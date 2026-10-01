Diesel prices at fuel stations in Europe have risen to a new record level, with the average weekly price reaching €2.24 per liter, an increase of one cent from the previous week's record, according to a compilation of national data published by the "European Commission" today.

Sharp Rise in Prices

It is worth noting that diesel and gasoline prices have recently experienced a sharp increase, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of halting diesel exports. The rise in diesel prices has become a major issue, especially in agricultural states where fuel is a critical element for farming, trucking goods, and manufacturing.

The U.S. administration is considering measures ranging from encouraging other countries to draw from their reserves, to restricting U.S. diesel exports and collaborating with refining companies to increase domestic supplies.

This move could have repercussions for Europe, as the United States is one of the key energy suppliers to the European continent.