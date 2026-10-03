A large crowd of worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque bid farewell this morning (Saturday) to the body of the head of the Al-Asihr Center in the Al-Mahd Governorate, Zaid bin Ayyid Al-Mandhah, who passed away due to a car accident he suffered yesterday afternoon (Friday) on the Al-Suwairiqah–Al-Akhil road, which connects to the Migration Road.



The prayer was performed for him in the Prophet's Mosque, and he was buried in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery in Medina.

The deceased is the brother of Ahmad and Major General Turki, who are members of the National Guard, as well as Fawaz, Faisal, Bandar, and Fahd Al-Mandhah, and the father of Abdulaziz and Saud.

The condolences are being held at the home of his brother Ahmad in the Al-Suwairiqah Center.