The UAE expressed its gratitude and appreciation today (Thursday) to the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident involving the Flydubai flight landing in Tabuk yesterday. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it confirmed that it is monitoring the incident due to a dispute that occurred in the cockpit during the flight, which necessitated the intervention of crew members from the airline present on board to secure the aircraft.



The ministry clarified in a statement published by the Emirates News Agency "WAM" that the Attorney General of the Federation, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered the formation of a team of specialized public prosecution members to investigate the incident, indicating that the judicial authorities in the UAE are responsible for investigating the incident in accordance with the applicable legislation, considering that the aircraft is registered in the country and carries its flag, which entails the application of UAE law to crimes committed on board, even if they occurred outside the territory of the state.



The ministry pointed out that the investigations include various circumstances of the incident and its motives, as well as the extent of any connection to terrorist activity or prior planning or direction for it.



The ministry emphasized the importance of relying on information and data issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unreliable information until the investigations are completed and their results announced.



The Emirates News Agency "WAM" reported that the investigation team has begun its work on the incident, in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the relevant authorities in the country, indicating that the Attorney General has directed the necessary measures to gather information and evidence and to ascertain the truth of the incident, its circumstances, and motives, and to verify any connection to terrorist activity or prior planning or direction for it.



The agency quoted the Attorney General confirming that investigations are still ongoing, urging to avoid speculation or the circulation of unreliable information regarding the incident before the competent authorities complete gathering and verifying the facts and not to preempt the results of the investigations, emphasizing the necessity of relying on information and data issued by official sources.



Yesterday, the Flydubai flight diverted its course and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.