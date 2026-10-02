ضربت أمطار غزيرة وعواصف رعدية مناطق واسعة من شرق إسبانيا، متسببة في فيضانات وسيول غمرت شوارع ومناطق سكنية، فيما أصدرت السلطات في كتالونيا أوامر عاجلة لسكان بايش إيبرو ومونسيا بالبقاء داخل منازلهم مع تصاعد خطر الفيضانات.
وتحولت شوارع في عدد من مدن إقليم كتالونيا إلى مجارٍ مائية بعد اشتداد الهطولات، بينما سجلت مناطق في جنوب الإقليم كميات كبيرة من الأمطار خلال ساعات قليلة، وأرسلت هيئة الحماية المدنية رسائل تحذير طارئة إلى السكان، مطالبة إياهم بعدم الخروج أو التنقل، وتجنب المناطق المنخفضة والأقبية، والانتقال إلى الطوابق العليا إذا تسربت المياه إلى المنازل.
وسجلت منطقة مونتسيّا وبايش إيبرو معدلات هطول لافتة، فيما أدت الأمطار إلى إغلاق عدد من الطرق وتعطيل حركة المرور، كما سجلت السلطات عشرات البلاغات المرتبطة بفيضان الطوابق الأرضية ومشكلات التنقل والكهرباء، حيث أفادت تقارير محلية بانقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من ألف مشترك في بعض مناطق تاراغونا.
ولم تقتصر تداعيات العاصفة على جنوب كتالونيا، إذ امتد تأثيرها إلى مناطق واسعة من الساحل الشرقي الإسباني، في وقت أبقت فيه وكالة الأرصاد الجوية الإسبانية على أعلى مستويات التحذير من الأمطار في أجزاء من تاراغونا وفالنسيا وكاستيون.
وتحذر وكالة الأرصاد من إمكانية تسجيل كميات تصل إلى 250 لتراً من الأمطار لكل متر مربع خلال 12 ساعة في أجزاء من ساحل تاراغونا وكاستيون، بينما تصل التوقعات في بعض مناطق فالنسيا إلى نحو 160 لتراً للمتر المربع خلال الفترة نفسها.
وتشمل حالة التأهب مناطق أخرى في البلاد، مع إصدار تحذيرات متفاوتة الشدة في عدد من الأقاليم، وسط توقعات باستمرار الاضطرابات الجوية حتى (الإثنين) 5 أكتوبر، حيث تشير هيئة الأرصاد إلى احتمال استمرار الأمطار الغزيرة والعواصف الرعدية، مع خطر حدوث فيضانات مفاجئة في المناطق الأكثر تعرضاً.
وترتبط الحالة الجوية الحالية باضطراب جوي معقد في أجواء شرق إسبانيا، يتداخل فيه الهواء البارد في طبقات الجو العليا مع كميات كبيرة من الرطوبة القادمة من البحر المتوسط، وتعرف هذه الظاهرة في إسبانيا باسم «DANA»، وهي منخفض جوي معزول في طبقات الجو العليا يمكن أن يؤدي، في ظروف معينة، إلى هطولات شديدة ومستمرة خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة.
وتزيد حرارة مياه البحر المتوسط من قدرة الغلاف الجوي على حمل الرطوبة، وهو عامل يمكن أن يغذي العواصف عندما تتوافر الظروف الجوية المناسبة، حيث كانت إسبانيا قد شهدت في السنوات الأخيرة عدة حلقات من الأمطار الفيضانية المرتبطة بظاهرة DANA، كان أبرزها كارثة أكتوبر 2024 التي خلفت عشرات القتلى في منطقة فالنسيا.
ومع استمرار العاصفة، تركز السلطات الإسبانية على الحد من حركة السكان في المناطق الأكثر عرضة للفيضانات، بينما تواصل أجهزة الطوارئ متابعة مناسيب المياه والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، في انتظار تحسن تدريجي للظروف الجوية خلال الأيام القادمة.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms have struck large areas of eastern Spain, causing floods and torrents that have submerged streets and residential areas. Authorities in Catalonia have issued urgent orders for residents of Baix Ebre and Montsià to stay indoors as the risk of flooding increases.
Streets in several cities in the Catalonia region have turned into waterways after the heavy rainfall intensified, while areas in the southern part of the region recorded significant amounts of rain within a few hours. The civil protection agency sent emergency warning messages to residents, urging them not to go out or move around, to avoid low-lying areas and basements, and to move to upper floors if water seeped into their homes.
The Montsià and Baix Ebre areas recorded notable rainfall rates, while the rains led to the closure of several roads and disrupted traffic. Authorities reported dozens of incidents related to flooding in ground floors and issues with transportation and electricity, with local reports indicating power outages affecting more than a thousand subscribers in some areas of Tarragona.
The impact of the storm was not limited to southern Catalonia, as its effects extended to large areas of the eastern Spanish coast, while the Spanish meteorological agency maintained the highest levels of rainfall warnings in parts of Tarragona, Valencia, and Castellón.
The meteorological agency warns of the possibility of recording amounts of up to 250 liters of rain per square meter within 12 hours in parts of the Tarragona and Castellón coasts, while forecasts in some areas of Valencia reach about 160 liters per square meter during the same period.
The state of alert includes other regions in the country, with varying levels of warnings issued in several provinces, amid expectations of continued weather disturbances until (Monday) October 5, as the meteorological agency indicates the likelihood of persistent heavy rains and thunderstorms, with a risk of flash floods in the most exposed areas.
The current weather situation is linked to a complex atmospheric disturbance in the skies over eastern Spain, where cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere interacts with large amounts of moisture coming from the Mediterranean Sea. This phenomenon is known in Spain as "DANA," which is an isolated low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere that can lead, under certain conditions, to intense and sustained rainfall over a short period.
The warmth of the Mediterranean Sea increases the atmosphere's capacity to hold moisture, a factor that can fuel storms when the right weather conditions are present. Spain has witnessed several episodes of flooding rainfall associated with the DANA phenomenon in recent years, the most notable being the disaster in October 2024 that left dozens dead in the Valencia region.
As the storm continues, Spanish authorities are focusing on limiting movement in the areas most at risk of flooding, while emergency services continue to monitor water levels, roads, and vital infrastructure, awaiting a gradual improvement in weather conditions over the coming days.