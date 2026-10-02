يعقد مسؤولون من المفوضية الأوروبية وألمانيا وفرنسا وإيطاليا وإيرلندا وبريطانيا اجتماعًا طارئًا لبحث الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الديزل، والضغوط الأمريكية على بعض الدول الأوروبية للإفراج عن جزء من احتياطياتها الإستراتيجية من الوقود.

وتدرس الولايات المتحدة فرض حظر لمدة 90 يومًا على صادرات الديزل، في حال عدم إفراج فرنسا وألمانيا عن نحو 120 مليون برميل من احتياطيات الديزل، بهدف المساعدة على خفض أسعار الوقود العالمية.

وحذر مفوض التجارة الأوروبي ماروش شيفتشوفيتش من تداعيات أي حظر أمريكي على صادرات الديزل، في وقت تسعى فيه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى إيجاد حلول مشتركة لمواجهة اضطرابات أسواق الطاقة وارتفاع تكاليف الوقود.