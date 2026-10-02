The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced that the Air Force carried out 20 precise airstrikes within 3 hours, targeting movements, reinforcements, gatherings, elements, vehicles, and military equipment belonging to the Houthi militia in Taiz Governorate.



Al-Nazili specified today, Friday, the targeted areas in Hamir, Bani Bakari, Sam'aa, Al-Quroud, Al-Sittin Street, Al-Amour, Midi Bani Hassan, and Al-Wazi'iya in Taiz Governorate.



The spokesman confirmed in a post on the "X" platform that the airstrikes achieved direct hits on enemy targets, inflicting losses on militia elements, their equipment, and military movements.



The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed that the air defense in the armed forces managed to intercept and shoot down suicide drones belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia in the skies over the temporary capital, Aden, before they reached their targets in civilian areas and neighborhoods.



During the past 24 hours, the Yemeni government forces and popular resistance in Taiz thwarted a series of attacks and infiltration attempts launched by the Houthi militia on several fronts in the governorate, in a wide field escalation that extended from Maqbana and Jabal Habashi to the west, to Al-Quroud and Sam'aa to the south, and the fronts surrounding the city of Taiz.



The Taiz Axis Command stated that more than 100 elements of the Houthi militia were killed and dozens were injured during the confrontations, which were accompanied by airstrikes targeting militia positions and gatherings.