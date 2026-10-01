وسط خسائر كبيرة في صفوف المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، شهدت جبهات محافظة تعز خلال الساعات الماضية معارك هي الأعنف منذ بداية التصعيد الحوثي، بالتزامن مع قصف مدفعي وغارات جوية استهدفت مواقع وآليات المليشيا.
وقال المركز الإعلامي لمحور تعز: قواتنا تخوض معارك عنيفة في بني بكاري بمديرية جبل حبشي وحمير بمديرية مقبنة بالريف الغربي لتعز وفي جبهة الأقروض جنوب شرق المحافظة وتكبد مليشيا الحوثي خسائر بالأرواح والعتاد، موضحاً أن الطيران الحربي اليمني شن 6 غارات على مواقع مليشيا الحوثي في الأكابوش وجبهة بمديرية حيفان جنوب شرق تعز.
وأفاد المركز أن المعارك متواصلة في جبهات متفرقة بالمحافظة، فيما قال شهود عيان في شرقي تعز إن معارك عنيفة طوال الليل وحتى بعد صلاة الفجر، واصفين الانفجارات التي حدثت بالأقوى والأعنف.
وأفاد الشهود أن شرق مدينة تعز عاد للهدوء مع إشراق الشمس، لكن المعارك وأصوات الانفجارات لا تزال تسمع في جبل حبشي وشارع الستين غربي المدينة.
وفي مديرية سامع جنوبي تعز، قالت مصادر عسكرية إن الجيش والمقاومة وبدعم شعبي تمكنوا من نصب كمين للمليشيا وقتلوا العشرات منهم خلال محاولاتهم التسلل، كما تم الاستيلاء على مدرعات وأسلحة حوثية.
من جانبه، قال المركز الإعلامي لمحور طور الباحة، إن القوات المسلحة أحبطت هجوماً حوثياً واسعاً في جبهات المحور، مؤكدة القوات قضت على الأنساق المهاجمة.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة حقوق الإنسان اليمنية توثيقها لمقتل ما لا يقل عن 100 طفل جندتهم مليشيا الحوثي، خلال المواجهات المسلحة في سبتمبر الماضي، داعية الأسر في مناطق سيطرة المليشيا إلى منع استدراج أبنائها أو الزج بهم في جبهات القتال.
وأطلقت الوزارة نداء إنسانياً عاجلاً، موضحة أن هناك أسماء ومعلومات وصور نُشرت عقب مقتل الأطفال مع أن الرقم لا يمثل إجمالي القتلى أو المجندين، خصوصاً أن المعطيات الميدانية تشير إلى أن الأعداد الفعلية أكبر بكثير.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التصعيد المسلح الأخير شهد حضوراً لافتاً للأطفال المجندين بين القتلى، وفي مقاطع مصورة لأسرى، معتبرة ذلك دليلاً على استمرار المليشيا في استغلال الأطفال والدفع بهم إلى خطوط المواجهة، في انتهاك للقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.
دعت الوزارة المشايخ والوجهاء والتربويين والشخصيات الاجتماعية إلى التحرك لحماية الأطفال ورفض تجنيدهم، والعمل على إعادة من جرى تجنيدهم إلى أسرهم ومقاعد الدراسة، مطالبة الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية المعنية بحماية الطفولة بتكثيف الرصد والتحقق والإبلاغ، والضغط لوقف تجنيد الأطفال والإفراج عمن لا يزالون في المعسكرات والجبهات، ودعم برامج إعادتهم وتأهيلهم وإدماجهم.
Amid significant losses within the Houthi terrorist militia, the fronts in Taiz Governorate witnessed the fiercest battles in recent hours since the beginning of the Houthi escalation, coinciding with artillery shelling and airstrikes targeting militia positions and equipment.
The media center for the Taiz axis stated: Our forces are engaged in intense battles in Bani Bakari in the Jabal Habashi district and Hamir in the Maqbana district in the western countryside of Taiz, as well as on the Al-Aqroud front southeast of the governorate, inflicting casualties on the Houthi militia in terms of lives and equipment. It clarified that the Yemeni warplanes launched 6 airstrikes on Houthi militia positions in Al-Akabush and on the front in the Hifan district southeast of Taiz.
The center reported that battles are ongoing on various fronts in the governorate, while eyewitnesses in eastern Taiz said that fierce battles continued throughout the night and even after dawn prayer, describing the explosions that occurred as the strongest and most intense.
Witnesses reported that eastern Taiz returned to calm with the sunrise, but battles and the sounds of explosions can still be heard in Jabal Habashi and on Sixty Street west of the city.
In the Sam' district south of Taiz, military sources stated that the army and resistance, with popular support, managed to set an ambush for the militia and killed dozens of them during their attempts to infiltrate, as well as seizing armored vehicles and Houthi weapons.
For its part, the media center for the Tor Al-Baha axis stated that the armed forces thwarted a wide-ranging Houthi attack on the fronts of the axis, confirming that the forces eliminated the attacking units.
On another note, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced that it documented the killing of at least 100 children recruited by the Houthi militia during the armed confrontations in September, calling on families in areas under militia control to prevent their children from being lured or pushed into the battlefronts.
The ministry issued an urgent humanitarian appeal, clarifying that there are names, information, and photos published following the deaths of the children, although the figure does not represent the total number of dead or recruited, especially since field data indicates that the actual numbers are much higher.
The ministry pointed out that the recent armed escalation saw a notable presence of recruited children among the dead, and in video clips of prisoners, considering this evidence of the militia's continued exploitation of children and pushing them to the front lines, in violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
The ministry called on sheikhs, dignitaries, educators, and social figures to take action to protect children and reject their recruitment, and to work on returning those who have been recruited to their families and school seats, demanding that the United Nations and relevant international organizations concerned with child protection intensify monitoring, verification, and reporting, and pressure to stop the recruitment of children and release those still in camps and front lines, as well as support programs for their reintegration and rehabilitation.