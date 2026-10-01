بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية شي جين بينغ، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لشي جين بينغ بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب الصين الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار، مشيدًا بما يجمع البلدين من علاقات وثيقة ومتميزة في مختلف المجالات.

كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية مماثلة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية شي جين بينغ، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لرئيس الصين موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.