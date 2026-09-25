أنهت ضمانات قانونية حكومية حالة الضبابية حول مستحقات العمال والموظفين المنتقلين بين الجهات الحكومية والشركات في مشاريع التحول والتخصيص.


وأقرت السلطات التنفيذية تعديلات على القواعد المنظمة لمعاملة الموظفين والعمال في القطاعات المستهدفة بالتخصيص.

وتقضي التعديلات الرسمية باحتساب فترة خدمة العامل بوصفها «مدة متصلة» دون انقطاع فيما يخص مكافأة نهاية الخدمة ورصيد الإجازات، وتتوزع الأعباء المالية بين الطرفين، إذ تتكفل الجهة السابقة (السلف) بدفع القيمة المالية المستحقة عن الفترة التي قضاها الموظف لديها قبل الانتقال، في حين تتحمل الجهة الجديدة (الخلف) التكاليف المالية للفترة اللاحقة.


ولحماية الحقوق المالية للكوادر البشرية، اشترطت الضوابط المعدلة حساب كافة مستحقات نهاية الخدمة والإجازات للفترتين على أساس «الأجر الأخير» الذي يتقاضاه العامل، مما يضمن الاستفادة من أي زيادات أو ترقيات حصل عليها لاحقاً.

وكشفت التعديلات الصادرة تنظيم العمل المشترك بين المركز الوطني للتخصيص ووزارتي «المالية» و«الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية»، لإصدار آلية تفصيلية تحدد كيفية المقاصة وصرف تلك التعديلات، بالتوازي مع إسقاط الإشارات المرجعية المحددة سابقاً لبعض مواد نظام العمل لتوحيد المسار القانوني للتخصيص.