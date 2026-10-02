Pakistan strongly condemned the attack launched by Houthi militias on the Taybah electricity distribution station in Medina, affirming its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the kingdom's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in a statement today that the attack, which occurred on September 29 and targeted a civilian facility that supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque, represents a serious provocation and a source of deep concern and pain for millions of Muslims around the world.

It emphasized the necessity of respecting the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and ensuring the safety of worshippers, pilgrims, and Umrah performers under all circumstances, calling for an immediate and unconditional halt to such acts that pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Pakistan reiterated its steadfast solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its full support for the kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, affirming its commitment to stand by it in protecting the Two Holy Mosques and its people and ensuring the safety of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Pakistan will continue to make every effort to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.