شهد الحرمان الشريفان، اليوم الجمعة، خطبتين ركزتا على تقوى الله ومحاسبة النفس والرضا بما قسمه الله، في دعوة جامعة إلى إصلاح القلب واستقامة السلوك، والاعتبار بما يجري في الحياة من أحداث وعِبَر، والتحرر من الغفلة والطمع، والتحلي بالقناعة التي تعيد للبيوت سكينتها وللقلوب طمأنينتها.

في المسجد الحرام، نبّه الشيخ الدكتور فيصل بن جميل غزاوي إلى أن الإنسان بطبيعته يخطئ ويقع في الزلل، لكن العيب الحقيقي هو الإقامة على الخطأ وترك التوبة، مؤكدًا أن الاعتبار بما وقع للأمم السابقة سبيل للنجاة من العقوبات التي حلّت بهم بسبب تعديهم حدود الله. وأشار إلى أن قصص القرآن جاءت للعظة؛ ومنها قصة أصحاب الفيل الذين أرادوا انتهاك حرمة البيت الحرام فكانت نهايتهم عبرةً لمن يعتبر. ودعا إلى محاسبة النفس على الأقوال والأفعال، واستدراك الزلل، والرجوع عند الخطأ، والحذر من مسالك الغلو والتعدي على المسلمين بغير حق.

وفي المسجد النبوي، شدّد الشيخ عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن البعيجان على أن تقوى الله سبب لتيسير الأمور وتعظيم الأجر، وأن القناعة كنز يعيد للإنسان راحته وطمأنينته، مبينًا أن الله قسم الأرزاق بحكمته، وأن من رضي بما قسمه الله عاش غنيّ القلب مهما قلّ ماله. وأوضح أن القناعة لا تعني ترك العمل أو التخلي عن الطموح، بل الجمع بين السعي والرضا والتوكل، محذرًا من مظاهر المباهاة التي تكسر قلوب الفقراء وتضعف قناعتهم. كما دعا إلى الرفق بالضعفاء، والتأمل في حكمة الله في تفاوت الأرزاق وابتلاء الناس بالخير والشر.