The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned of serious risks to the population in Yemen due to the military escalation being carried out by the Houthis in Taiz Governorate, which has resulted in civilian casualties, damage to infrastructure, and the closure of roads.



Grundberg announced in a statement today, Friday, that his office has received "extremely concerning" reports about casualties, damage to infrastructure, and road closures, which hinder the ability of civilians to leave combat areas.



The UN envoy called on the Houthis to halt their military offensive, urging all parties to protect civilians and civilian facilities and to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.



He noted that Taiz Governorate currently hosts the majority of Yemenis who have recently been displaced due to fighting in other areas, which exacerbates the humanitarian risks resulting from the escalation.



The international organization reported last September that thousands of families had been displaced from Taiz and southern Hodeidah as fighting intensified.



The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed that the Houthi militia, following successive failures and significant losses on the battlefield, is attempting to compensate for its field shortcomings by launching a wide psychological war.



He stated that Taiz has been and will remain one of the great national strongholds, adding that attempts to subjugate it or break its will will fail, just as they have failed in the past.