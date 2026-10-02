ضربت أمطار غزيرة وعواصف رعدية مناطق واسعة من شرق إسبانيا، متسببة في فيضانات وسيول غمرت شوارع ومناطق سكنية، فيما أصدرت السلطات في كتالونيا أوامر عاجلة لسكان بايش إيبرو ومونسيا بالبقاء داخل منازلهم مع تصاعد خطر الفيضانات.

وتحولت شوارع في عدد من مدن إقليم كتالونيا إلى مجارٍ مائية بعد اشتداد الهطولات، بينما سجلت مناطق في جنوب الإقليم كميات كبيرة من الأمطار خلال ساعات قليلة، وأرسلت هيئة الحماية المدنية رسائل تحذير طارئة إلى السكان، مطالبة إياهم بعدم الخروج أو التنقل، وتجنب المناطق المنخفضة والأقبية، والانتقال إلى الطوابق العليا إذا تسربت المياه إلى المنازل.


وسجلت منطقة مونتسيّا وبايش إيبرو معدلات هطول لافتة، فيما أدت الأمطار إلى إغلاق عدد من الطرق وتعطيل حركة المرور، كما سجلت السلطات عشرات البلاغات المرتبطة بفيضان الطوابق الأرضية ومشكلات التنقل والكهرباء، حيث أفادت تقارير محلية بانقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من ألف مشترك في بعض مناطق تاراغونا.

ولم تقتصر تداعيات العاصفة على جنوب كتالونيا، إذ امتد تأثيرها إلى مناطق واسعة من الساحل الشرقي الإسباني، في وقت أبقت فيه وكالة الأرصاد الجوية الإسبانية على أعلى مستويات التحذير من الأمطار في أجزاء من تاراغونا وفالنسيا وكاستيون.

وتحذر وكالة الأرصاد من إمكانية تسجيل كميات تصل إلى 250 لتراً من الأمطار لكل متر مربع خلال 12 ساعة في أجزاء من ساحل تاراغونا وكاستيون، بينما تصل التوقعات في بعض مناطق فالنسيا إلى نحو 160 لتراً للمتر المربع خلال الفترة نفسها.

وتشمل حالة التأهب مناطق أخرى في البلاد، مع إصدار تحذيرات متفاوتة الشدة في عدد من الأقاليم، وسط توقعات باستمرار الاضطرابات الجوية حتى (الإثنين) 5 أكتوبر، حيث تشير هيئة الأرصاد إلى احتمال استمرار الأمطار الغزيرة والعواصف الرعدية، مع خطر حدوث فيضانات مفاجئة في المناطق الأكثر تعرضاً.

وترتبط الحالة الجوية الحالية باضطراب جوي معقد في أجواء شرق إسبانيا، يتداخل فيه الهواء البارد في طبقات الجو العليا مع كميات كبيرة من الرطوبة القادمة من البحر المتوسط، وتعرف هذه الظاهرة في إسبانيا باسم «DANA»، وهي منخفض جوي معزول في طبقات الجو العليا يمكن أن يؤدي، في ظروف معينة، إلى هطولات شديدة ومستمرة خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة.


وتزيد حرارة مياه البحر المتوسط من قدرة الغلاف الجوي على حمل الرطوبة، وهو عامل يمكن أن يغذي العواصف عندما تتوافر الظروف الجوية المناسبة، حيث كانت إسبانيا قد شهدت في السنوات الأخيرة عدة حلقات من الأمطار الفيضانية المرتبطة بظاهرة DANA، كان أبرزها كارثة أكتوبر 2024 التي خلفت عشرات القتلى في منطقة فالنسيا.

ومع استمرار العاصفة، تركز السلطات الإسبانية على الحد من حركة السكان في المناطق الأكثر عرضة للفيضانات، بينما تواصل أجهزة الطوارئ متابعة مناسيب المياه والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، في انتظار تحسن تدريجي للظروف الجوية خلال الأيام القادمة.