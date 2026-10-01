بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية قبرص نيكوس كريستودوليدس، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لكريستودوليدس بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب قبرص الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية مماثلة لرئيس جمهورية قبرص، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لكريستودوليدس موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes for His Excellency's continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of friendly Cyprus, ongoing progress and prosperity.
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a similar cable to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, in which he expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing Christodoulides abundant health and happiness, and for his friendly country further progress and prosperity.