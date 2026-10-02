الأزهر: استهداف المدينة المنورة استفزاز لمشاعر المسلمين وانتهاك لحرمة البقاع المقدسة

The Al-Azhar Al-Sharif strongly condemned the targeting of an electricity distribution station in Medina, affirming its absolute rejection of the attack that threatens the security of the city and endangers the safety of its residents and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

Al-Azhar emphasized, in a statement, that any harm to the safety of Medina and its people and visitors contradicts the sanctity of holy sites and their significance in the hearts of Muslims, asserting that targeting it represents a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Al-Azhar confirmed that Medina, with its embrace of the Prophet's Mosque and its religious and historical significance, necessitates the protection of its security and safety, and the rejection of any acts that target its facilities or endanger its residents and visitors.

Al-Azhar renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its complete rejection of anything that threatens its security and the safety of its territories, praying to God to preserve the lands of the Two Holy Mosques and to grant them the blessing of security and stability.

The spokesman for the coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced on Thursday that the "Taybah" electricity distribution station in Medina was attacked by a drone early on Tuesday, accusing the Houthi group of carrying out the attack.

The coalition clarified that the attack resulted in one of the transformers being out of service, without affecting the electrical grid, while the Houthi group denied responsibility for the attack, describing the accusation as incorrect.

The targeting has sparked widespread Arab and Islamic condemnations, given the station's connection to the electricity services provided to the Prophet's Mosque. The Arab League confirmed that targeting a civilian and vital facility in Medina represents an unacceptable transgression and a disregard for the sanctity of holy places and the safety of civilian facilities.

Arab and Islamic countries and organizations also condemned the attack, affirming their solidarity with the Kingdom and rejecting the targeting of civilian facilities or any infringement on its security and sovereignty.