أحبط جمرك مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام محاولة تهريب 40 ألف حبة إمفيتامين (الكبتاجون)، بعد العثور عليها مخبأة داخل طرد بريدي وارد إلى المملكة، وذلك خلال إجراءات الفحص الأمني التي استخدمت فيها التقنيات الحديثة والوسائل الحية.

جمرك مطار الدمام يضبط 40 ألف حبة كبتاجون ويطيح بمتورطين اثنين


وأسفر التنسيق مع الجهات المختصة عن القبض على شخصين استقبلا المضبوطات داخل المملكة، فيما أكدت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك استمرارها في إحكام الرقابة على المنافذ والتصدي لمحاولات تهريب المواد المخدرة حمايةً لأمن المجتمع.