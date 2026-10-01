أشاد أمراء المناطق ونوابهم والوزراء والعلماء والمسؤولون وأعضاء مجلس الشورى بالمضامين التي تضمنها خطاب خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، والذي ألقاه نيابةً عنه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدين أن الخطاب جسّد المرتكزات الراسخة التي تقوم عليها سياسة المملكة الداخلية والخارجية.

وأوضحوا أن الخطاب أكد ثبات المبادئ التي قامت عليها الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها، المستندة إلى كتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم، والمحافظة على قيمها الأصيلة وهويتها الوطنية، بما يعزِّز تلاحم المجتمع وترسيخ الانتماء الوطني لدى المواطنين. وأشاروا إلى أن الخطاب استعرض حصاد عقد كامل من العمل في إطار رؤية السعودية 2030، حيث حققت برامج واستراتيجيات الرؤية 93% من مستهدفاتها، في إنجاز يعكس فاعلية التخطيط الوطني وكفاءة أبناء وبنات الوطن الذين أسهموا بدور محوري في تحقيق التحول التنموي الشامل.

تعزيز دور المملكة عالميًا

وبيّنوا في تصريحاتهم أن المملكة حققت مراكز متقدمة عالميًا في عددٍ من المؤشرات الدولية؛ من بينها الريادة في مجالات الجاهزية الرقمية وتنمية الاتصالات والتقنية والأمن السيبراني، إضافة إلى تقدمها في مؤشر نضج الحكومات الرقمية ودخولها قائمة أكبر الدول الجاذبة للاستثمار التعديني، ما يؤكد متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وتنوع فرصه الاستثمارية. كما نوهوا بإعلان عام 2026 عامًا للذكاء الاصطناعي، مؤكدين أن ذلك يعكس توجه المملكة نحو تعزيز دورها العالمي في تطوير تطبيقات وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي، ورفع الإنتاجية، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، وتأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على قيادة المستقبل. وأكدوا أن ما تضمنه الخطاب من إشارات إلى القدرات البشرية والعسكرية المتقدمة للمملكة يعكس جاهزيتها العالية لحماية أمنها ومقدراتها وردع أي تهديدات محتملة، في ظل منظومة متكاملة تعزز الأمن والاستقرار.

وأوضحوا أن الخطاب أبرز استمرار الاهتمام بتنمية الإنسان باعتباره محور التنمية، من خلال الاستثمار في التعليم والصحة وتمكين المواطنين وتوسيع فرص مشاركتهم في سوق العمل، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الحياة ويعزز استدامة التنمية.

وفي الشأن الخارجي، أكد الخطاب التزام المملكة بدورها الفاعل في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، وتمسكها بمواقفها الثابتة تجاه القضايا العربية والإسلامية والدولية، انطلاقًا من مكانتها السياسية وثقلها الدولي ومسؤولياتها تجاه تعزيز السلام والتنمية.

واختتم المسؤولون تصريحاتهم بالتأكيد على أن ما تحقق من إنجازات جاء بفضل الله ثم بدعم القيادة ورؤيتها الطموحة، سائلين الله أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها، وأن يوفق خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده لما فيه خير الوطن وتقدمه.