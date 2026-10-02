أطلق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حملة انتخابية مكثفة لمدة 32 يوماً ، ودشنها بزيارة ولايتي تكساس وأوكلاهوما لدعم المرشحين الجمهوريين فيما يدخل حزبه معركة للحفاظ على أغلبية ضئيلة في الكونغرس خلال انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في شهر نوفمبر القادم .


ويشكك بعض مرشحي الحزب الجمهوري في مدى فائدة ظهور ترمب وما إذا كان يفيد أم يضر موقفهم، إلا أنه يسعى إلى تصدر جهود الحزب في انتخابات التجديد النصفي ويعتزم المشاركة في حملات انتخابية لعدد من السباقات المتقاربة على مقاعد مجلسي النواب والشيوخ.


وخلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة دورانت بولاية أوكلاهوما، قال الرئيس الأمريكي أمس الخميس: "تظاهروا بأنني أنا المرشح، من فضلكم".


وبدأ ترمب جولته في مدينة دنتون بولاية تكساس قبل أن يتوجه إلى أوكلاهوما، في محاولة لحشد زخم قبل زيارة مناطق تشهد سباقاً أكثر تنافسية، لكنت زياراته إلى مناطق يغلب عليها التيار المحافظ أثارت مخاوف لدى بعض مسؤولي الحزب بشأن عدد المقاعد التي قد يخسرها الجمهوريون.


ولدى وصوله إلى تكساس، أفاد ترمب بأن جولات الحملة الانتخابية هذا الأسبوع، التي تتضمن أيضاً زيارة إلى ألاباما اليوم الجمعة، تأتي تعبيراً عن الاحترام للولايات التي دعمته في محاولاته الثلاث للوصول إلى البيت الأبيض.


وفي خطاب استمر نحو الساعة في مصنع بمدينة دنتون، أكد ترمب أنه يكرس جهوده لدعم الجمهوريين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي. وأضاف "قلبي مع هذه المعركة أكثر من أي وقت مضى".


وعبر في دورانت عن قلقه إزاء أداء المرشحين الجمهوريين في بعض الولايات الرئيسية. وقال للحشد "نشعر بالقلق بشأن ميشيغان، ونشعر بالقلق بشأن تكساس، ونشعر بالقلق بشأن عدد من الولايات الأخرى"، ودعا أنصاره إلى تشجيع أصدقائهم في الولايات الأخرى على التصويت.


واعتبر ترمب خلال فعالية في البيت الأبيض الأربعاء بأنه لم ينجح حتى الآن في الترويج لسجله الاقتصادي منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير 2025.


وقال ترمب في تكساس: "لدينا أفضل الأرقام التي حققها أي رئيس في تاريخ بلادنا، ومع ذلك لا أستطيع إيصال هذه الرسالة للناس".