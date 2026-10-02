جمرك مطار الدمام يضبط 40 ألف حبة كبتاجون ويطيح بمتورطين اثنين

The customs at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam thwarted an attempt to smuggle 40,000 amphetamine pills (captagon), after they were found hidden inside a postal package arriving in the Kingdom, during security inspection procedures that utilized modern technologies and live methods.



Coordination with the relevant authorities resulted in the arrest of two individuals who received the seized items inside the Kingdom, while the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed its continued efforts to tighten control over the ports and combat attempts to smuggle narcotic substances to protect community security.