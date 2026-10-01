The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, met with the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Alexander Gutsan, on the sidelines of his participation in the 24th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in the Russian city of Kazan.

The Russian Prosecutor General welcomed the Attorney General and his accompanying delegation, while the meeting reviewed the ties between the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterpart in the Russian Federation, and discussed topics of mutual interest.

The Attorney General's participation in the meeting is part of the Public Prosecution's presence in relevant international forums, enhancing communication with counterpart agencies, and exchanging experiences in judicial work.