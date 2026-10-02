شهدت سوق التوظيف في المملكة موجة طلبات استثنائية تستهدف قيادات تنفيذية ورؤساء قطاعات، بزمام أجور يتجاوز بعضها المليون ريال سنوياً، وفق بيانات حديثة رصدت حركة الوظائف القيادية المعروضة على المنصات العالمية.

وتصدرت العاصمة الرياض المشهد التوظيفي بحصة الأسد من هذه الفرص الذهبية، حيث برز الطلب المكثف على رؤساء التقنية والأمن السيبراني، إلى جانب كبار مسؤولي القطاع المالي والتقنية المالية. وتكشف أرقام السوق أن رواتب الرؤساء التنفيذيين للتقنية والتحول الرقمي تتراوح في العادة بين 90 ألفاً و200 ألف ريال شهرياً، لتضع شاغلي هذه المناصب في صدارة الفئات الأكثر دخلاً.

ولم تقتصر حركة الاستقطاب على قطاع التكنولوجيا وحده، إذ شهدت قطاعات الضيافة والعقار وسلاسل الإمداد، إضافة إلى المشاريع الكبرى مثل «القدية»، زخماً واسعاً في التوظيف القيادي من خلال طلب رؤساء تنفيذيين للأقسام الطبية والتشغيلية والتطويرية، بمتوسطات أجور تتجاوز عشرات الآلاف شهرياً وتزيد بشكل ملحوظ مع حزم المكافآت والحوافز.

ويرى خبراء التوظيف أن الحضور القوي لهذه المسميات التنفيذية يعكس تحولاً نوعياً في بوصلة الاقتصاد، حيث لم يعد التركيز ينحصر في الشواغر التقليدية، بل بات ينصب على اقتناص الكفاءات النادرة القادرة على إدارة المنظومات الضخمة وقيادة التحولات الكبرى بالمنطقة.