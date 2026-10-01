The princes of the regions, their deputies, ministers, scholars, officials, and members of the Shura Council praised the content of the speech delivered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, at the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, which was delivered on his behalf by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They affirmed that the speech embodied the solid foundations upon which the Kingdom's domestic and foreign policies are based.

They explained that the speech confirmed the steadfast principles upon which the Saudi state was founded since its establishment, based on the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him, while preserving its original values and national identity, which enhances community cohesion and solidifies national belonging among citizens. They pointed out that the speech reviewed the achievements of a full decade of work within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, where the programs and strategies of the vision achieved 93% of their targets, in an accomplishment that reflects the effectiveness of national planning and the efficiency of the sons and daughters of the nation who played a pivotal role in achieving comprehensive developmental transformation.

Enhancing the Kingdom's Global Role

They indicated in their statements that the Kingdom has achieved advanced positions globally in several international indicators, including leadership in digital readiness, telecommunications and technology development, and cybersecurity, in addition to its progress in the digital government maturity index and its entry into the list of the largest countries attractive to mining investment, which confirms the robustness of the national economy and the diversity of its investment opportunities. They also noted the announcement of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, affirming that this reflects the Kingdom's direction towards enhancing its global role in developing applications and solutions for artificial intelligence, increasing productivity, improving service quality, and qualifying national competencies capable of leading the future. They emphasized that the references in the speech to the Kingdom's advanced human and military capabilities reflect its high readiness to protect its security and resources and deter any potential threats, within an integrated system that enhances security and stability.

They clarified that the speech highlighted the ongoing interest in human development as the core of development, through investment in education and health, empowering citizens, and expanding their participation opportunities in the labor market, which positively reflects on the quality of life and enhances the sustainability of development.

On the external front, the speech affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to its active role in supporting regional and international security and stability, and its adherence to its firm positions on Arab, Islamic, and international issues, based on its political stature, international weight, and responsibilities towards promoting peace and development.

The officials concluded their statements by affirming that the achievements made have come thanks to God and then the support of the leadership and its ambitious vision, asking God to maintain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity, and to grant success to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince for the good and advancement of the nation.