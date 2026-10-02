أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، أن حجم الاحتياجات جراء الحرب الأخيرة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل يفوق إمكانات الدولة اللبنانية ويحتاج إلى تمويل كبير.
وخاطب سلام أهالي الجنوب على هامش زيارة بدأها، اليوم الجمعة، إلى النبطية، إحدى أكبر مدن الجنوب، التي تعرضت لدمار واسع جراء الضربات الإسرائيلية خلال الحرب بقوله " أدرك حجم الأزمة، أعرف تعبكم وأفهم معاناة من خسر منزله، ومن خسر عمله أو مصدر رزقه، ومن ينتظر أن يتمكن من ترميم بيته أو العودة إلى بلدته واستعادة حياته. لكن حجم الحاجات يفوق إمكانات الدولة اللبنانية وقدرتها على تحمّل هذه الأعباء وحدها".
وأضاف "نحن لا نزال نحتاج إلى تمويل كبير. لكن أريدكم أن تثقوا أننا نسعى، وسنواصل السعي، لتأمين كل ما نستطيع تأمينه للنهوض بالجنوب".
وكان نواف سلام كشف في كلمة أمام البرلمان اللبناني منتصف سبتمبر الماضي إلى أن كلفة الحربين الأخيرتين بين إسرائيل وحزب الله منذ أكتوبر 2023 على لبنان، تتجاوز 27 مليار دولار وفق تقديرات البنك الدولي.
يذكر أن هذه الزيارة الثانية لمسؤول رفيع إلى المدينة منذ اندلاع الحرب، بعد زيارة مماثلة أجراها الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون الشهر الماضي.
وزار سلام خلال الجولة مقار أمنية بعد إعادة تأهيلها وترميمها بعدما تضررت خلال الحرب الأخيرة ووضع حجر الأساس لمقر جديد للدفاع المدني اللبناني.
وجدد رئيس الحكومة التأكيد على عودة مؤسسات الدولة إلى عملها، فهي جزء أساسي من عودة الحياة إلى هذه المدينة العزيزة، وسوف تكون في خدمة دعم صمود أهلها الطيّبين وتثبيت بقائهم في أرضهم.
وأعلن سلام عن إطلاق 23 مناقصة تشمل في قضاء النبطية، من بين مشاريع أخرى، إزالة العوائق وترميم الطرق، وإعادة تأهيل مراكز الإيواء، وتأمين سيارات للإسعاف وأجهزة طبية.
وشدد في كلمته على أهمية حشد ما استطعنا من إمكانات ودعم لتحقيق الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ولإعادة بناء دولة قادرة وفاعلة، دولة واحدة لكل أبنائها، جيشها واحد، وقرارها واحد، لا سيّما قرار الحرب والسلم.
وأكد أن هذه هي الطريق كي لا نجد أنفسنا مرة أخرى أمام حرب جديدة، أو ذرائع جديدة للاعتداء على لبنان، أو توسع جديد للاحتلال.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, announced that the scale of needs resulting from the recent war between Hezbollah and Israel exceeds the capabilities of the Lebanese state and requires significant funding.
Salam addressed the people of the south during a visit he began today, Friday, to Nabatieh, one of the largest cities in the south, which suffered extensive destruction due to Israeli strikes during the war, saying, "I understand the magnitude of the crisis, I know your exhaustion and I empathize with the suffering of those who lost their homes, those who lost their jobs or sources of livelihood, and those who are waiting to be able to repair their homes or return to their towns and restore their lives. However, the scale of needs exceeds the capabilities of the Lebanese state and its ability to bear these burdens alone."
He added, "We still need significant funding. But I want you to trust that we are striving, and we will continue to strive, to secure everything we can to uplift the south."
Nawaf Salam revealed in a speech before the Lebanese Parliament in mid-September that the cost of the last two wars between Israel and Hezbollah since October 2023 on Lebanon exceeds $27 billion according to World Bank estimates.
It is worth noting that this is the second visit by a senior official to the city since the outbreak of the war, following a similar visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun last month.
During the tour, Salam visited security facilities after their rehabilitation and restoration following damage during the last war and laid the foundation stone for a new headquarters for the Lebanese Civil Defense.
The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the return of state institutions to work, as they are an essential part of restoring life to this beloved city, and will be in service to support the resilience of its good people and to ensure their presence in their land.
Salam announced the launch of 23 tenders that include, in the Nabatieh district, among other projects, the removal of obstacles and the restoration of roads, the rehabilitation of shelter centers, and the provision of ambulances and medical equipment.
He emphasized in his speech the importance of mobilizing all possible resources and support to achieve a complete Israeli withdrawal and to rebuild a capable and effective state, one state for all its citizens, with one army and one decision, especially regarding the decision of war and peace.
He confirmed that this is the way to ensure we do not find ourselves once again facing a new war, or new pretexts for aggression against Lebanon, or a new expansion of occupation.