In one of the most heinous crimes that shocked the conscience of the Tunisian public, Tunisian security forces succeeded in unraveling the threads of a criminal network involved in the abduction, detention, and brutal assault of the minor "Yaqin" (15 years old) in the Mlaasin area of Tunis.

The details of the crime began to unfold when the perpetrators planned to lure the victim to a suspicious house, turning the innocent child's journey into a horrific nightmare after she was forcibly detained and subjected to a brutal gang assault by young men and minors who not only violated her innocence but also inflicted excessive physical violence that resulted in severe liver lacerations and serious bruises, leading her into a complete coma and requiring her admission to the intensive care unit.

Intensive investigations by the Central Unit for Social Prevention of the Tunisian National Guard revealed that the victim's close friend played the most significant role in the trap of luring, supported by a friend of the victim and others. This led to a wide-ranging security campaign that resulted in the arrest of five main suspects, including a student and a nurse who attempted to cover up the crime by secretly aiding the victim, while search operations continue to apprehend the remaining fugitives amid widespread public outrage demanding the harshest penalties.