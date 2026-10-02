Sudan strongly condemned the targeting of the "Taiba" electricity distribution station in Medina by the terrorist Houthi militia, which provides electricity services to the Prophet's Mosque.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated in a statement that the attack represents a disgraceful act that violates the sanctity of the City of the Messenger of Allah and targets a civilian facility, noting that it is part of the Houthis' approach to targeting Islamic sanctities and provoking the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Sudan called on the international community to condemn these practices and work to deter them, contributing to the protection and safety of the Two Holy Mosques.