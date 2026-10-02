أدانت باكستان بشدة الهجوم الذي شنته مليشيات الحوثي على محطة طيبة لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، مؤكدة تضامنها الكامل مع السعودية ودعمها لأمن المملكة وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، في بيان اليوم، إن الهجوم الذي وقع في 29 سبتمبر واستهدف منشأة مدنية تزود المسجد النبوي الشريف بالكهرباء يمثل استفزازاً خطيراً ومصدر قلق وألم بالغين لملايين المسلمين حول العالم.
وشددت على ضرورة احترام حرمة الحرمين الشريفين وضمان سلامة المصلين والحجاج والمعتمرين في جميع الظروف، داعية إلى الوقف الفوري وغير المشروط لمثل هذه الأعمال التي تشكل تهديداً خطيراً للسلام والأمن الإقليميين.
وجددت باكستان تضامنها الثابت مع السعودية ودعمها الكامل لسيادة المملكة وسلامة أراضيها وأمنها، مؤكدة وقوفها إلى جانبها في حماية الحرمين الشريفين وشعبها وضمان سلامة الحجاج والمعتمرين.
وأكدت الخارجية أن باكستان ستواصل بذل جميع الجهود من أجل تحقيق سلام واستقرار دائمين في المنطقة.