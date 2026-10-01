A Yemeni military source revealed today (Thursday) that 30 members of the Houthi militia were killed and 50 others injured during violent clashes that took place on the Al-Aqroud front in the Al-Masrak district, south of Taiz governorate.



The Yemeni news agency "Saba" reported that the source stated that 30 members of the Houthi militia lost their lives and 50 others were injured by the fire of the armed forces during the confrontations on the Al-Aqroud front, explaining that the armed forces continue to respond to the movements of the Houthi militia amid its ongoing escalation on several fronts in Taiz and its attempts to target the positions of the armed forces.



He pointed out that the recent confrontations resulted in significant losses within the militia.



In the Jabal Habashi district, the source said that the armed forces engaged in fierce battles concentrated in Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi, and in Hamir in the Maqbana district, and on the Al-Aqroud front in the southeast of the governorate, inflicting casualties on the Houthi militia in terms of lives and equipment.



He added that the confrontations extended to the fronts of Al-Kadhah and Jabal Han, as well as the northern and eastern fronts of the city of Taiz, indicating that the armed forces managed, after hours of intense confrontations, to break the militia's attacks and force its elements to retreat after suffering heavy losses in lives and equipment.



The media center of the armed forces quoted a military source as saying that the warplanes of the armed forces carried out 6 airstrikes targeting various positions and gatherings of the Houthi militia in the southeast of Taiz and on the Hamir front in the Maqbana district in the west of the governorate, causing them significant losses in lives and equipment.



The source clarified that the armed forces continue to deal with the Houthi attacks, confirming that the confrontations resulted in casualties among the militia.