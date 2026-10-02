أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، أن حجم الاحتياجات جراء الحرب الأخيرة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل يفوق إمكانات الدولة اللبنانية ويحتاج إلى تمويل كبير.


وخاطب سلام أهالي الجنوب على هامش زيارة بدأها، اليوم الجمعة، إلى النبطية، إحدى أكبر مدن الجنوب، التي تعرضت لدمار واسع جراء الضربات الإسرائيلية خلال الحرب بقوله " أدرك حجم الأزمة، أعرف تعبكم وأفهم معاناة من خسر منزله، ومن خسر عمله أو مصدر رزقه، ومن ينتظر أن يتمكن من ترميم بيته أو العودة إلى بلدته واستعادة حياته. لكن حجم الحاجات يفوق إمكانات الدولة اللبنانية وقدرتها على تحمّل هذه الأعباء وحدها".


وأضاف "نحن لا نزال نحتاج إلى تمويل كبير. لكن أريدكم أن تثقوا أننا نسعى، وسنواصل السعي، لتأمين كل ما نستطيع تأمينه للنهوض بالجنوب".


وكان نواف سلام كشف في كلمة أمام البرلمان اللبناني منتصف سبتمبر الماضي إلى أن كلفة الحربين الأخيرتين بين إسرائيل وحزب الله منذ أكتوبر 2023 على لبنان، تتجاوز 27 مليار دولار وفق تقديرات البنك الدولي.


يذكر أن هذه الزيارة الثانية لمسؤول رفيع إلى المدينة منذ اندلاع الحرب، بعد زيارة مماثلة أجراها الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون الشهر الماضي.


وزار سلام خلال الجولة مقار أمنية بعد إعادة تأهيلها وترميمها بعدما تضررت خلال الحرب الأخيرة ووضع حجر الأساس لمقر جديد للدفاع المدني اللبناني.


وجدد رئيس الحكومة التأكيد على عودة مؤسسات الدولة إلى عملها، فهي جزء أساسي من عودة الحياة إلى هذه المدينة العزيزة، وسوف تكون في خدمة دعم صمود أهلها الطيّبين وتثبيت بقائهم في أرضهم.


وأعلن سلام عن إطلاق 23 مناقصة تشمل في قضاء النبطية، من بين مشاريع أخرى، إزالة العوائق وترميم الطرق، وإعادة تأهيل مراكز الإيواء، وتأمين سيارات للإسعاف وأجهزة طبية.


وشدد في كلمته على أهمية حشد ما استطعنا من إمكانات ودعم لتحقيق الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ولإعادة بناء دولة قادرة وفاعلة، دولة واحدة لكل أبنائها، جيشها واحد، وقرارها واحد، لا سيّما قرار الحرب والسلم.


وأكد أن هذه هي الطريق كي لا نجد أنفسنا مرة أخرى أمام حرب جديدة، أو ذرائع جديدة للاعتداء على لبنان، أو توسع جديد للاحتلال.