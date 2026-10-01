The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -represented by the General Authority for Foreign Trade- held a virtual technical meeting today with the European Union, chaired by the Deputy Governor of the Authority for International Relations, Abdulaziz bin Omar Al-Sukran, and the Head of Middle East Relations at the Directorate General for Trade in the European Commission, Ignacio Diez, with the participation of the Deputy Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization for Compliance and Operations, Engineer Abdulmajid Al-Wuhaibi, the Assistant for Executive Affairs to the CEO of the General Authority for Food and Drug, Alaa Sindi, and the Head of the Economic Section at the Kingdom's Mission to the European Union, Khalid Al-Anzi.

The meeting discussed the main trade and technical challenges and obstacles between the Kingdom and the European Union, and how to work on finding solutions that contribute to facilitating the access of products to the markets of both sides.

The Kingdom is the EU's primary trading partner in the region, with trade volume projected to reach approximately $84.2 billion by 2025.

Participants in the meeting included the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, and the Kingdom's Mission to the European Union.