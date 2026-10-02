The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, announced that the scale of needs resulting from the recent war between Hezbollah and Israel exceeds the capabilities of the Lebanese state and requires significant funding.



Salam addressed the people of the south during a visit he began today, Friday, to Nabatieh, one of the largest cities in the south, which suffered extensive destruction due to Israeli strikes during the war, saying, "I understand the magnitude of the crisis, I know your exhaustion and I empathize with the suffering of those who lost their homes, those who lost their jobs or sources of livelihood, and those who are waiting to be able to repair their homes or return to their towns and restore their lives. However, the scale of needs exceeds the capabilities of the Lebanese state and its ability to bear these burdens alone."



He added, "We still need significant funding. But I want you to trust that we are striving, and we will continue to strive, to secure everything we can to uplift the south."



Nawaf Salam revealed in a speech before the Lebanese Parliament in mid-September that the cost of the last two wars between Israel and Hezbollah since October 2023 on Lebanon exceeds $27 billion according to World Bank estimates.



It is worth noting that this is the second visit by a senior official to the city since the outbreak of the war, following a similar visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun last month.



During the tour, Salam visited security facilities after their rehabilitation and restoration following damage during the last war and laid the foundation stone for a new headquarters for the Lebanese Civil Defense.



The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the return of state institutions to work, as they are an essential part of restoring life to this beloved city, and will be in service to support the resilience of its good people and to ensure their presence in their land.



Salam announced the launch of 23 tenders that include, in the Nabatieh district, among other projects, the removal of obstacles and the restoration of roads, the rehabilitation of shelter centers, and the provision of ambulances and medical equipment.



He emphasized in his speech the importance of mobilizing all possible resources and support to achieve a complete Israeli withdrawal and to rebuild a capable and effective state, one state for all its citizens, with one army and one decision, especially regarding the decision of war and peace.



He confirmed that this is the way to ensure we do not find ourselves once again facing a new war, or new pretexts for aggression against Lebanon, or a new expansion of occupation.