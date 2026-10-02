جمرك مطار الدمام يضبط 40 ألف حبة كبتاجون ويطيح بمتورطين اثنين

أحبط جمرك مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام محاولة تهريب 40 ألف حبة إمفيتامين (الكبتاجون)، بعد العثور عليها مخبأة داخل طرد بريدي وارد إلى المملكة، وذلك خلال إجراءات الفحص الأمني التي استخدمت فيها التقنيات الحديثة والوسائل الحية.
وأسفر التنسيق مع الجهات المختصة عن القبض على شخصين استقبلا المضبوطات داخل المملكة، فيما أكدت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك استمرارها في إحكام الرقابة على المنافذ والتصدي لمحاولات تهريب المواد المخدرة حمايةً لأمن المجتمع.
The customs at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam thwarted an attempt to smuggle 40,000 amphetamine pills (captagon), after they were found hidden inside a postal package arriving in the Kingdom, during security inspection procedures that utilized modern technologies and live methods.
Coordination with the relevant authorities resulted in the arrest of two individuals who received the seized items inside the Kingdom, while the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed its continued efforts to tighten control over the ports and combat attempts to smuggle narcotic substances to protect community security.