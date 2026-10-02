400 مدرسة تغلق أبوابها.. ماذا يحدث في فرنسا؟

تتجه نحو 400 مدرسة ومنشأة تعليمية في فرنسا إلى الإغلاق،اليوم (الجمعة)، مع استمرار موجة احتجاجات طلابية بدأت في مدارس ثانوية بمنطقة باريس، قبل أن تمتد إلى أنحاء البلاد وتتخذ منحى أكثر عنفاً خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
ويحتج الطلاب على عدد من المشكلات التي تواجه قطاع التعليم، في مقدمتها نقص المعلمين وتدهور حالة المباني المدرسية، إلا أن الاحتجاجات تحولت في بعض المناطق إلى أعمال عنف وتخريب، ما دفع السلطات إلى اتخاذ إجراءات أمنية وإغلاق مئات المؤسسات التعليمية.
وقال وزير التعليم الفرنسي إدوار جيفري، في مقابلة مع قناة «فرانس 2» مساء الخميس، إن «أكثر قليلاً من 400 مدرسة ومنشأة تعليمية» ستظل مغلقة (الجمعة)، في ظل استمرار الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالاحتجاجات.
احتجاجات تتحول إلى العنف
وبدأت الاحتجاجات في منطقة باريس الشهر الماضي، قبل أن تنتشر على مستوى فرنسا، وسط تصاعد أعمال العنف وسقوط عشرات المصابين، إلى جانب تنفيذ الشرطة مئات الاعتقالات.
وشهدت عدة مدن فرنسية، الخميس، مواجهات وأعمال تخريب مرتبطة بالاحتجاجات. وأفاد مسؤولون بأن طلاباً أضرموا النيران في مدرستين ثانويتين على الأقل، فيما تعرض معلمون في مدرسة ثالثة بمدينة مارسيليا، جنوبي فرنسا، لرذاذ من البنزين عن طريق الخطأ.
وفي مدينة ستراسبورج شرقي البلاد، أضرمت النيران في سيارة واحدة على الأقل، بينما اندلعت مواجهات بين شرطة مكافحة الشغب ومجموعات من الشبان في مدينة تولوز جنوب غربي فرنسا.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تسعى فيه الحكومة الفرنسية إلى احتواء الاحتجاجات ومنع تحولها إلى اضطرابات أوسع، خصوصاً مع امتدادها من منطقة باريس إلى مدن ومناطق مختلفة في البلاد.
الحكومة تتهم اليسار المتشدد
وفي تطور سياسي، نقلت فرانس 24 عن مصدر مقرب من رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو، قوله إن أجهزة الاستخبارات أبلغت اجتماعاً للأزمة عقد الخميس بأن حركة الاحتجاجات جرى إطلاقها بمبادرة من سياسيين ينتمون إلى اليسار المتشدد، ومن بينهم أعضاء في حزب «فرنسا الأبية» (LFI).
لكن النائب عن الحزب لويس بويار نفى هذه الاتهامات خلال تصريحات لوسائل إعلام فرنسية.
وبذلك تتجاوز الأزمة المطالب المتعلقة بقطاع التعليم، لتأخذ بعداً سياسياً وأمنياً مع تصاعد أعمال العنف واستمرار إغلاق مئات المدارس.
وتواجه السلطات الفرنسية تحدياً مزدوجاً يتمثل في التعامل مع مطالب الطلاب المتعلقة بأوضاع المدارس ونقص المعلمين، وفي الوقت نفسه احتواء أعمال التخريب والعنف التي صاحبت الاحتجاجات في عدد من المدن.
احتجاجات تمتد إلى بلجيكا
ولم تقتصر الاضطرابات على فرنسا، إذ بدأ بعض طلاب المدارس الثانوية في مدينة لييج البلجيكية المجاورة احتجاجات، الخميس.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، أعلنت السلطات في لييج أن جميع المدارس في المدينة ستغلق أبوابها (الجمعة)، إلا أن متحدثاً باسم البلدية لم يؤكد هذه الإغلاقات على الفور.
Around 400 schools and educational institutions in France are set to close today (Friday), as the wave of student protests that began in high schools in the Paris region continues, spreading across the country and taking a more violent turn in recent days.
Students are protesting a number of issues facing the education sector, primarily the shortage of teachers and the deteriorating condition of school buildings. However, in some areas, the protests have turned into acts of violence and vandalism, prompting authorities to take security measures and close hundreds of educational institutions.
French Education Minister Edouard Geffray stated in an interview with France 2 on Thursday evening that "a little more than 400 schools and educational institutions" will remain closed (Friday) amid ongoing disturbances related to the protests.
Protests Turn Violent
The protests began in the Paris region last month before spreading across France, amid escalating violence and dozens of injuries, alongside police making hundreds of arrests.
Several French cities witnessed clashes and acts of vandalism related to the protests on Thursday. Officials reported that students set fire to at least two high schools, while teachers at a third school in the city of Marseille, southern France, were accidentally sprayed with gasoline.
In the city of Strasbourg in the east of the country, at least one car was set on fire, while clashes erupted between riot police and groups of young people in the city of Toulouse in the southwest of France.
These developments come as the French government seeks to contain the protests and prevent them from escalating into wider unrest, especially as they spread from the Paris region to various cities and areas across the country.
Government Blames Far Left
In a political development, France 24 reported that a source close to French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that intelligence agencies informed a crisis meeting held on Thursday that the protest movement was initiated by politicians belonging to the far left, including members of the "La France Insoumise" (LFI) party.
However, the party's deputy Louis Boyard denied these accusations in statements to French media.
Thus, the crisis goes beyond demands related to the education sector, taking on a political and security dimension with the escalation of violence and the continued closure of hundreds of schools.
The French authorities face a dual challenge of addressing students' demands regarding school conditions and teacher shortages, while simultaneously containing the vandalism and violence that have accompanied the protests in several cities.
Protests Extend to Belgium
The unrest has not been limited to France, as some high school students in the neighboring Belgian city of Liège began protests on Thursday.
According to local media, authorities in Liège announced that all schools in the city would close their doors (Friday), although a spokesperson for the municipality did not immediately confirm these closures.