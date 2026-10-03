في مشهد بطولي أثار موجة عارمة من التأثر والإشادة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، تحولت ثوانٍ معدودة إلى اختبار حقيقي للشجاعة وسرعة البديهة، ونجح خلالها شاب شهم في إنقاذ طفل صغير من السقوط المروع من شرفة أحد العقارات بمنطقة أرض اللواء في محافظة الجيزة المصرية.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية لقطات وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة، ويظهر فيها طفل صغير وهو يتدلى في وضع خطير من شرفة شقته معرضاً لخطر السقوط المباشر على الأرض.

وسط حالة من الذعر بين المارة، انتبه أحد الموجودين إلى الكارثة الوشيكة، ليهرع الشاب بسرعة البرق متحركاً نحو موقع السقوط، ويتمكن في اللحظات الأخيرة (وبمهارة فائقة) من الإمساك بالطفل واحتضانه بقوة قبل ارتطامه بالأرض بفارق أجزاء من الثانية.

وأثارت اللقطات المتداولة تفاعلاً واسعاً ونطاق انتشار ضخم بين المستخدمين الذين تسابقوا للإشادة بتصرف الشاب، معتبرين أنه بطل حقيقي أنقذ روحاً بريئة من موت محقق. ورغم انتشار اللقطات على نطاق واسع، لم تصدر حتى اللحظة أي تقارير رسمية تفصيلية حول هوية الطفل أو الشاب المنقذ، أو الملابسات الدقيقة التي أدت إلى وصول الطفل إلى حافة الشرفة بهذه الطريقة الخطيرة.