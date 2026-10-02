يعقد مسؤولون من المفوضية الأوروبية وألمانيا وفرنسا وإيطاليا وإيرلندا وبريطانيا اجتماعًا طارئًا لبحث الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الديزل، والضغوط الأمريكية على بعض الدول الأوروبية للإفراج عن جزء من احتياطياتها الإستراتيجية من الوقود.
وتدرس الولايات المتحدة فرض حظر لمدة 90 يومًا على صادرات الديزل، في حال عدم إفراج فرنسا وألمانيا عن نحو 120 مليون برميل من احتياطيات الديزل، بهدف المساعدة على خفض أسعار الوقود العالمية.
وحذر مفوض التجارة الأوروبي ماروش شيفتشوفيتش من تداعيات أي حظر أمريكي على صادرات الديزل، في وقت تسعى فيه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى إيجاد حلول مشتركة لمواجهة اضطرابات أسواق الطاقة وارتفاع تكاليف الوقود.
Officials from the European Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, and Britain are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the sharp rise in diesel prices and the American pressure on some European countries to release part of their strategic fuel reserves.
The United States is considering imposing a 90-day ban on diesel exports if France and Germany do not release about 120 million barrels of diesel reserves, aiming to help lower global fuel prices.
European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic warned of the repercussions of any American ban on diesel exports, at a time when EU countries are seeking to find common solutions to address disruptions in energy markets and rising fuel costs.