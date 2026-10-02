The job market in the Kingdom has witnessed an exceptional wave of applications targeting executive leaders and heads of sectors, with some salaries exceeding one million riyals annually, according to recent data that tracked the movement of leadership positions offered on global platforms.

The capital, Riyadh, has dominated the employment scene with the lion's share of these golden opportunities, where there has been intense demand for heads of technology and cybersecurity, alongside senior officials in the financial and fintech sectors. Market figures reveal that the salaries of chief executives in technology and digital transformation typically range between 90,000 and 200,000 riyals per month, placing holders of these positions at the forefront of the highest income brackets.

The recruitment movement has not been limited to the technology sector alone; the hospitality, real estate, and supply chain sectors, in addition to major projects like "Qiddiya," have also experienced significant momentum in leadership hiring through the demand for chief executives in medical, operational, and developmental departments, with average salaries exceeding tens of thousands monthly and significantly increasing with bonus and incentive packages.

Employment experts believe that the strong presence of these executive titles reflects a qualitative shift in the economic compass, as the focus is no longer confined to traditional vacancies but has shifted towards capturing rare talents capable of managing large systems and leading major transformations in the region.