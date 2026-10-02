تشكل الأجنحة الأربعة مفتاحاً سحرياً لإعادة كتابة تاريخ الطيران في عالم ما قبل التاريخ. ففي كشف علمي مذهل أصاب الأوساط البحثية بحيرة عارمة، أعلن علماء في الصين اكتشاف أحفورة لديناصور صغير مكسو بالريش وحُفظ بصورة استثنائية، ليتبين أنه مزود بأربع أجنحة كاملة، مما يفتح نافذة غير مسبوقة على كيفية تطور الطيران لدى المفترسات القديمة.

أطلق الباحثون على هذا الكائن الفريد اسم «نوريلرابتور بارسبولدي»، وقد عُثر عليه داخل صخور تعود إلى العصر الطباشيري المبكر في تكوين «جيوفوتانغ» شمال شرقي الصين. ويبلغ طول الحيوان نحو 57 سنتيمتراً، وتشير التقديرات إلى أنه نفق وهو في الثالثة من عمره.

ينتمي هذا الاكتشاف إلى عائلة «الميكرورابتورات»، وهي ديناصورات صغيرة قريبة الصلة بالطيور ولكنها ليست من أسلافها المباشرين. وقد تميز الكائن بأسنان ومخالب حادة ومنحنية، مما يعكس طبيعته المفترسة الشرسة التي كانت تتغذى على الثدييات المبكرة، والسحالي، والبرمائيات، وربما صغار الديناصورات الأخرى.

ووفقاً لعالم الأحافير سكوت هارتمان من جامعة ويسكونسن ماديسون، ربما جمعت هذه الكائنات العجيبة بين القدرة على الانزلاق ورفرفة الأجنحة، حيث لعبت الأجنحة الخلفية دوراً محورياً في تحقيق الثبات، والكبح المفاجئ، وتنفيذ المنعطفات السريعة بمرونة مذهلة في الهواء.

وفي السياق ذاته، لاحظ فريق الباحثة أندريا كاو أن نحو 30% من التغيرات التشريحية التي رافقت تطور الميكرورابتورات ظهرت أيضاً في سلالة الطيور الحقيقية ولكن بترتيب مغاير تماماً. وهو ما يدعمه الباحث روي بي من الأكاديمية الصينية للعلوم، مؤكداً أن هذه المعطيات ترجح بقوة فرضية تطور الطيران بشكل مستقل أكثر من مرة وبمسارات مختلفة في عالم الحيوانات القديمة، لتظل هذه الأجنحة الأربعة لغزاً تاريخياً يحير العلماء ويقلب المفاهيم المستقرة رأساً على عقب.