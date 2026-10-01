كشف مصدر عسكري يمني، اليوم (الخميس)، عن مقتل 30 عنصراً من مليشيا الحوثي وإصابة 50 آخرين، خلال اشتباكات عنيفة شهدتها جبهة الأقروض بمديرية المسراخ، جنوب محافظة تعز.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية «سبأ» عن المصدر قوله إن 30 عنصراً من مليشيا الحوثي لقوا مقتلهم وأصيب 50 آخرون بنيران القوات المسلحة، خلال المواجهات التي شهدتها جبهة الأقروض، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة تواصل التعامل مع تحركات المليشيا الحوثية في ظل تصعيدها المتواصل في عدد من جبهات تعز ومحاولاتها استهداف مواقع القوات المسلحة.


وأشار إلى أن المواجهات الأخيرة أسفرت عن خسائر كبيرة في صفوف المليشيا.


وفي مديرية جبل حبشي، قال المصدر إن القوات المسلحة خاضت معارك عنيفة تركزت في بني بكاري بجبل حبشي، وحمير بمديرية مقبنة، وجبهة الأقروض جنوب شرقي المحافظة، وكبدت المليشيا الحوثية خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد.


وأضاف أن المواجهات امتدت إلى جبهات الكدحة وجبل هان، والجبهتين الشمالية والشرقية لمدينة تعز، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة تمكنت، عقب ساعات من المواجهات العنيفة، من كسر هجمات المليشيا وإجبار عناصرها على التراجع، بعد تكبدها خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.


ونقل المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة عن مصدر عسكري قوله إن الطيران الحربي للقوات المسلحة نفذ 6 غارات جوية استهدفت مواقع وتجمعات متفرقة لمليشيا الحوثي جنوبي شرق تعز وفي جبهة حمير بمديرية مقبنة غرب المحافظة، وألحق بها خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد.


وأوضح المصدر أن القوات المسلحة تواصل التعامل مع الهجمات الحوثية، مؤكداً أن المواجهات أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف المليشيا.