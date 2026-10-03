In a heroic scene that sparked a wave of emotion and praise on social media platforms in Egypt, mere seconds turned into a true test of courage and quick thinking, during which a brave young man succeeded in saving a small child from a horrific fall from the balcony of a building in the Ard El-Lewa area of Giza Governorate.

In the past few hours, social media users have circulated footage captured by surveillance cameras, showing a small child dangling in a dangerous position from his apartment balcony, exposed to the risk of a direct fall to the ground.

Amid a state of panic among passersby, one of those present noticed the impending disaster and rushed like lightning towards the site of the fall, managing at the last moment (with exceptional skill) to catch the child and hold him tightly before he hit the ground by mere fractions of a second.

The circulated footage has generated widespread interaction and massive reach among users who rushed to praise the young man's actions, considering him a true hero who saved an innocent life from certain death. Despite the widespread circulation of the footage, no detailed official reports have yet been released regarding the identity of the child or the rescuing young man, or the precise circumstances that led the child to the edge of the balcony in such a dangerous manner.