The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Hungary, Majid bin Abdulaziz Al-Abdan, today discussed with the Hungarian Minister of Defense, Romulus Rosen Sand, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, during their meeting in Budapest.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of several topics of mutual interest, in addition to discussing opportunities to develop cooperation in defense and military fields, reflecting both sides' commitment to strengthening the partnership between the Kingdom and Hungary.