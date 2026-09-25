The traditional livestock markets and verbal agreements can no longer accommodate a market where billions flow and the value of some stallions reaches "200 million riyals." Today, official regulations impose new rules that completely regulate the balance of the camel trade.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has issued a comprehensive regulatory document that puts an end to the randomness in the buying, selling, leasing, and bartering of camels, relying on strict electronic platforms to ensure rights, protect livestock, and prevent manipulation of government support.

No longer are billion-dollar deals for "Al-Majahim," "Al-Maghatir," and "Al-Humr" subject to mere visual inspection. The new regulations require precise identification for the validity of sale contracts through "electronic chips" and camel passports, along with attaching a veterinary health card from the "Nama" platform. The seller is obligated to guarantee that the camels are free from diseases and hidden defects and the rights of others, while the buyer is required to pay the full price and officially transfer ownership to assume responsibility and care costs.

For the first time, the system regulates the processes of "leasing camels" and "bartering" with electronic contracts that grant the beneficiary a temporary independent record throughout the contract duration, with ownership automatically reverting to the owner upon its expiration. However, the strongest blow to manipulators came from the requirement to disclose "government support." If the owner leases supported camels without reporting, the support is immediately suspended and retroactively reclaimed, and they are prohibited from changing the herd's location or transferring the camels without prior approval from the ministry.

The auctions and seasonal markets have witnessed radical changes, as random cash payments are completely prohibited, and "electronic payment" has become a fundamental requirement. Additionally, it is forbidden to display any camels showing signs of stress or illness, with daily monitoring recording the names of sellers and buyers and transport license numbers, and the destruction of materials unfit for consumption through official reports.

Apart from the numbers, the regulation imposes unprecedented considerations for animal welfare, as the rules prohibit any annoying practices towards camels at exhibitions, literally stating: "It is forbidden to annoy camels, their privacy must be respected, a distance must be maintained around them, and loud noises and commotion must be prevented." The ministry has opened a channel for immediate electronic reporting of any violations of animal welfare to take swift and confidential actions.

The regulation leaves no room for evasion; entering incorrect data, transferring camels without a permit, or neglecting to update records of deaths and births leads immediately to the suspension of the record, imposing deterrent financial penalties according to the agricultural system, and referring violators to the relevant authorities.