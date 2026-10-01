بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى الرئيس والقائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية بولا أحمد تينوبو، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لبولا تينوبو بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب نيجيريا الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية مماثلة للرئيس تينوبو، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا للرئيس والقائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة في نيجيريا موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده وشعبه الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.