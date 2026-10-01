شكل انسحاب التحالف الدولي في العراق أمس (الأربعاء) خطوة مهمة على طريق استعادة العراق لسيادته وإدارة أمنه بقرار وطني. لكن تقديرات أمنية وسياسية وعسكرية عراقية استمعت إليها «عكاظ» تحذر من أن الانسحاب العسكري لا يكتمل أثره ما لم تتمكن بغداد من فرض احتكار الدولة للسلاح والقرار الأمني.


وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة وشركاؤها اختتام مهمة التحالف الدولي في العراق رسمياً، بعد مغادرة آخر القوات والمعدات قاعدة أربيل الجوية، لتنتهي بذلك مهمة «عملية العزم الصلب» داخل البلاد، فيما تنتقل العلاقة مع بغداد إلى إطار دفاعي ثنائي يستمر فيه التدريب والدعم الاستخباري والتعاون الأمني.


المخاوف التي أشارت إليها التقديرات تكمن في الأجندات الخارجية لبعض الفصائل العراقية المسلحة حيث ما زالت بعض هذه الفصائل ترفض تسليم أسلحتها رغم تحقيق الشرط الأساسي لها والمتمثل في مغادرة قوات التحالف الدولي وجميع القوات الأمريكية وإغلاق قواعدها العسكرية.


وتعمل الحكومة العراقية الآن بشتى الطرق لإقناع ما تبقى من الفصائل المسلحة بتسليم أسلحتها لقناعة الحكومة أن إخضاع السلاح لقيادة الدولة وحماية أجوائها وحدودها سيمنحها قدرة أكبر على بناء علاقات متوازنة مع العرب وإيران وتركيا والولايات المتحدة، ويقلل احتمالات تحول العراق إلى ساحة للصراعات الإقليمية.


التحالف الدولي ذاته ومع انسحاب آخر جندي في العراق أكد عدم وجود مبرر لبقاء الجماعات المسلحة في ظل انسحابه من البلاد.


الفصائل المسلحة نكثت اتفاقها مع الحكومة وبات هذا واضحاً من خلال بيان ما يسمى «المقاومة الإسلامية» التي أعلنت أنها غير ملزمة بأي توقيت أو اتفاق يصدر عن طرف حكومي أو سياسي.


وخرج ما يعرف بفصيل «أصحاب الكهف» في أعقاب انسحاب التحالف الدولي ليعلن رفضه فكرة تسليم السلاح، وتوعد بالرد العسكري على أي وجود أجنبي، فيما أعلن استعداده للكشف عن أسلحة جديدة.


ومن المتوقع أن تقوم حكومة علي الزيدي بتقديم مشروع قانون للبرلمان يجرم حيازة السلاح خارج يد الدولة في خطوة وصفت بإغلاق باب الحوار مع الفصائل الرافضة نزع سلاحها واللجوء إلى تطبيق القانون.


ويبدو أن خطوة انسحاب قوات التحالف الدولي من العراق دفعت تركيا إلى اتخاذ إجراءات مماثلة حيث أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية، اليوم (الخميس)، عزمها الانسحاب من قاعدة «بعشيقة-زيلكان» العسكرية في العراق التي تستخدمها منذ 11 عاماً، وذلك وفق توقيتات زمنية متفق عليها مع الحكومة العراقية.


وقالت في بيان، إن مجمع بعشيقة-زيلكان في العراق، الذي تستخدمه القوات المسلحة التركية منذ عام 2015، سيتم تسليمه تدريجياً إلى السلطات العراقية، مبينة أنه سيتم تنفيذ عملية التسليم وفق الآلية والجدول الزمني المتفق عليهما.


وأعربت الدفاع التركية، عن ترحيبها بالخطوات التي اتخذتها الحكومة العراقية المركزية أخيراً بهدف فرض سلطة الدولة في سنجار، موضحة أن مجمع بعشيقة-زيلكان يُستخدم منذ عام 2015 من قبل القوات المسلحة التركية، بناءً على طلب السلطات العراقية، في إطار مكافحة تنظيم داعش.


وأضافت الوزارة أنه تقرر تسليم المجمع إلى السلطات العراقية، في ضوء التقدم المحرز في الإجراءات الأمنية التي تتخذها الحكومة العراقية المركزية في سنجار.


وأوضحت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن تركيا ستواصل الوقوف إلى جانب العراق فيما يتعلق بتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، مشيرة إلى استمرار دعم القوات المسلحة العراقية، في إطار الاتفاقيات الثنائية، في مجالات تعزيز القدرات العسكرية، وتبادل الخبرات والتخصص في مكافحة الإرهاب، والتدريب العسكري، والتعاون في مجال الصناعات الدفاعية.