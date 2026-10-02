It seems that a sudden resignation can ignite a legal battle worth millions of dirhams. In a story that embodies the behind-the-scenes conflicts of major corporations, the Dubai Civil Court of First Instance has closed the curtain on one of the strangest and fiercest legal disputes, rejecting a massive lawsuit demanding an astronomical compensation of 50 million dirhams against former employees accused of leaking secrets and confidential projects.

The storm began with a huge project undertaken by one of the companies to establish factories and prefabricated buildings in an Asian country. Suddenly, things turned upside down when the client decided to cancel a vital part of the work without any prior notice or clear contractual justifications. The winds did not blow as the plaintiff company wished, as this retreat was followed by the immediate resignations of two of its employees without any warning, only for the company to later receive a shocking request from the client himself to rehire them and issue a no-objection letter regarding them.

This dramatic sequence prompted the company to sound the alarm, enlisting a technical expert to examine the accounts and correspondence, revealing the surprise that the employees had transferred messages, engineering plans, price lists, and client documents to their personal accounts before leaving their jobs. Based on this, the company leveled serious accusations against the employees for disclosing secrets and sabotaging business relationships, estimating its material and moral damages at 50 million dirhams.

In contrast, the two employees maintained their defense and categorically denied the allegations. Here, the role of the judicial expertise committee came into play to examine the data and secrets, where it was indeed confirmed that the employees had transferred that data to their personal emails.

However, the report contained a lifeline for the employees, as the experts confirmed that the exchange of documents via personal accounts was a common and mutual practice among the company's employees, who completely failed to provide evidence of a strict internal policy prohibiting such actions. More importantly, the technical expertise could not prove any actual use of that data for the benefit of the new client.

The court firmly relied on the reports of the technical experts supported by solid evidence in the documents, considering that the company's claims and allegations of losses were nothing more than "unsubstantiated statements" devoid of any substantial material evidence. Thus, it issued its final ruling rejecting the lawsuit in its entirety, closing the curtain on the 50 million dirham battle with a resounding victory for the employees in front of the UAE judiciary.