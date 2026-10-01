أمير نجران يستقبل مدير فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري بالمنطقة

The Emir of Najran Region, Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, received in his office the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue branch in the region, Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Munajem.

He reviewed a report on the branch's participation in the events celebrating Saudi National Day, which included the national exhibition and a panel discussion titled "Loyalty and National Belonging and Their Role in Strengthening Community Cohesion," which addressed the enhancement of national identity, the consolidation of loyalty and belonging values, and the role of dialogue and cultural communication in solidifying community cohesion.



The Emir of Najran Region praised the center's efforts and quality programs, and its role in promoting national values, fostering a culture of dialogue, and supporting community communication, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives in enhancing national awareness and community participation.The center's participation in Saudi National Day is an extension of its efforts to introduce the history of the Kingdom and its achievements, enhance pride in national identity, and contribute to supporting the national development journey.