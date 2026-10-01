The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Bola Tinubu for continued health and happiness, and to the government and brotherly people of Nigeria for ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a similar cable to President Tinubu, in which he expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria abundant health and happiness, and for his country and people further progress and prosperity.