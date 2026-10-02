The four wings form a magical key to rewriting the history of flight in the prehistoric world. In a stunning scientific revelation that has left the research community in a state of bewilderment, scientists in China announced the discovery of a remarkably preserved fossil of a small feathered dinosaur, which turns out to have four complete wings, opening an unprecedented window into how flight evolved among ancient predators.

The researchers named this unique creature "Norellaptor parspoldi," and it was found within rocks dating back to the early Cretaceous period in the "Jiufotang" formation in northeastern China. The animal measures about 57 centimeters in length, and estimates suggest it died at the age of three.

This discovery belongs to the family of "microraptors," which are small dinosaurs closely related to birds but not direct ancestors. The creature was characterized by sharp, curved teeth and claws, reflecting its fierce predatory nature that fed on early mammals, lizards, amphibians, and possibly small dinosaurs.

According to paleontologist Scott Hartman from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, these remarkable creatures may have combined the ability to glide with wing flapping, where the hind wings played a crucial role in achieving stability, sudden braking, and executing quick turns with astonishing agility in the air.

In the same context, researcher Andrea Cau's team noted that about 30% of the anatomical changes accompanying the evolution of microraptors also appeared in the lineage of true birds but in a completely different arrangement. This is supported by researcher Roy Bee from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who confirms that this data strongly favors the hypothesis of flight evolving independently multiple times along different paths in the world of ancient animals, leaving these four wings a historical mystery that perplexes scientists and upends established concepts.