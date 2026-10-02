Officials from the European Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, and Britain are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the sharp rise in diesel prices and the American pressure on some European countries to release part of their strategic fuel reserves.

The United States is considering imposing a 90-day ban on diesel exports if France and Germany do not release about 120 million barrels of diesel reserves, aiming to help lower global fuel prices.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic warned of the repercussions of any American ban on diesel exports, at a time when EU countries are seeking to find common solutions to address disruptions in energy markets and rising fuel costs.