استعرض سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المجر ماجد بن عبدالعزيز العبدان، اليوم، مع وزير الدفاع المجري روملوس روسين ساندي، العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها، وذلك خلال اللقاء الذي جمعهما في بودابست.
وشهد اللقاء بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إلى جانب مناقشة فرص تطوير التعاون في المجالات الدفاعية والعسكرية، بما يعكس حرص الجانبين على تعزيز الشراكة بين المملكة والمجر.