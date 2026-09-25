The legal guarantees provided by the government have clarified the situation regarding the entitlements of workers and employees transferring between government entities and companies in privatization and transformation projects.



The executive authorities have approved amendments to the regulations governing the treatment of employees and workers in the sectors targeted for privatization.

The official amendments stipulate that the period of service for the worker is to be considered as a "continuous duration" without interruption concerning end-of-service benefits and vacation balances. The financial burdens are shared between the two parties, with the previous entity (the predecessor) responsible for paying the financial entitlements for the period the employee spent with them before the transfer, while the new entity (the successor) bears the financial costs for the subsequent period.



To protect the financial rights of human resources, the amended regulations require that all end-of-service and vacation entitlements for both periods be calculated based on the "last salary" received by the worker, ensuring that they benefit from any increases or promotions received later.

The issued amendments revealed the organization of joint work between the National Center for Privatization and the Ministries of "Finance" and "Human Resources and Social Development" to issue a detailed mechanism that specifies how to offset and disburse those amendments, alongside the removal of previously defined references to certain articles of the labor system to unify the legal path for privatization.