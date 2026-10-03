شيّعت جموع غفيرة من المصلين في المسجد النبوي، فجر اليوم (السبت)، جثمان رئيس مركز الأصيحر بمحافظة المهد، زيد بن عايض المندهه، الذي توفي إثر حادث سير تعرض له عصر أمس (الجمعة)، على طريق السويرقية–الأكحل، الرابط بطريق الهجرة.


وأديت الصلاة عليه في المسجد النبوي، ودفن بمقابر بقيع الغرقد بالمدينة المنورة.

والفقيد شقيق الشيخ أحمد، واللواء تركي من منسوبي الحرس الوطني، وفواز وفيصل وبندر وفهد المندهه، ووالد عبدالعزيز وسعود.

ويقام العزاء في منزل شقيقه أحمد في مركز السويرقية.