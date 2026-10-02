في واحدة من أقسى الجرائم التي أحرقت ضمير الشارع التونسي، نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية التونسية في إسقاط خيوط شبكة إجرامية تورطت في استدراج واحتجاز والاعتداء بوحشية على الطفلة القاصر «يقين» (15 عاماً) في منطقة الملاسين بالعاصمة تونس.

بدأت تفاصيل الجريمة تنكشف حين خطط الجناة لاستدراج الضحية إلى منزل مشبوه، لتتحول رحلة الطفلة البريئة إلى كابوس مروع بعد احتجازها قسرياً وتعرضها لاعتداء جماعي غاشم من قِبل شبان وقصر لم يعبثوا ببراءتها فحسب، بل مارسوا ضدها عنفاً جسدياً مفرطاً أسفر عن تمزق حاد في الكبد وكدمات بالغة أودت بها إلى غيبوبة تامة وإدخالها قسم العناية المركزة.

وأثبتت التحريات المكثفة للوحدة المركزية للوقاية الاجتماعية للحرس الوطني التونسي أن الصديقة المقربة للضحية لعبت الدور الأبرز في فخ الاستدراج، مدعومة بصديق للضحية وآخرين، لتبدأ حملة ملاحقة أمنية واسعة أسفرت عن الإطاحة بخمسة متهمين رئيسيين، من بينهم تلميذ وممرض حاول التستر على الجريمة عبر إسعاف الضحية سراً، بينما تتواصل عمليات البحث لتوقيف باقي الفارين وسط حالة استنكار شعبي واسعة تطالب بأشد العقوبات.