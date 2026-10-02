أدان الأزهر الشريف بشدة استهداف محطة لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، مؤكداً رفضه القاطع للاعتداء الذي يمس أمن المدينة ويعرّض سلامة سكانها وقاصدي المسجد النبوي الشريف للخطر.

الأزهر: استهداف المدينة المنورة استفزاز لمشاعر المسلمين وانتهاك لحرمة البقاع المقدسة

وشدد الأزهر، في بيان، على أن المساس بسلامة المدينة المنورة وأهلها وزوارها يتنافى مع حرمة البقاع المقدسة ومكانتها في نفوس المسلمين، مؤكداً أن استهدافها يمثل استفزازاً لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.

وأكد الأزهر أن المدينة المنورة، بما تحتضنه من المسجد النبوي الشريف وما تمثله من مكانة دينية وتاريخية، تستوجب صون أمنها وسلامتها، ورفض أي أعمال تستهدف منشآتها أو تعرض سكانها وزوارها للخطر.

وجدد الأزهر تضامنه الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ورفضه التام لكل ما يمس أمنها وسلامة أراضيها، داعياً الله أن يحفظ بلاد الحرمين الشريفين ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.

وكان المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف لدعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أعلن، الخميس، أن محطة "طيبة" لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة تعرضت فجر (الثلاثاء) لهجوم بطائرة مسيرة، متهماً جماعة الحوثي بتنفيذ الهجوم.

وأوضح التحالف أن الهجوم أدى إلى خروج أحد المحولات عن الخدمة، دون أن تتأثر الشبكة الكهربائية، فيما نفت جماعة الحوثي مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، ووصفت الاتهام بأنه غير صحيح.

وأثار الاستهداف إدانات عربية وإسلامية واسعة، في ظل ارتباط المحطة بخدمات الكهرباء المقدمة للمسجد النبوي الشريف، وأكدت جامعة الدول العربية أن استهداف منشأة مدنية وحيوية في المدينة المنورة يمثل تجاوزاً مرفوضاً واستهانة بحرمة الأماكن المقدسة وسلامة المنشآت المدنية.

كما أدانت دول ومنظمات عربية وإسلامية الهجوم، مؤكدة تضامنها مع المملكة ورفض استهداف المنشآت المدنية أو المساس بأمنها وسيادتها.