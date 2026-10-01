وسط خسائر كبيرة في صفوف المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، شهدت جبهات محافظة تعز خلال الساعات الماضية معارك هي الأعنف منذ بداية التصعيد الحوثي، بالتزامن مع قصف مدفعي وغارات جوية استهدفت مواقع وآليات المليشيا.


وقال المركز الإعلامي لمحور تعز: قواتنا تخوض معارك عنيفة في بني بكاري بمديرية جبل حبشي وحمير بمديرية مقبنة بالريف الغربي لتعز وفي جبهة الأقروض جنوب شرق المحافظة وتكبد مليشيا الحوثي خسائر بالأرواح والعتاد، موضحاً أن الطيران الحربي اليمني شن 6 غارات على مواقع مليشيا الحوثي في الأكابوش وجبهة بمديرية حيفان جنوب شرق تعز.


وأفاد المركز أن المعارك متواصلة في جبهات متفرقة بالمحافظة، فيما قال شهود عيان في شرقي تعز إن معارك عنيفة طوال الليل وحتى بعد صلاة الفجر، واصفين الانفجارات التي حدثت بالأقوى والأعنف.


وأفاد الشهود أن شرق مدينة تعز عاد للهدوء مع إشراق الشمس، لكن المعارك وأصوات الانفجارات لا تزال تسمع في جبل حبشي وشارع الستين غربي المدينة.


وفي مديرية سامع جنوبي تعز، قالت مصادر عسكرية إن الجيش والمقاومة وبدعم شعبي تمكنوا من نصب كمين للمليشيا وقتلوا العشرات منهم خلال محاولاتهم التسلل، كما تم الاستيلاء على مدرعات وأسلحة حوثية.


من جانبه، قال المركز الإعلامي لمحور طور الباحة، إن القوات المسلحة أحبطت هجوماً حوثياً واسعاً في جبهات المحور، مؤكدة القوات قضت على الأنساق المهاجمة.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة حقوق الإنسان اليمنية توثيقها لمقتل ما لا يقل عن 100 طفل جندتهم مليشيا الحوثي، خلال المواجهات المسلحة في سبتمبر الماضي، داعية الأسر في مناطق سيطرة المليشيا إلى منع استدراج أبنائها أو الزج بهم في جبهات القتال.


وأطلقت الوزارة نداء إنسانياً عاجلاً، موضحة أن هناك أسماء ومعلومات وصور نُشرت عقب مقتل الأطفال مع أن الرقم لا يمثل إجمالي القتلى أو المجندين، خصوصاً أن المعطيات الميدانية تشير إلى أن الأعداد الفعلية أكبر بكثير.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التصعيد المسلح الأخير شهد حضوراً لافتاً للأطفال المجندين بين القتلى، وفي مقاطع مصورة لأسرى، معتبرة ذلك دليلاً على استمرار المليشيا في استغلال الأطفال والدفع بهم إلى خطوط المواجهة، في انتهاك للقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.


دعت الوزارة المشايخ والوجهاء والتربويين والشخصيات الاجتماعية إلى التحرك لحماية الأطفال ورفض تجنيدهم، والعمل على إعادة من جرى تجنيدهم إلى أسرهم ومقاعد الدراسة، مطالبة الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية المعنية بحماية الطفولة بتكثيف الرصد والتحقق والإبلاغ، والضغط لوقف تجنيد الأطفال والإفراج عمن لا يزالون في المعسكرات والجبهات، ودعم برامج إعادتهم وتأهيلهم وإدماجهم.