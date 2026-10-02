U.S. President Donald Trump launched an intensive 32-day election campaign, kicking it off with visits to Texas and Oklahoma to support Republican candidates as his party enters a battle to maintain a slim majority in Congress during the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for next November.



Some Republican candidates are questioning the usefulness of Trump's appearances and whether they help or hurt their positions, yet he aims to lead the party's efforts in the midterm elections and intends to participate in campaign events for several closely contested races for seats in the House and Senate.



During a campaign rally in Durant, Oklahoma, the U.S. President said yesterday, Thursday: "Pretend that I am the candidate, please."



Trump began his tour in Denton, Texas, before heading to Oklahoma, in an effort to build momentum ahead of visits to more competitive districts, but his visits to predominantly conservative areas have raised concerns among some party officials about the number of seats Republicans may lose.



Upon arriving in Texas, Trump stated that the campaign stops this week, which also include a visit to Alabama today, Friday, are a gesture of respect for the states that supported him in his three attempts to reach the White House.



In a speech lasting about an hour at a factory in Denton, Trump emphasized that he is dedicating his efforts to supporting Republicans in the midterm elections. He added, "My heart is with this battle more than ever."



In Durant, he expressed concern about the performance of Republican candidates in several key states. He told the crowd, "We are worried about Michigan, we are worried about Texas, and we are worried about several other states," and urged his supporters to encourage their friends in other states to vote.



Trump noted during an event at the White House on Wednesday that he has not yet succeeded in promoting his economic record since returning to the White House in January 2025.



Trump said in Texas: "We have the best numbers achieved by any president in the history of our country, yet I can't get this message across to the people."