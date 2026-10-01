أكد مدير عام الهيئة العامة لحماية البيئة بأرخبيل سقطرى سالم حواش أن المبادرات والجهود التنموية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن تشكل نموذجاً عالمياً فريداً في تحقيق التوازن الدقيق بين التنمية الشاملة والاستدامة البيئية، موضحاً أن الأرخبيل يتجه نحو مرحلة جديدة من النماء والازدهار البيئي والتنموي، بفضل الشراكات الإستراتيجية النوعية مع السعودية، المشهود لها برعاية الخصوصية البيئية الفريدة للأرخبيل «أرضاً وإنساناً»، وتكريس مفهوم التنمية المستدامة فيه.
حضور سعودي لافت في برلين
وأشاد حواش في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ» بالدعم السعودي القوي خلال أعمال المؤتمر الدولي للتعاون اليمني - الألماني والمؤتمر الـ 25 لأصدقاء سقطرى، والذي انعقد في العاصمة الألمانية برلين بتنظيم مشترك بين السفارة اليمنية ووزارة البيئة الألمانية وجمعية أصدقاء سقطرى، مثمناً المشاركة الفاعلة لوفد المملكة التابع للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة مساعد المشرف العام للبرنامج عبد الهادي آل مالح، والذي جسد خلال أعمال المؤتمر التزام المملكة الصارم والأصيل بمراعاة الخصائص البيئية والطبيعية الاستثنائية والحساسة التي يتميز بها أرخبيل سقطرى المدرج على قائمة التراث العالمي.
البيئة
شراكات لحماية التنوع البيولوجي
وأوضح مدير عام بيئة سقطرى أنه خلال حلقة النقاش المتخصصة التي نظمتها مؤسسة «فريدريش إيبرت» الألمانية حول التوازن بين التنمية والاستدامة، قدم الوفد السعودي عرضاً متكاملاً حول نهج المملكة المتقدم في حماية التنوع البيولوجي الفرد من نوعه وضمان استدامة المشاريع طويلة الأمد، كاشفاً عن وجود شراكات إستراتيجية جديدة وخطط مستقبلية واعدة تجمع الهيئة بالجانب السعودي لتعزيز التنمية المستدامة مع الحفاظ التام على بيئة سقطرى أرضاً وإنساناً.
حزمة مشاريع إستراتيجية للأرخبيل
وأضاف حواش أن الوفد السعودي استعرض أمام المشاركين خريطة طريق شاملة تضم أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية منفذة ومخططة في 16 محافظة يمنية، مع تركيز محوري على أرخبيل سقطرى لتلبية حاجاته الأساسية؛ والتي شملت في قطاع المياه حفر وتجهيز 5 آبار حيوية في «حديبو»، وإنشاء خزانين استراتيجيين بسعة 800 و400 متر مكعب، وبناء حواجز مائية في منطقة «دنجهن»، إلى جانب تعزيز قطاع الطاقة عبر إنشاء محطتي توليد كهرباء في «حديبو» و«قلنسية»، وتوفير مولدات لمطار سقطرى بقدرة 585 كيلووات وتأمين خزانات وقود رئيسية، فضلاً عن دعم القطاعين الصحي والتعليمي بترميم مراكز صحية في «نوجد» و«عمد»، وتجهيز مركز الأمومة والطفولة، وإنشاء 4 مدارس حديثة ودعم كلية التربية والمعهد الفني.
تعاون دولي وتبادل للخبرات
واختتم مدير عام بيئة سقطرى تصريحه بالإشارة إلى الحراك الدبلوماسي والتنموي الواسع الذي شهده المؤتمر، حيث عقد الوفد السعودي لقاءات ثنائية بارزة على هامش الفعالية مع مسؤولين من وزارة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية ووزارة البيئة والمناخ الألمانية، ورئيس جمعية أصدقاء سقطرى الدكتور كاي فاندام، وبحضور وزير المياه والبيئة اليمني المهندس توفيق الشرجبي وسفير اليمن لدى ألمانيا لؤي الإرياني، لبحث آفاق التعاون المستقبلي وتبادل الخبرات، معرباً عن عميق شكره وامتنانه لقيادة وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية على المواقف الأخوية الصادقة والدعم غير المحدود الذي شكل الركيزة الأساسية لحماية البيئة السقطرية ودعم استقرارها التنموي.
The Director General of the Public Authority for Environmental Protection in the Socotra Archipelago, Salem Hawash, confirmed that the developmental initiatives and efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen represent a unique global model in achieving a delicate balance between comprehensive development and environmental sustainability. He explained that the archipelago is moving towards a new phase of environmental and developmental growth, thanks to the high-quality strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, which is recognized for its care of the unique environmental characteristics of the archipelago "land and people," and for establishing the concept of sustainable development within it.
Notable Saudi Presence in Berlin
Hawash praised the strong Saudi support during the International Conference for Yemeni-German Cooperation and the 25th Conference of Friends of Socotra, which was held in the German capital, Berlin, organized jointly by the Yemeni embassy, the German Ministry of Environment, and the Socotra Friends Association. He appreciated the active participation of the Saudi delegation from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, headed by the Assistant Supervisor General of the program, Abdul Hadi Al-Malih, who embodied during the conference the Kingdom's firm and genuine commitment to considering the exceptional and sensitive environmental and natural characteristics of the Socotra Archipelago, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
البيئة
Partnerships for Biodiversity Protection
The Director General of Environment in Socotra explained that during the specialized discussion session organized by the German "Friedrich Ebert" Foundation on the balance between development and sustainability, the Saudi delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the Kingdom's advanced approach to protecting unique biodiversity and ensuring the sustainability of long-term projects. He revealed the existence of new strategic partnerships and promising future plans that bring the authority together with the Saudi side to enhance sustainable development while fully preserving the environment of Socotra, land and people.
A Package of Strategic Projects for the Archipelago
Hawash added that the Saudi delegation presented to the participants a comprehensive roadmap that includes more than 300 implemented and planned development projects and initiatives across 16 Yemeni governorates, with a central focus on the Socotra Archipelago to meet its basic needs. These included in the water sector drilling and equipping 5 vital wells in "Hadibo," establishing two strategic tanks with capacities of 800 and 400 cubic meters, and building water barriers in the "Danjhan" area, in addition to enhancing the energy sector by establishing two electricity generation stations in "Hadibo" and "Qalansiyah," providing generators for Socotra Airport with a capacity of 585 kilowatts, and securing main fuel tanks. Furthermore, support was provided to the health and education sectors by renovating health centers in "Nujd" and "Amad," equipping a maternity and childhood center, establishing 4 modern schools, and supporting the College of Education and the Technical Institute.
International Cooperation and Exchange of Expertise
In conclusion, the Director General of Environment in Socotra highlighted the extensive diplomatic and developmental movement witnessed at the conference, where the Saudi delegation held prominent bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event with officials from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and the Ministry of Environment and Climate, as well as with the President of the Socotra Friends Association, Dr. Kai Vandam, in the presence of the Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, Engineer Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, and the Yemeni Ambassador to Germany, Louay Al-Iryani, to discuss prospects for future cooperation and exchange of expertise. He expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their sincere brotherly positions and unlimited support, which formed the cornerstone for protecting the Socotra environment and supporting its developmental stability.