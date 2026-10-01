Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of enhancing Arab joint action to face the increasing environmental challenges, and supporting efforts aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations, highlighting the significance of unifying efforts and regional and international cooperation to address the environmental challenges facing the region, foremost among them desertification, land degradation, drought, loss of biodiversity, and climate change.

Balancing Development Requirements

This was stated during the speech of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, at the 37th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, which was held today at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, Egypt.

The Minister of Environment explained that the Kingdom continues its efforts to enhance environmental work at the national, regional, and international levels, through Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Environmental Strategy, which includes developing an integrated institutional and legislative system aimed at enhancing environmental protection and the sustainability of its natural resources, and supporting quality of life; achieving a balance between the requirements of economic and social development and environmental preservation, in addition to employing modern technologies, and supporting research and innovation in monitoring and addressing environmental challenges.

Enhancing Joint Action

Minister Al-Fadli added that the Kingdom continues its efforts to enhance joint action to face environmental challenges, based on its belief in the importance of unifying regional and international efforts, pointing to the launch of the Green Middle East Initiative, which currently includes 35 Arab, Asian, and African countries, along with several pioneering environmental initiatives for the sustainability of coral reefs and terrestrial habitats, which have received support from the leaders of the G20 countries. He affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) contributed to advancing the path of international cooperation to address land degradation, desertification, and drought, through the adoption of 37 decisions, the most prominent of which are the Business Sector Initiative for the Land and the Global Riyadh Partnership to Combat Drought, noting that the Kingdom continues to follow up on the implementation of the conference outcomes and enhance the executive path under the Riyadh Action Agenda until the seventeenth session in the Republic of Mongolia, which supports achieving the targets of the convention and its integration with international environmental agreements.

Achieving Sustainable Development

Minister Al-Fadli concluded by affirming the Kingdom's continued support for the Arab joint action process and enhancing cooperation and integration among brotherly Arab countries to face environmental challenges, contributing to achieving sustainable development, and protecting and conserving natural resources for future generations. It is noteworthy that the fifth session of the Arab Forum for the Environment preceded the 37th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, with the Kingdom participating through the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, discussing several topics related to the sustainability of pastures, enhancing resilience, restoring pastoral systems, and financing the transition, in addition to reviewing Arab efforts and initiatives in facing the challenges of land degradation, desertification, and drought. The Kingdom's participation in the forum comes as part of its efforts to enhance Arab joint action in environmental fields and support regional and international cooperation to protect and sustain natural resources, through its national and regional initiatives and programs, foremost among them the Green Middle East Initiative, alongside its efforts during the presidency of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16).