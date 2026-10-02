يبدو أنه يمكن لاستقالة مفاجئة أن تشعل حرباً قضائية بملايين الدراهم، ففي قصة تجسد كواليس صراعات الشركات الكبرى، أسدلت المحكمة المدنية الابتدائية في دبي الستار على واحدة من أغرب وأشرس النزاعات القانونية، رافضة دعوى ضخمة تطالب بتعويض فلكي قدره 50 مليون درهم ضد موظفين سابقين اتهما بتسريب أسرار ومشاريع سرية.

بدأت العاصفة من مشروع ضخم اعتمدته إحدى الشركات لإنشاء مصانع ومبانٍ مسبقة الصنع في دولة آسيوية. وفجأة، انقلبت الأمور رأساً على عقب حين قرر العميل إلغاء جزء حيوي من الأعمال بلا مقدمات أو مبررات تعاقدية واضحة. ولم تهب الرياح كما تشتهي الشركة المدعية، إذ أعقب هذا التراجع تقدم اثنين من موظفيها باستقالتيهما الفورية ودون سابق إنذار، لتتلقى الشركة لاحقاً طلباً صادماً من العميل نفسه لتوظيفهما وإصدار خطاب عدم ممانعة بشأنهما.

هذا التسلسل الدراماتيكي دفع الشركة لقرع ناقوس الخطر، مستعينة بخبير تقني لفحص الحسابات والمراسلات، لتكشف المفاجأة عن قيام الموظفين بتحويل رسائل ومخططات هندسية وقوائم أسعار ومستندات عملاء إلى حساباتهما الشخصية قبل مغادرة أسوار الوظيفة. وبناءً على ذلك، وجهت الشركة اتهامات ثقيلة للموظفين بإفشاء الأسرار وتخريب العلاقات التجارية، مقدرة أضرارها المادية والمعنوية بمبلغ 50 مليون درهم.

في المقابل، تمسك الموظفان بموقف الدفاع ورفضا الادعاءات جملة وتفصيلاً. وهنا جاء دور لجنة الخبرة القضائية لتفحص البيانات والخفايا، حيث ثبت بالفعل قيام الموظفين بتحويل تلك البيانات لبريدهما الشخصي.

غير أن التقرير حمل في طياته طوق النجاة للموظفين، إذ أكد الخبراء أن تبادل المستندات عبر الحسابات الشخصية كان ممارسة شائعة ومتبادلة بين موظفي الشركة ذاتها، التي عجزت تماماً عن تقديم دليل على وجود سياسة داخلية صارمة تحظر ذلك. والأهم من ذلك، عجزت الخبرة التقنية عن إثبات أي استخدام فعلي لتلك البيانات لمصلحة العميل الجديد.

واستندت المحكمة بحزم إلى تقارير الخبراء التقنيين المدعومة بأصول ثابتة في الأوراق، معتبرة أن مزاعم الشركة وتهم الخسائر لم تعد سوى «أقوال مرسلة» خالية من أي دليل مادي معتبر، لتصدر حكمها البات برفض الدعوى برمّتها، وتغلق الستار على معركة ال50 مليون درهم بانتصار مدوٍ للموظفين أمام القضاء الإماراتي.