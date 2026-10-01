The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of his country's National Day, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Xi Jinping for continued health and happiness, and to the government and people of friendly China for ongoing progress and prosperity, praising the close and distinguished relations between the two countries in various fields.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a similar message to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in which he expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing the President of China abundant health and happiness, and his friendly country further progress and prosperity.