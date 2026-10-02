أدان السودان بشدة استهداف ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية محطة "طيبة" لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، التي تقدم خدمات الكهرباء للمسجد النبوي الشريف.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في بيان صادر عنها، إن الاعتداء يمثل عملًا مشينًا يمس حرمة مدينة رسول الله ويستهدف أحد الأعيان المدنية، عادة أنه يأتي ضمن نهج الحوثيين في استهداف المقدسات الإسلامية واستفزاز مشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.
ودعا السودان المجتمع الدولي إلى إدانة هذه الممارسات والعمل على ردعها، بما يسهم في حماية أمن الحرمين الشريفين وسلامتهما.
السودان يدين هجوم الحوثيين على محطة لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة
أدان السودان بشدة استهداف ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية محطة "طيبة" لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، التي تقدم خدمات الكهرباء للمسجد النبوي الشريف.
Sudan strongly condemned the targeting of the "Taiba" electricity distribution station in Medina by the terrorist Houthi militia, which provides electricity services to the Prophet's Mosque.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated in a statement that the attack represents a disgraceful act that violates the sanctity of the City of the Messenger of Allah and targets a civilian facility, noting that it is part of the Houthis' approach to targeting Islamic sanctities and provoking the feelings of Muslims around the world.
Sudan called on the international community to condemn these practices and work to deter them, contributing to the protection and safety of the Two Holy Mosques.