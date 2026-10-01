بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية قبرص نيكوس كريستودوليدس، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لكريستودوليدس بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب قبرص الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية مماثلة لرئيس جمهورية قبرص، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لكريستودوليدس موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.