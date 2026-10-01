أكد مدير عام الهيئة العامة لحماية البيئة بأرخبيل سقطرى سالم حواش أن المبادرات والجهود التنموية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن تشكل نموذجاً عالمياً فريداً في تحقيق التوازن الدقيق بين التنمية الشاملة والاستدامة البيئية، موضحاً أن الأرخبيل يتجه نحو مرحلة جديدة من النماء والازدهار البيئي والتنموي، بفضل الشراكات الإستراتيجية النوعية مع السعودية، المشهود لها برعاية الخصوصية البيئية الفريدة للأرخبيل «أرضاً وإنساناً»، وتكريس مفهوم التنمية المستدامة فيه.


حضور سعودي لافت في برلين


وأشاد حواش في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ» بالدعم السعودي القوي خلال أعمال المؤتمر الدولي للتعاون اليمني - الألماني والمؤتمر الـ 25 لأصدقاء سقطرى، والذي انعقد في العاصمة الألمانية برلين بتنظيم مشترك بين السفارة اليمنية ووزارة البيئة الألمانية وجمعية أصدقاء سقطرى، مثمناً المشاركة الفاعلة لوفد المملكة التابع للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة مساعد المشرف العام للبرنامج عبد الهادي آل مالح، والذي جسد خلال أعمال المؤتمر التزام المملكة الصارم والأصيل بمراعاة الخصائص البيئية والطبيعية الاستثنائية والحساسة التي يتميز بها أرخبيل سقطرى المدرج على قائمة التراث العالمي.

البيئة

البيئة


شراكات لحماية التنوع البيولوجي


وأوضح مدير عام بيئة سقطرى أنه خلال حلقة النقاش المتخصصة التي نظمتها مؤسسة «فريدريش إيبرت» الألمانية حول التوازن بين التنمية والاستدامة، قدم الوفد السعودي عرضاً متكاملاً حول نهج المملكة المتقدم في حماية التنوع البيولوجي الفرد من نوعه وضمان استدامة المشاريع طويلة الأمد، كاشفاً عن وجود شراكات إستراتيجية جديدة وخطط مستقبلية واعدة تجمع الهيئة بالجانب السعودي لتعزيز التنمية المستدامة مع الحفاظ التام على بيئة سقطرى أرضاً وإنساناً.


حزمة مشاريع إستراتيجية للأرخبيل


وأضاف حواش أن الوفد السعودي استعرض أمام المشاركين خريطة طريق شاملة تضم أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية منفذة ومخططة في 16 محافظة يمنية، مع تركيز محوري على أرخبيل سقطرى لتلبية حاجاته الأساسية؛ والتي شملت في قطاع المياه حفر وتجهيز 5 آبار حيوية في «حديبو»، وإنشاء خزانين استراتيجيين بسعة 800 و400 متر مكعب، وبناء حواجز مائية في منطقة «دنجهن»، إلى جانب تعزيز قطاع الطاقة عبر إنشاء محطتي توليد كهرباء في «حديبو» و«قلنسية»، وتوفير مولدات لمطار سقطرى بقدرة 585 كيلووات وتأمين خزانات وقود رئيسية، فضلاً عن دعم القطاعين الصحي والتعليمي بترميم مراكز صحية في «نوجد» و«عمد»، وتجهيز مركز الأمومة والطفولة، وإنشاء 4 مدارس حديثة ودعم كلية التربية والمعهد الفني.


تعاون دولي وتبادل للخبرات


واختتم مدير عام بيئة سقطرى تصريحه بالإشارة إلى الحراك الدبلوماسي والتنموي الواسع الذي شهده المؤتمر، حيث عقد الوفد السعودي لقاءات ثنائية بارزة على هامش الفعالية مع مسؤولين من وزارة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية ووزارة البيئة والمناخ الألمانية، ورئيس جمعية أصدقاء سقطرى الدكتور كاي فاندام، وبحضور وزير المياه والبيئة اليمني المهندس توفيق الشرجبي وسفير اليمن لدى ألمانيا لؤي الإرياني، لبحث آفاق التعاون المستقبلي وتبادل الخبرات، معرباً عن عميق شكره وامتنانه لقيادة وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية على المواقف الأخوية الصادقة والدعم غير المحدود الذي شكل الركيزة الأساسية لحماية البيئة السقطرية ودعم استقرارها التنموي.