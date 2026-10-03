في مشهد بطولي أثار موجة عارمة من التأثر والإشادة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، تحولت ثوانٍ معدودة إلى اختبار حقيقي للشجاعة وسرعة البديهة، ونجح خلالها شاب شهم في إنقاذ طفل صغير من السقوط المروع من شرفة أحد العقارات بمنطقة أرض اللواء في محافظة الجيزة المصرية.
وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية لقطات وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة، ويظهر فيها طفل صغير وهو يتدلى في وضع خطير من شرفة شقته معرضاً لخطر السقوط المباشر على الأرض.
وسط حالة من الذعر بين المارة، انتبه أحد الموجودين إلى الكارثة الوشيكة، ليهرع الشاب بسرعة البرق متحركاً نحو موقع السقوط، ويتمكن في اللحظات الأخيرة (وبمهارة فائقة) من الإمساك بالطفل واحتضانه بقوة قبل ارتطامه بالأرض بفارق أجزاء من الثانية.
وأثارت اللقطات المتداولة تفاعلاً واسعاً ونطاق انتشار ضخم بين المستخدمين الذين تسابقوا للإشادة بتصرف الشاب، معتبرين أنه بطل حقيقي أنقذ روحاً بريئة من موت محقق. ورغم انتشار اللقطات على نطاق واسع، لم تصدر حتى اللحظة أي تقارير رسمية تفصيلية حول هوية الطفل أو الشاب المنقذ، أو الملابسات الدقيقة التي أدت إلى وصول الطفل إلى حافة الشرفة بهذه الطريقة الخطيرة.
In a heroic scene that sparked a wave of emotion and praise on social media platforms in Egypt, mere seconds turned into a true test of courage and quick thinking, during which a brave young man succeeded in saving a small child from a horrific fall from the balcony of a building in the Ard El-Lewa area of Giza Governorate.
In the past few hours, social media users have circulated footage captured by surveillance cameras, showing a small child dangling in a dangerous position from his apartment balcony, exposed to the risk of a direct fall to the ground.
Amid a state of panic among passersby, one of those present noticed the impending disaster and rushed like lightning towards the site of the fall, managing at the last moment (with exceptional skill) to catch the child and hold him tightly before he hit the ground by mere fractions of a second.
The circulated footage has generated widespread interaction and massive reach among users who rushed to praise the young man's actions, considering him a true hero who saved an innocent life from certain death. Despite the widespread circulation of the footage, no detailed official reports have yet been released regarding the identity of the child or the rescuing young man, or the precise circumstances that led the child to the edge of the balcony in such a dangerous manner.