تشهد سماء أكتوبر 2026 سلسلة من الظواهر الفلكية اللافتة؛ تشمل وصول كوكب زحل إلى حالة التقابل مع الشمس، واقتراب القمر من المريخ والمشتري، وعبور المريخ أمام عنقود النثرة، إلى جانب نشاط زخة شهب الجباريات المرتبطة ببقايا مذنب هالي، مع فرص واسعة لرصد النجوم والمجرات من المواقع المظلمة البعيدة عن التلوث الضوئي.

أوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن زحل يبلغ حالة التقابل يوم 4 أكتوبر، فيشرق مع غروب الشمس ويبقى ظاهرًا طوال الليل، في واحدة من أفضل فرص السنة لرصده، إذ تبلغ المسافة بينه وبين الأرض نحو 1.26 مليار كيلومتر، ويمكن رؤيته بالعين المجردة جرمًا لامعًا مائلًا إلى الأصفر، فيما تكشف التلسكوبات الصغيرة حلقاته وبعض أقماره.

وأضاف أن المريخ والمشتري يواصلان الظهور في سماء ما قبل الفجر، ويقترب القمر من المريخ يوم 5 أكتوبر، ثم من المشتري يوم 6 أكتوبر، مع حدوث احتجاب قمري للمشتري في بعض مناطق العالم، بينما تشاهد مناطق أخرى اقترانًا قريبًا بحسب موقع الراصد.

ويظهر المريخ وسط نجوم عنقود النثرة خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 أكتوبر، في مشهد يمكن متابعته بالمنظار أو التلسكوب الصغير، فيما يبدأ الزهرة بالظهور بوضوح في سماء الفجر قرب نهاية الشهر، منخفضًا فوق الأفق الشرقي، مع التنبيه إلى الاكتفاء برصده بالعين المجردة ما دامت الشمس تحت الأفق.

وفي ما يتعلق بالشُّهب، تنشط زخة التنينيات بين 6 و10 أكتوبر وتبلغ ذروتها ليلة 8 و9 أكتوبر بمعدل يقارب خمسة شهب في الساعة، فيما تستمر الثوريات الجنوبية بنشاطها خلال أكتوبر، وتبلغ الجباريات ذروتها ليلة 21- 22 أكتوبر بمعدل نظري يصل إلى 20 شهابًا في الساعة، رغم تأثير ضوء القمر في رؤية الشهب الخافتة.

وتتيح ليالي أكتوبر مشاهدة كوكبة الفرس الأعظم ومربعها النجمي، ومجرة أندروميدا التي تظهر كتوهج ضبابي خافت، إلى جانب عنقود الثريا المعروف بـ(الشقيقات السبع)، فيما يكتمل القمر بدرًا يوم 26 أكتوبر في ما يعرف تقليديًا بـ(قمر الصياد)، وهو اسم تراثي لا يرتبط بظاهرة فيزيائية خاصة.

وأكد أبو زاهرة أن معظم هذه الظواهر يمكن رصدها بالعين المجردة من المواقع المظلمة، مع منح العين نحو 20 دقيقة للتكيف مع الظلام.

أكتوبر يقدّم عرضًا سماويًا يجمع الكواكب والمجرات واقترانات القمر