أطلق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حملة انتخابية مكثفة لمدة 32 يوماً ، ودشنها بزيارة ولايتي تكساس وأوكلاهوما لدعم المرشحين الجمهوريين فيما يدخل حزبه معركة للحفاظ على أغلبية ضئيلة في الكونغرس خلال انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في شهر نوفمبر القادم .
ويشكك بعض مرشحي الحزب الجمهوري في مدى فائدة ظهور ترمب وما إذا كان يفيد أم يضر موقفهم، إلا أنه يسعى إلى تصدر جهود الحزب في انتخابات التجديد النصفي ويعتزم المشاركة في حملات انتخابية لعدد من السباقات المتقاربة على مقاعد مجلسي النواب والشيوخ.
وخلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة دورانت بولاية أوكلاهوما، قال الرئيس الأمريكي أمس الخميس: "تظاهروا بأنني أنا المرشح، من فضلكم".
وبدأ ترمب جولته في مدينة دنتون بولاية تكساس قبل أن يتوجه إلى أوكلاهوما، في محاولة لحشد زخم قبل زيارة مناطق تشهد سباقاً أكثر تنافسية، لكنت زياراته إلى مناطق يغلب عليها التيار المحافظ أثارت مخاوف لدى بعض مسؤولي الحزب بشأن عدد المقاعد التي قد يخسرها الجمهوريون.
ولدى وصوله إلى تكساس، أفاد ترمب بأن جولات الحملة الانتخابية هذا الأسبوع، التي تتضمن أيضاً زيارة إلى ألاباما اليوم الجمعة، تأتي تعبيراً عن الاحترام للولايات التي دعمته في محاولاته الثلاث للوصول إلى البيت الأبيض.
وفي خطاب استمر نحو الساعة في مصنع بمدينة دنتون، أكد ترمب أنه يكرس جهوده لدعم الجمهوريين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي. وأضاف "قلبي مع هذه المعركة أكثر من أي وقت مضى".
وعبر في دورانت عن قلقه إزاء أداء المرشحين الجمهوريين في بعض الولايات الرئيسية. وقال للحشد "نشعر بالقلق بشأن ميشيغان، ونشعر بالقلق بشأن تكساس، ونشعر بالقلق بشأن عدد من الولايات الأخرى"، ودعا أنصاره إلى تشجيع أصدقائهم في الولايات الأخرى على التصويت.
واعتبر ترمب خلال فعالية في البيت الأبيض الأربعاء بأنه لم ينجح حتى الآن في الترويج لسجله الاقتصادي منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير 2025.
وقال ترمب في تكساس: "لدينا أفضل الأرقام التي حققها أي رئيس في تاريخ بلادنا، ومع ذلك لا أستطيع إيصال هذه الرسالة للناس".
U.S. President Donald Trump launched an intensive 32-day election campaign, kicking it off with visits to Texas and Oklahoma to support Republican candidates as his party enters a battle to maintain a slim majority in Congress during the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for next November.
Some Republican candidates are questioning the usefulness of Trump's appearances and whether they help or hurt their positions, yet he aims to lead the party's efforts in the midterm elections and intends to participate in campaign events for several closely contested races for seats in the House and Senate.
During a campaign rally in Durant, Oklahoma, the U.S. President said yesterday, Thursday: "Pretend that I am the candidate, please."
Trump began his tour in Denton, Texas, before heading to Oklahoma, in an effort to build momentum ahead of visits to more competitive districts, but his visits to predominantly conservative areas have raised concerns among some party officials about the number of seats Republicans may lose.
Upon arriving in Texas, Trump stated that the campaign stops this week, which also include a visit to Alabama today, Friday, are a gesture of respect for the states that supported him in his three attempts to reach the White House.
In a speech lasting about an hour at a factory in Denton, Trump emphasized that he is dedicating his efforts to supporting Republicans in the midterm elections. He added, "My heart is with this battle more than ever."
In Durant, he expressed concern about the performance of Republican candidates in several key states. He told the crowd, "We are worried about Michigan, we are worried about Texas, and we are worried about several other states," and urged his supporters to encourage their friends in other states to vote.
Trump noted during an event at the White House on Wednesday that he has not yet succeeded in promoting his economic record since returning to the White House in January 2025.
Trump said in Texas: "We have the best numbers achieved by any president in the history of our country, yet I can't get this message across to the people."