أكدت السعودية أهمية تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك لمواجهة التحديات البيئية المتزايدة، ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى حماية البيئة وضمان استدامتها للأجيال القادمة، منوهة بأهمية توحيد الجهود والتعاون الإقليمي والدولي للتعامل مع التحديات البيئية التي تواجه المنطقة، وفي مقدمتها التصحر وتدهور الأراضي والجفاف وفقدان التنوع الأحيائي والتغير المناخي.

توازن بين متطلبات التنمية

جاء ذلك خلال كلمة وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي في اجتماع الدورة 37 لمجلس الوزراء العرب المسؤولين عن شؤون البيئة الذي عقد اليوم بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة.

وأوضح وزير البيئة أن المملكة تواصل جهودها في تعزيز العمل البيئي على المستويات الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية، من خلال رؤية السعودية 2030، والإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة التي تضمنت تطوير منظومة مؤسسية وتشريعية متكاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز حماية البيئة واستدامة مواردها الطبيعية، ودعم جودة الحياة؛ بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والمحافظة على البيئة، إلى جانب توظيف التقنيات الحديثة، ودعم البحث والابتكار في رصد التحديات البيئية ومعالجتها.

تعزيز العمل المشترك

وأضاف الوزير الفضلي أن المملكة تواصل جهودها في تعزيز العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات البيئية، انطلاقًا من إيمانها بأهمية توحيد الجهود الإقليمية والدولية، مشيرًا إلى إطلاق مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر التي تضم حتى الآن 35 دولة عربية وآسيوية وأفريقية، إلى جانب عدد من المبادرات البيئية الرائدة لاستدامة الشعاب المرجانية والموائل البرية، والتي حظيت بتأييد قادة دول مجموعة العشرين. وأكد أن رئاسة المملكة للدورة السادسة عشرة لمؤتمر الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر (COP16) أسهمت في دفع مسار التعاون الدولي لمواجهة تدهور الأراضي والتصحر والجفاف، من خلال اعتماد 37 قرارًا، من أبرزها مبادرة قطاع الأعمال من أجل الأرض وشراكة الرياض العالمية لمواجهة الجفاف، منوهًا باستمرار المملكة في متابعة تنفيذ مخرجات المؤتمر وتعزيز المسار التنفيذي تحت مظلة أجندة عمل الرياض حتى انعقاد الدورة السابعة عشرة في جمهورية منغوليا، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات الاتفاقية وتكاملها مع الاتفاقيات البيئية الدولية.

تحقيق التنمية المستدامة

واختتم الوزير الفضلي بالتأكيد على مواصلة المملكة دعم مسيرة العمل العربي المشترك، وتعزيز التعاون والتكامل بين الدول العربية الشقيقة لمواجهة التحديات البيئية، بما يسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، وحماية الموارد الطبيعية وصونها للأجيال القادمة. يذكر أن أعمال الدورة الخامسة للمنتدى العربي للبيئة قد سبقت اجتماع الدورة (37) لمجلس الوزراء العرب المسؤولين عن شؤون البيئة، وشهدت مشاركة المملكة ممثلةً في وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وناقشت الدورة عددًا من الموضوعات المرتبطة باستدامة المراعي وتعزيز القدرة على الصمود، واستعادة النظم الرعوية وتمويل التحول، إلى جانب استعراض الجهود والمبادرات العربية في مواجهة تحديات تدهور الأراضي والتصحر والجفاف. يذكر أن مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى تأتي في إطار جهودها لتعزيز العمل العربي المشترك في المجالات البيئية، ودعم التعاون الإقليمي والدولي لحماية الموارد الطبيعية واستدامتها، من خلال مبادراتها وبرامجها الوطنية والإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، إلى جانب جهودها خلال رئاسة الدورة السادسة عشرة لمؤتمر الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر (COP16).