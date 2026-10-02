أدان السودان بشدة استهداف ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية محطة "طيبة" لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، التي تقدم خدمات الكهرباء للمسجد النبوي الشريف.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في بيان صادر عنها، إن الاعتداء يمثل عملًا مشينًا يمس حرمة مدينة رسول الله ويستهدف أحد الأعيان المدنية، عادة أنه يأتي ضمن نهج الحوثيين في استهداف المقدسات الإسلامية واستفزاز مشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.
ودعا السودان المجتمع الدولي إلى إدانة هذه الممارسات والعمل على ردعها، بما يسهم في حماية أمن الحرمين الشريفين وسلامتهما.