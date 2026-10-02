تشكل الأجنحة الأربعة مفتاحاً سحرياً لإعادة كتابة تاريخ الطيران في عالم ما قبل التاريخ. ففي كشف علمي مذهل أصاب الأوساط البحثية بحيرة عارمة، أعلن علماء في الصين اكتشاف أحفورة لديناصور صغير مكسو بالريش وحُفظ بصورة استثنائية، ليتبين أنه مزود بأربع أجنحة كاملة، مما يفتح نافذة غير مسبوقة على كيفية تطور الطيران لدى المفترسات القديمة.
أطلق الباحثون على هذا الكائن الفريد اسم «نوريلرابتور بارسبولدي»، وقد عُثر عليه داخل صخور تعود إلى العصر الطباشيري المبكر في تكوين «جيوفوتانغ» شمال شرقي الصين. ويبلغ طول الحيوان نحو 57 سنتيمتراً، وتشير التقديرات إلى أنه نفق وهو في الثالثة من عمره.
ينتمي هذا الاكتشاف إلى عائلة «الميكرورابتورات»، وهي ديناصورات صغيرة قريبة الصلة بالطيور ولكنها ليست من أسلافها المباشرين. وقد تميز الكائن بأسنان ومخالب حادة ومنحنية، مما يعكس طبيعته المفترسة الشرسة التي كانت تتغذى على الثدييات المبكرة، والسحالي، والبرمائيات، وربما صغار الديناصورات الأخرى.
ووفقاً لعالم الأحافير سكوت هارتمان من جامعة ويسكونسن ماديسون، ربما جمعت هذه الكائنات العجيبة بين القدرة على الانزلاق ورفرفة الأجنحة، حيث لعبت الأجنحة الخلفية دوراً محورياً في تحقيق الثبات، والكبح المفاجئ، وتنفيذ المنعطفات السريعة بمرونة مذهلة في الهواء.
وفي السياق ذاته، لاحظ فريق الباحثة أندريا كاو أن نحو 30% من التغيرات التشريحية التي رافقت تطور الميكرورابتورات ظهرت أيضاً في سلالة الطيور الحقيقية ولكن بترتيب مغاير تماماً. وهو ما يدعمه الباحث روي بي من الأكاديمية الصينية للعلوم، مؤكداً أن هذه المعطيات ترجح بقوة فرضية تطور الطيران بشكل مستقل أكثر من مرة وبمسارات مختلفة في عالم الحيوانات القديمة، لتظل هذه الأجنحة الأربعة لغزاً تاريخياً يحير العلماء ويقلب المفاهيم المستقرة رأساً على عقب.
The four wings form a magical key to rewriting the history of flight in the prehistoric world. In a stunning scientific revelation that has left the research community in a state of bewilderment, scientists in China announced the discovery of a remarkably preserved fossil of a small feathered dinosaur, which turns out to have four complete wings, opening an unprecedented window into how flight evolved among ancient predators.
The researchers named this unique creature "Norellaptor parspoldi," and it was found within rocks dating back to the early Cretaceous period in the "Jiufotang" formation in northeastern China. The animal measures about 57 centimeters in length, and estimates suggest it died at the age of three.
This discovery belongs to the family of "microraptors," which are small dinosaurs closely related to birds but not direct ancestors. The creature was characterized by sharp, curved teeth and claws, reflecting its fierce predatory nature that fed on early mammals, lizards, amphibians, and possibly small dinosaurs.
According to paleontologist Scott Hartman from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, these remarkable creatures may have combined the ability to glide with wing flapping, where the hind wings played a crucial role in achieving stability, sudden braking, and executing quick turns with astonishing agility in the air.
In the same context, researcher Andrea Cau's team noted that about 30% of the anatomical changes accompanying the evolution of microraptors also appeared in the lineage of true birds but in a completely different arrangement. This is supported by researcher Roy Bee from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who confirms that this data strongly favors the hypothesis of flight evolving independently multiple times along different paths in the world of ancient animals, leaving these four wings a historical mystery that perplexes scientists and upends established concepts.