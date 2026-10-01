أعربت الإمارات اليوم (الخميس) عن شكرها وتقديرها للسلطات السعودية لتعاونها وتعاملها مع واقعة هبوط طائرة فلاي دبي في تبوك أمس، مؤكدة في بيان لوزارة الخارجية أنها تتابع الواقعة جراء وقوع مشادة داخل قمرة القيادة أثناء الرحلة، استدعت تدخل أفراد من طاقم الشركة الموجودين على متن الطائرة لتأمينها.
وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان نشرته وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام»، أن النائب العام للاتحاد، المستشار الدكتور حمد سيف الشامسي، أمر بتشكيل فريق من أعضاء النيابة العامة المختصين للتحقيق في الواقعة، مبيناً أن السلطات القضائية في الإمارات تختص بالتحقيق في الواقعة وفقاً للتشريعات النافذة، باعتبار أن الطائرة مسجلة في الدولة وتحمل علمها، بما يترتب عليه سريان أحكام القانون الإماراتي على الجرائم التي ترتكب على متنها ولو وقعت خارج إقليم الدولة.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التحقيقات تشمل مختلف ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها، ومدى وجود أي ارتباط بنشاط أو غرض إرهابي، أو وجود تخطيط أو توجيه مسبق لها.
وشددت الوزارة على أهمية الاعتماد على المعلومات والبيانات الصادرة عن المصادر الرسمية، وتجنب تداول التكهنات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة، إلى حين استكمال التحقيقات وإعلان نتائجها.
وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام» أن فريق التحقيق باشر أعماله في الواقعة، بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والجهات المعنية بالدولة، مبينة أن النائب العام وجه باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لجمع المعلومات والأدلة والوقوف على حقيقة الواقعة وظروفها وملابساتها ودوافعها، والتحقق من مدى ارتباطها بأي نشاط أو غرض إرهابي أو وجود تخطيط أو توجيه مسبق لها.
ونقلت الوكالة عن النائب العام تأكيده أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية، داعياً إلى تجنب التكهنات أو تداول معلومات غير موثوقة بشأن الواقعة قبل استكمال السلطات المختصة جمع الحقائق والتحقق منها وعدم استباق نتائج التحقيقات، وضرورة الاعتماد على المعلومات والبيانات الصادرة عن المصادر الرسمية.
وكانت رحلة الطيران فلاي دبي أمس قد حولت مسارها وهبطت بسلام في مطار تبوك بالمملكة العربية السعودية.
The UAE expressed its gratitude and appreciation today (Thursday) to the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident involving the Flydubai flight landing in Tabuk yesterday. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it confirmed that it is monitoring the incident due to a dispute that occurred in the cockpit during the flight, which necessitated the intervention of crew members from the airline present on board to secure the aircraft.
The ministry clarified in a statement published by the Emirates News Agency "WAM" that the Attorney General of the Federation, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered the formation of a team of specialized public prosecution members to investigate the incident, indicating that the judicial authorities in the UAE are responsible for investigating the incident in accordance with the applicable legislation, considering that the aircraft is registered in the country and carries its flag, which entails the application of UAE law to crimes committed on board, even if they occurred outside the territory of the state.
The ministry pointed out that the investigations include various circumstances of the incident and its motives, as well as the extent of any connection to terrorist activity or prior planning or direction for it.
The ministry emphasized the importance of relying on information and data issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unreliable information until the investigations are completed and their results announced.
The Emirates News Agency "WAM" reported that the investigation team has begun its work on the incident, in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the relevant authorities in the country, indicating that the Attorney General has directed the necessary measures to gather information and evidence and to ascertain the truth of the incident, its circumstances, and motives, and to verify any connection to terrorist activity or prior planning or direction for it.
The agency quoted the Attorney General confirming that investigations are still ongoing, urging to avoid speculation or the circulation of unreliable information regarding the incident before the competent authorities complete gathering and verifying the facts and not to preempt the results of the investigations, emphasizing the necessity of relying on information and data issued by official sources.
Yesterday, the Flydubai flight diverted its course and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.