أعربت الإمارات اليوم (الخميس) عن شكرها وتقديرها للسلطات السعودية لتعاونها وتعاملها مع واقعة هبوط طائرة فلاي دبي في تبوك أمس، مؤكدة في بيان لوزارة الخارجية أنها تتابع الواقعة جراء وقوع مشادة داخل قمرة القيادة أثناء الرحلة، استدعت تدخل أفراد من طاقم الشركة الموجودين على متن الطائرة لتأمينها.


وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان نشرته وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام»، أن النائب العام للاتحاد، المستشار الدكتور حمد سيف الشامسي، أمر بتشكيل فريق من أعضاء النيابة العامة المختصين للتحقيق في الواقعة، مبيناً أن السلطات القضائية في الإمارات تختص بالتحقيق في الواقعة وفقاً للتشريعات النافذة، باعتبار أن الطائرة مسجلة في الدولة وتحمل علمها، بما يترتب عليه سريان أحكام القانون الإماراتي على الجرائم التي ترتكب على متنها ولو وقعت خارج إقليم الدولة.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التحقيقات تشمل مختلف ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها، ومدى وجود أي ارتباط بنشاط أو غرض إرهابي، أو وجود تخطيط أو توجيه مسبق لها.


وشددت الوزارة على أهمية الاعتماد على المعلومات والبيانات الصادرة عن المصادر الرسمية، وتجنب تداول التكهنات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة، إلى حين استكمال التحقيقات وإعلان نتائجها.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام» أن فريق التحقيق باشر أعماله في الواقعة، بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والجهات المعنية بالدولة، مبينة أن النائب العام وجه باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لجمع المعلومات والأدلة والوقوف على حقيقة الواقعة وظروفها وملابساتها ودوافعها، والتحقق من مدى ارتباطها بأي نشاط أو غرض إرهابي أو وجود تخطيط أو توجيه مسبق لها.


ونقلت الوكالة عن النائب العام تأكيده أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية، داعياً إلى تجنب التكهنات أو تداول معلومات غير موثوقة بشأن الواقعة قبل استكمال السلطات المختصة جمع الحقائق والتحقق منها وعدم استباق نتائج التحقيقات، وضرورة الاعتماد على المعلومات والبيانات الصادرة عن المصادر الرسمية.


وكانت رحلة الطيران فلاي دبي أمس قد حولت مسارها وهبطت بسلام في مطار تبوك بالمملكة العربية السعودية.