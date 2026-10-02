حذر مبعوث الأمم المتحدة الخاص إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ، من مخاطر جسيمة على السكان في اليمن جراء التصعيد العسكري الذي ينفذه الحوثيون في محافظة تعز ، ما أدى إلى سقوط ضحايا مدنيين وألحق أضراراً بالبنية التحتية وأغلق طرقاً.


وأعلن غروندبرغ في بيان، اليوم الجمعة، أن مكتبه تلقى تقارير "مقلقة للغاية" عن سقوط ضحايا وتضرر البنية التحتية وإغلاق طرق، بما يعيق قدرة المدنيين على مغادرة مناطق القتال.


ودعا المبعوث الأممي الحوثيين إلى وقف هجومهم العسكري، مطالبا جميع الأطراف بحماية المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية بأمان ودون عوائق.


وأشار إلى أن محافظة تعز تستضيف حالياً غالبية اليمنيين الذين نزحوا أخيراً بسبب القتال في مناطق أخرى، ما يزيد من حدة المخاطر الإنسانية الناجمة عن التصعيد.


وكانت المنظمة الدولية أفادت في شهر سبتمبر الماضي بأن آلاف الأسر نزحت من تعز ومناطق جنوب الحديدة مع تصاعد القتال.


وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي، أكد أن مليشيا الحوثي، عقب الإخفاقات المتلاحقة والخسائر الكبيرة في ميادين القتال، تحاول تعويض عجزها الميداني عبر شن حرب نفسية واسعة.


وقال إن تعز كانت وستظل إحدى القلاع الوطنية الكبرى، مضيفاً أن محاولات إخضاعها أو كسر إرادتها ستفشل كما فشلت في الماضي.