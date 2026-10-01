استعرض سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المجر ماجد بن عبدالعزيز العبدان، اليوم، مع وزير الدفاع المجري روملوس روسين ساندي، العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها، وذلك خلال اللقاء الذي جمعهما في بودابست.
وشهد اللقاء بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إلى جانب مناقشة فرص تطوير التعاون في المجالات الدفاعية والعسكرية، بما يعكس حرص الجانبين على تعزيز الشراكة بين المملكة والمجر.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Hungary, Majid bin Abdulaziz Al-Abdan, today discussed with the Hungarian Minister of Defense, Romulus Rosen Sand, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, during their meeting in Budapest.
The meeting witnessed a discussion of several topics of mutual interest, in addition to discussing opportunities to develop cooperation in defense and military fields, reflecting both sides' commitment to strengthening the partnership between the Kingdom and Hungary.