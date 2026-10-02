عاشت عائلة أمريكية ساعات عصيبة داخل أروقة العناية المركزة، بعدما كادت طفلة لم تتجاوز عامها الثاني أن تفقد حياتها إثر تناولها حليباً طازجاً غير مبستر، اشترته الأم بناءً على توصيات ترويجية انتشرت عبر مجموعات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبدأت المأساة عندما طالبت الأم بنصيحة لتحسين هضم طفلتها، لترشدها إحدى المجموعات إلى مزرعة محلية تبيع الحليب الطازج غير المعقم مباشرة للجمهور. وبعد فترة وجيزة من الاستهلاك، أصيبت الطفلة بتسمم بكتيري حاد ناتج عن سلالة خطيرة من بكتيريا «إي كولاي» القاتلة، ما أدى إلى فشل كلوي مفاجئ وتوقف وظائف الجسد الحيوية، لتوضع تحت أجهزة التنفس الصناعي وغسيل الكلى بشكل عاجل.

وفي الوقت الذي كانت فيه طفلة أخرى تواجه المصير ذاته داخل المستشفى نفسه جراء تناول حليب من المزرعة ذاتها، سارعت الأم لتقديم أدلة رسائل نصية تحذر فيها المزرعة وتثبت علم المالكة بأن المنتج يُقدم لأطفال صغار. إلا أن التحقيقات الرسمية اصطدمت بثغرة تنظيمية تعتمد عليها المزارع غير المرخصة، عبر تسجيل منتجاتها شكلياً تحت بند «طعام للحيوانات الأليفة» للتنصل من التفتيش الجنائي والغرامات المباشرة.

واكتفت السلطات الميدانية بإصدار إنذار إداري وإغلاق الملف عقب تقديم المزرعة لعينات سلبية جرى جمعها لاحقاً دون إشراف أمني، ما أثار عاصفة من الاستياء لدى العائلات المتضررة التي قررت مقاضاة المزرعة مدنياً، وسط تحذيرات طبية متزايدة من مخاطر الانسياق خلف الحملات المضللة التي تروج للأغذية غير المعالجة.