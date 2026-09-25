لم تعد ساحات الحراج التقليدية والاتفاقات الشفهية قادرة على استيعاب سوق تتدفق فيه المليارات وتصل فيه قيمة بعض الفحول فيه " إلى 200 مليون ريال. فاليوم، تفرض الأنظمة الرسمية قواعد لعب جديدة تضبط موازين تجارة الإبل بالكامل.

أصدرت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة وثيقة تنظيمية شاملة، تضع نهاية قاطعة للعشوائية في أسواق بيع وشراء وتأجير ومقايضة الإبل، معتمدة على منصات إلكترونية صارمة لضمان الحقوق، وحماية الثروة الحيوانية، ووقف التلاعب في الدعم الحكومي.

لم تعد الصفقات المليارية لـ «المجاهيم» و«المغاتير» و«الحمر» تخضع لمجرد المعاينة البصرية. فالضوابط الجديدة اشترطت لصحة عقود البيع تحديداً دقيقاً عبر «الشريحة الإلكترونية» وجواز سفر الإبل، وإرفاق بطاقة صحية بيطرية من منصة «نما». وألزمت البائع بضمان خلو الإبل من الأمراض والعيوب الخفية وحقوق الغير، فيما ألزمت المشتري بتسديد الثمن كاملاً ونقل الملكية رسمياً ليتحمل مسؤوليتها وتكاليف رعايتها.

ولأول مرة، يُقنن النظام عمليات «تأجير الإبل» و«المقايضة» بعقود إلكترونية تمنح المستفيد سجلاً مستقلاً مؤقتاً طوال مدة العقد، وتعود الملكية تلقائياً للمالك فور انتهائه. لكن الضربة الأقوى للمتلاعبين تمثلت في اشتراط الإفصاح عن «الدعم الحكومي»، فإذا أجر المالك إبلاً مدعومة دون الإبلاغ، يوقف الدعم فوراً ويُسترد بأثر رجعي، مع منعه من تغيير موقع القطيع أو نقل الإبل دون موافقة مسبقة من الوزارة.

وشهدت المزادات والأسواق الموسمية تغييرات جذرية، إذ مُنع تماماً الدفع النقدي العشوائي وبات «الدفع الإلكتروني» شرطاً أساسياً. كما يُحظر عرض أي إبل تظهر عليها علامات الإجهاد أو المرض، مع فرض رقابة يومية تسجل أسماء البائعين والمشترين وأرقام رخص النقل، وإتلاف المواد غير الصالحة للاستهلاك بمحاضر رسمية.

وبعيداً عن الأرقام، فرضت اللائحة اعتبارات غير مسبوقة للرفق بالحيوان، إذ منعت القواعد ارتكاب أي ممارسات مزعجة للإبل في المعارض، ونصت حرفياً على قاعدة: «يُمنع إغاظة الإبل، ويجب احترام خصوصيتها، وترك مسافة حولها، ومنع رفع الأصوات والصخب». وفتحت الوزارة باب الإبلاغ الإلكتروني الفوري عن أي انتهاكات للرفق بالحيوان لاتخاذ إجراءات سريعة وسرية.

ولم تترك اللائحة مجالاً للتهرب، فإدخال بيانات غير صحيحة، أو نقل الإبل دون تصريح، أو تجاهل تحديث سجلات النفوق والولادات، يقود فوراً إلى تعليق السجل، وفرض غرامات مالية رادعة وفق نظام الزراعة، وإحالة المخالفين للجهات المختصة.