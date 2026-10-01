The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes for His Excellency's continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of friendly Cyprus, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a similar cable to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, in which he expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing Christodoulides abundant health and happiness, and for his friendly country further progress and prosperity.