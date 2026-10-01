التقى النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، المدعي العام لروسيا الاتحادية ألكسندر غوتسان، على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع الرابع والعشرين للمدعين العامين للدول الأعضاء في منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون، المنعقد في مدينة قازان الروسية.
ورحّب المدعي العام الروسي بالنائب العام والوفد المرافق له، فيما استعرض اللقاء روابط العلاقات بين النيابة العامة في المملكة العربية السعودية ونظيرتها في روسيا الاتحادية، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وتأتي مشاركة النائب العام في الاجتماع ضمن حضور النيابة العامة في المحافل الدولية ذات الصلة، وتعزيز التواصل مع الأجهزة النظيرة، وتبادل الخبرات في العمل القضائي.