عقدت المملكة العربية السعودية -ممثلةً بالهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية- اليوم اجتماعًا فنيًا افتراضيًا مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، برئاسة وكيل محافظ الهيئة للعلاقات الدولية عبدالعزيز بن عمر السكران، ورئيس العلاقات مع الشرق الأوسط بالمديرية العامة للتجارة في المفوضية الأوروبية أغناسيو دييز، وبمشاركة نائب محافظ الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة للمطابقة والعمليات المهندس عبدالمجيد الوهيبي، ومساعد الشؤون التنفيذية للرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء آلاء سندي، ورئيس القسم الاقتصادي في بعثة المملكة لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي خالد العنزي.

وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التحديات والعوائق التجارية والفنية بين المملكة والاتحاد الأوروبي، وكيفية العمل على إيجاد حلول تسهم في تسهيل نفاذ المنتجات إلى الأسواق لدى الجانبين.

وتُعد المملكة الشريك التجاري الأول للاتحاد الأوروبي في المنطقة، إذ بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري لعام 2025م، نحو 84.2 مليار دولار.

شارك في الاجتماع كلٌ من الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، وبعثة المملكة لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي.