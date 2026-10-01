استقبل أمير منطقة نجران جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد في مكتبه مدير فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري بالمنطقة راشد بن محمد آل منجم.
واطّلع على تقرير عن مشاركة الفرع في فعاليات الاحتفاء باليوم الوطني السعودي، متضمنًا المعرض الوطني، وندوة حوارية بعنوان "الولاء والانتماء الوطني ودورهما في تعزيز التلاحم المجتمعي"، التي تناولت تعزيز الهوية الوطنية، وترسيخ قيم الولاء والانتماء، ودور الحوار والتواصل الحضاري في توطيد التلاحم المجتمعي.
أمير نجران يستقبل مدير فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري بالمنطقة


وأشاد أمير منطقة نجران بجهود المركز وبرامجه النوعية، وما تضطلع به من دور في تعزيز القيم الوطنية، وترسيخ ثقافة الحوار، ودعم التواصل المجتمعي، منوهًا بأهمية هذه المبادرات في تعزيز الوعي الوطني والمشاركة المجتمعية.
وتأتي مشاركة المركز في اليوم الوطني السعودي، امتدادًا لجهوده في التعريف بتاريخ المملكة ومنجزاتها، وتعزيز الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والإسهام في دعم مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.