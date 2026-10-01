The withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq yesterday (Wednesday) marks an important step towards restoring Iraq's sovereignty and managing its security through a national decision. However, Iraqi security, political, and military assessments that "Okaz" listened to warn that the military withdrawal will not have its full effect unless Baghdad can enforce the state's monopoly on weapons and security decisions.



The United States and its partners officially announced the conclusion of the international coalition's mission in Iraq, following the departure of the last troops and equipment from Erbil Air Base, thus ending the "Operation Inherent Resolve" mission within the country, while the relationship with Baghdad transitions to a bilateral defense framework that continues training, intelligence support, and security cooperation.



The concerns highlighted by the assessments lie in the external agendas of some armed Iraqi factions, as some of these factions still refuse to hand over their weapons despite the fulfillment of their basic condition, which is the departure of the international coalition forces and all American troops and the closure of their military bases.



The Iraqi government is now working in various ways to convince the remaining armed factions to surrender their weapons, believing that subjecting weapons to state leadership and protecting its airspace and borders will give it greater capacity to build balanced relations with Arabs, Iran, Turkey, and the United States, and reduce the likelihood of Iraq becoming a battleground for regional conflicts.



The international coalition itself, with the withdrawal of the last soldier from Iraq, confirmed that there is no justification for the presence of armed groups in light of its withdrawal from the country.



The armed factions have violated their agreement with the government, which has become clear through the statement of what is called the "Islamic Resistance," which announced that it is not bound by any timing or agreement issued by a governmental or political party.



Following the withdrawal of the international coalition, the faction known as "Ahl al-Kahf" announced its rejection of the idea of surrendering weapons and vowed to respond militarily to any foreign presence, while declaring its readiness to reveal new weapons.



It is expected that the government of Ali Al-Zaydi will present a draft law to parliament that criminalizes the possession of weapons outside the state's control, in a move described as closing the door to dialogue with factions refusing to disarm and resorting to law enforcement.



It seems that the step of the international coalition's withdrawal from Iraq has prompted Turkey to take similar measures, as the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today (Thursday) its intention to withdraw from the "Bashika-Zilkan" military base in Iraq, which it has been using for 11 years, according to a timeline agreed upon with the Iraqi government.



In a statement, it said that the Bashika-Zilkan complex in Iraq, which has been used by the Turkish armed forces since 2015, will be gradually handed over to the Iraqi authorities, noting that the handover will be carried out according to the agreed mechanism and timeline.



The Turkish defense ministry expressed its welcome for the steps taken by the central Iraqi government recently to impose state authority in Sinjar, clarifying that the Bashika-Zilkan complex has been used since 2015 by the Turkish armed forces at the request of the Iraqi authorities, as part of the fight against ISIS.



The ministry added that it was decided to hand over the complex to the Iraqi authorities in light of the progress made in the security measures taken by the central Iraqi government in Sinjar.



The Turkish Ministry of Defense clarified that Turkey will continue to stand by Iraq regarding achieving security and stability in the region, pointing to the continued support for the Iraqi armed forces, within the framework of bilateral agreements, in areas of enhancing military capabilities, exchanging expertise and specialization in combating terrorism, military training, and cooperation in defense industries.