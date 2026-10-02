400 مدرسة تغلق أبوابها.. ماذا يحدث في فرنسا؟

Around 400 schools and educational institutions in France are set to close today (Friday), as the wave of student protests that began in high schools in the Paris region continues, spreading across the country and taking a more violent turn in recent days.

Students are protesting a number of issues facing the education sector, primarily the shortage of teachers and the deteriorating condition of school buildings. However, in some areas, the protests have turned into acts of violence and vandalism, prompting authorities to take security measures and close hundreds of educational institutions.

French Education Minister Edouard Geffray stated in an interview with France 2 on Thursday evening that "a little more than 400 schools and educational institutions" will remain closed (Friday) amid ongoing disturbances related to the protests.

Protests Turn Violent

The protests began in the Paris region last month before spreading across France, amid escalating violence and dozens of injuries, alongside police making hundreds of arrests.

Several French cities witnessed clashes and acts of vandalism related to the protests on Thursday. Officials reported that students set fire to at least two high schools, while teachers at a third school in the city of Marseille, southern France, were accidentally sprayed with gasoline.

In the city of Strasbourg in the east of the country, at least one car was set on fire, while clashes erupted between riot police and groups of young people in the city of Toulouse in the southwest of France.

These developments come as the French government seeks to contain the protests and prevent them from escalating into wider unrest, especially as they spread from the Paris region to various cities and areas across the country.

Government Blames Far Left

In a political development, France 24 reported that a source close to French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that intelligence agencies informed a crisis meeting held on Thursday that the protest movement was initiated by politicians belonging to the far left, including members of the "La France Insoumise" (LFI) party.

However, the party's deputy Louis Boyard denied these accusations in statements to French media.

Thus, the crisis goes beyond demands related to the education sector, taking on a political and security dimension with the escalation of violence and the continued closure of hundreds of schools.

The French authorities face a dual challenge of addressing students' demands regarding school conditions and teacher shortages, while simultaneously containing the vandalism and violence that have accompanied the protests in several cities.

Protests Extend to Belgium

The unrest has not been limited to France, as some high school students in the neighboring Belgian city of Liège began protests on Thursday.

According to local media, authorities in Liège announced that all schools in the city would close their doors (Friday), although a spokesperson for the municipality did not immediately confirm these closures.