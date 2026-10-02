أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، أن القوات الجوية نفذت 20 غارة جوية دقيقة خلال 3 ساعات، استهدفت تحركات وتعزيزات وتجمعات وعناصر وعربات وآليات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي في محافظة تعز.


وحدد النزيلي، اليوم الجمعة، المناطق المستهدفة في كل من حمير، بني بكاري، سامع، الأقروض، شارع الستين، الأعمور، ميدي بني حسن، والوازعية في محافظة تعز.


وأكد المتحدث في منشور على منصة "إكس"، أن الغارات حققت إصابات مباشرة في الأهداف المعادية، وألحقت خسائر بعناصر الميليشيا وعتادها وتحركاتها العسكرية.


وكان الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، كشف عن تمكّن الدفاع الجوي في القوات المسلحة من اعتراض وإسقاط طائرات مسيّرة انتحارية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في سماء العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها في المناطق والأحياء المدنية.


وأحبطت القوات الحكومية اليمنية والمقاومة الشعبية في تعز خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، سلسلة هجمات ومحاولات تسلل شنتها ميليشيا الحوثي على عدد من جبهات المحافظة، في تصعيد ميداني واسع امتد من مقبنة وجبل حبشي غرباً إلى الأقروض وسامع جنوباً، والجبهات المحيطة بمدينة تعز.


وقالت قيادة محور تعز إن أكثر من 100 عنصر من ميليشيا الحوثي قُتلوا وأصيب العشرات خلال المواجهات، التي رافقها قصف جوي استهدف مواقع وتجمعات للج