ارتفعت أسعار الديزل في محطات الوقود بأوروبا إلى مستوى قياسي جديد، إذ بلغ متوسط السعر الأسبوعي 2.24 يورو للتر الواحد، بزيادة قدرها سنت واحد عن الرقم القياسي المسجل في الأسبوع السابق، وفق تجميع لبيانات وطنية نشرته «المفوضية الأوروبية» اليوم.
ارتفاع حاد للأسعار
يذكر أن أسعار الديزل والبنزين شهدت أخيراً ارتفاعاً حاداً، ما دفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بحث إمكانية وقف صادرات الديزل. وأصبح ارتفاع أسعار الديزل مشكلة أساسية، لا سيما في الولايات الزراعية حيث الوقود عنصر حاسم للزراعة ونقل البضائع بالشاحنات والتصنيع.
وتدرس الإدارة الأمريكية اتخاذ تدابير تتراوح بين تشجيع الدول الأخرى على السحب من مخزوناتها، وتقييد الصادرات الأمريكية من الديزل والتعاون مع شركات التكرير لزيادة الإمدادات المحلية.
ومن المحتمل أن تؤدي هذه الخطوة إلى تداعيات على صعيد أوروبا، وذلك لأن الولايات المتحدة تعد واحدة من أهم موردي الطاقة للقارة الأوروبية.
Diesel prices at fuel stations in Europe have risen to a new record level, with the average weekly price reaching €2.24 per liter, an increase of one cent from the previous week's record, according to a compilation of national data published by the "European Commission" today.
Sharp Rise in Prices
It is worth noting that diesel and gasoline prices have recently experienced a sharp increase, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of halting diesel exports. The rise in diesel prices has become a major issue, especially in agricultural states where fuel is a critical element for farming, trucking goods, and manufacturing.
The U.S. administration is considering measures ranging from encouraging other countries to draw from their reserves, to restricting U.S. diesel exports and collaborating with refining companies to increase domestic supplies.
This move could have repercussions for Europe, as the United States is one of the key energy suppliers to the European continent.