The Director General of the Public Authority for Environmental Protection in the Socotra Archipelago, Salem Hawash, confirmed that the developmental initiatives and efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen represent a unique global model in achieving a delicate balance between comprehensive development and environmental sustainability. He explained that the archipelago is moving towards a new phase of environmental and developmental growth, thanks to the high-quality strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, which is recognized for its care of the unique environmental characteristics of the archipelago "land and people," and for establishing the concept of sustainable development within it.



Notable Saudi Presence in Berlin



Hawash praised the strong Saudi support during the International Conference for Yemeni-German Cooperation and the 25th Conference of Friends of Socotra, which was held in the German capital, Berlin, organized jointly by the Yemeni embassy, the German Ministry of Environment, and the Socotra Friends Association. He appreciated the active participation of the Saudi delegation from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, headed by the Assistant Supervisor General of the program, Abdul Hadi Al-Malih, who embodied during the conference the Kingdom's firm and genuine commitment to considering the exceptional and sensitive environmental and natural characteristics of the Socotra Archipelago, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

البيئة



Partnerships for Biodiversity Protection



The Director General of Environment in Socotra explained that during the specialized discussion session organized by the German "Friedrich Ebert" Foundation on the balance between development and sustainability, the Saudi delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the Kingdom's advanced approach to protecting unique biodiversity and ensuring the sustainability of long-term projects. He revealed the existence of new strategic partnerships and promising future plans that bring the authority together with the Saudi side to enhance sustainable development while fully preserving the environment of Socotra, land and people.



A Package of Strategic Projects for the Archipelago



Hawash added that the Saudi delegation presented to the participants a comprehensive roadmap that includes more than 300 implemented and planned development projects and initiatives across 16 Yemeni governorates, with a central focus on the Socotra Archipelago to meet its basic needs. These included in the water sector drilling and equipping 5 vital wells in "Hadibo," establishing two strategic tanks with capacities of 800 and 400 cubic meters, and building water barriers in the "Danjhan" area, in addition to enhancing the energy sector by establishing two electricity generation stations in "Hadibo" and "Qalansiyah," providing generators for Socotra Airport with a capacity of 585 kilowatts, and securing main fuel tanks. Furthermore, support was provided to the health and education sectors by renovating health centers in "Nujd" and "Amad," equipping a maternity and childhood center, establishing 4 modern schools, and supporting the College of Education and the Technical Institute.



International Cooperation and Exchange of Expertise



In conclusion, the Director General of Environment in Socotra highlighted the extensive diplomatic and developmental movement witnessed at the conference, where the Saudi delegation held prominent bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event with officials from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and the Ministry of Environment and Climate, as well as with the President of the Socotra Friends Association, Dr. Kai Vandam, in the presence of the Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, Engineer Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, and the Yemeni Ambassador to Germany, Louay Al-Iryani, to discuss prospects for future cooperation and exchange of expertise. He expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their sincere brotherly positions and unlimited support, which formed the cornerstone for protecting the Socotra environment and supporting its developmental stability.