن المواجهات أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف المليشيا.
A Yemeni military source revealed today (Thursday) that 30 members of the Houthi militia were killed and 50 others injured during violent clashes that took place on the Al-Aqroud front in the Al-Masrak district, south of Taiz governorate.
The Yemeni news agency "Saba" reported that the source stated that 30 members of the Houthi militia lost their lives and 50 others were injured by the fire of the armed forces during the confrontations on the Al-Aqroud front, explaining that the armed forces continue to respond to the movements of the Houthi militia amid its ongoing escalation on several fronts in Taiz and its attempts to target the positions of the armed forces.
He pointed out that the recent confrontations resulted in significant losses within the militia.
In the Jabal Habashi district, the source said that the armed forces engaged in fierce battles concentrated in Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi, and in Hamir in the Maqbana district, and on the Al-Aqroud front in the southeast of the governorate, inflicting casualties on the Houthi militia in terms of lives and equipment.
He added that the confrontations extended to the fronts of Al-Kadhah and Jabal Han, as well as the northern and eastern fronts of the city of Taiz, indicating that the armed forces managed, after hours of intense confrontations, to break the militia's attacks and force its elements to retreat after suffering heavy losses in lives and equipment.
The media center of the armed forces quoted a military source as saying that the warplanes of the armed forces carried out 6 airstrikes targeting various positions and gatherings of the Houthi militia in the southeast of Taiz and on the Hamir front in the Maqbana district in the west of the governorate, causing them significant losses in lives and equipment.
The source clarified that the armed forces continue to deal with the Houthi attacks, confirming that the confrontations resulted in casualties among the militia.