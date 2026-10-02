أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، أن القوات الجوية نفذت 20 غارة جوية دقيقة خلال 3 ساعات، استهدفت تحركات وتعزيزات وتجمعات وعناصر وعربات وآليات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي في محافظة تعز.
وحدد النزيلي، اليوم الجمعة، المناطق المستهدفة في كل من حمير، بني بكاري، سامع، الأقروض، شارع الستين، الأعمور، ميدي بني حسن، والوازعية في محافظة تعز.
وأكد المتحدث في منشور على منصة "إكس"، أن الغارات حققت إصابات مباشرة في الأهداف المعادية، وألحقت خسائر بعناصر الميليشيا وعتادها وتحركاتها العسكرية.
وكان الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، كشف عن تمكّن الدفاع الجوي في القوات المسلحة من اعتراض وإسقاط طائرات مسيّرة انتحارية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في سماء العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها في المناطق والأحياء المدنية.
وأحبطت القوات الحكومية اليمنية والمقاومة الشعبية في تعز خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، سلسلة هجمات ومحاولات تسلل شنتها ميليشيا الحوثي على عدد من جبهات المحافظة، في تصعيد ميداني واسع امتد من مقبنة وجبل حبشي غرباً إلى الأقروض وسامع جنوباً، والجبهات المحيطة بمدينة تعز.
وقالت قيادة محور تعز إن أكثر من 100 عنصر من ميليشيا الحوثي قُتلوا وأصيب العشرات خلال المواجهات، التي رافقها قصف جوي استهدف مواقع وتجمعات للج
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced that the Air Force carried out 20 precise airstrikes within 3 hours, targeting movements, reinforcements, gatherings, elements, vehicles, and military equipment belonging to the Houthi militia in Taiz Governorate.
Al-Nazili specified today, Friday, the targeted areas in Hamir, Bani Bakari, Sam'aa, Al-Quroud, Al-Sittin Street, Al-Amour, Midi Bani Hassan, and Al-Wazi'iya in Taiz Governorate.
The spokesman confirmed in a post on the "X" platform that the airstrikes achieved direct hits on enemy targets, inflicting losses on militia elements, their equipment, and military movements.
The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed that the air defense in the armed forces managed to intercept and shoot down suicide drones belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia in the skies over the temporary capital, Aden, before they reached their targets in civilian areas and neighborhoods.
During the past 24 hours, the Yemeni government forces and popular resistance in Taiz thwarted a series of attacks and infiltration attempts launched by the Houthi militia on several fronts in the governorate, in a wide field escalation that extended from Maqbana and Jabal Habashi to the west, to Al-Quroud and Sam'aa to the south, and the fronts surrounding the city of Taiz.
The Taiz Axis Command stated that more than 100 elements of the Houthi militia were killed and dozens were injured during the confrontations, which were accompanied by airstrikes targeting militia positions and gatherings.