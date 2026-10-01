ارتفعت أسعار الديزل في محطات الوقود بأوروبا إلى مستوى قياسي جديد، إذ بلغ متوسط السعر الأسبوعي 2.24 يورو للتر الواحد، بزيادة قدرها سنت واحد عن الرقم القياسي المسجل في الأسبوع السابق، وفق تجميع لبيانات وطنية نشرته «المفوضية الأوروبية» اليوم.

ارتفاع حاد للأسعار

يذكر أن أسعار الديزل والبنزين شهدت أخيراً ارتفاعاً حاداً، ما دفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بحث إمكانية وقف صادرات الديزل. وأصبح ارتفاع أسعار الديزل مشكلة أساسية، لا سيما في الولايات الزراعية حيث الوقود عنصر حاسم للزراعة ونقل البضائع بالشاحنات والتصنيع.

وتدرس الإدارة الأمريكية اتخاذ تدابير تتراوح بين تشجيع الدول الأخرى على السحب من مخزوناتها، وتقييد الصادرات الأمريكية من الديزل والتعاون مع شركات التكرير لزيادة الإمدادات المحلية.

ومن المحتمل أن تؤدي هذه الخطوة إلى تداعيات على صعيد أوروبا، وذلك لأن الولايات المتحدة تعد واحدة من أهم موردي الطاقة للقارة الأوروبية.