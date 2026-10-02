تتجه نحو 400 مدرسة ومنشأة تعليمية في فرنسا إلى الإغلاق،اليوم (الجمعة)، مع استمرار موجة احتجاجات طلابية بدأت في مدارس ثانوية بمنطقة باريس، قبل أن تمتد إلى أنحاء البلاد وتتخذ منحى أكثر عنفاً خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

400 مدرسة تغلق أبوابها.. ماذا يحدث في فرنسا؟

ويحتج الطلاب على عدد من المشكلات التي تواجه قطاع التعليم، في مقدمتها نقص المعلمين وتدهور حالة المباني المدرسية، إلا أن الاحتجاجات تحولت في بعض المناطق إلى أعمال عنف وتخريب، ما دفع السلطات إلى اتخاذ إجراءات أمنية وإغلاق مئات المؤسسات التعليمية.

400 مدرسة تغلق أبوابها.. ماذا يحدث في فرنسا؟

وقال وزير التعليم الفرنسي إدوار جيفري، في مقابلة مع قناة «فرانس 2» مساء الخميس، إن «أكثر قليلاً من 400 مدرسة ومنشأة تعليمية» ستظل مغلقة (الجمعة)، في ظل استمرار الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالاحتجاجات.

احتجاجات تتحول إلى العنف

وبدأت الاحتجاجات في منطقة باريس الشهر الماضي، قبل أن تنتشر على مستوى فرنسا، وسط تصاعد أعمال العنف وسقوط عشرات المصابين، إلى جانب تنفيذ الشرطة مئات الاعتقالات.

وشهدت عدة مدن فرنسية، الخميس، مواجهات وأعمال تخريب مرتبطة بالاحتجاجات. وأفاد مسؤولون بأن طلاباً أضرموا النيران في مدرستين ثانويتين على الأقل، فيما تعرض معلمون في مدرسة ثالثة بمدينة مارسيليا، جنوبي فرنسا، لرذاذ من البنزين عن طريق الخطأ.

400 مدرسة تغلق أبوابها.. ماذا يحدث في فرنسا؟

وفي مدينة ستراسبورج شرقي البلاد، أضرمت النيران في سيارة واحدة على الأقل، بينما اندلعت مواجهات بين شرطة مكافحة الشغب ومجموعات من الشبان في مدينة تولوز جنوب غربي فرنسا.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تسعى فيه الحكومة الفرنسية إلى احتواء الاحتجاجات ومنع تحولها إلى اضطرابات أوسع، خصوصاً مع امتدادها من منطقة باريس إلى مدن ومناطق مختلفة في البلاد.

الحكومة تتهم اليسار المتشدد

وفي تطور سياسي، نقلت فرانس 24 عن مصدر مقرب من رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو، قوله إن أجهزة الاستخبارات أبلغت اجتماعاً للأزمة عقد الخميس بأن حركة الاحتجاجات جرى إطلاقها بمبادرة من سياسيين ينتمون إلى اليسار المتشدد، ومن بينهم أعضاء في حزب «فرنسا الأبية» (LFI).

لكن النائب عن الحزب لويس بويار نفى هذه الاتهامات خلال تصريحات لوسائل إعلام فرنسية.

وبذلك تتجاوز الأزمة المطالب المتعلقة بقطاع التعليم، لتأخذ بعداً سياسياً وأمنياً مع تصاعد أعمال العنف واستمرار إغلاق مئات المدارس.

وتواجه السلطات الفرنسية تحدياً مزدوجاً يتمثل في التعامل مع مطالب الطلاب المتعلقة بأوضاع المدارس ونقص المعلمين، وفي الوقت نفسه احتواء أعمال التخريب والعنف التي صاحبت الاحتجاجات في عدد من المدن.

احتجاجات تمتد إلى بلجيكا

ولم تقتصر الاضطرابات على فرنسا، إذ بدأ بعض طلاب المدارس الثانوية في مدينة لييج البلجيكية المجاورة احتجاجات، الخميس.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، أعلنت السلطات في لييج أن جميع المدارس في المدينة ستغلق أبوابها (الجمعة)، إلا أن متحدثاً باسم البلدية لم يؤكد هذه الإغلاقات على الفور.