The Arab sports scene witnessed a stunning surprise led by Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, as he is just hours away from officially deciding his next destination by transferring to Qatari club Al-Shamal on a free transfer, following a period of anticipation regarding his professional future after leaving Al-Ahli Saudi.



Mahrez (35 years old) has agreed to sign with Al-Shamal for one season, after officially rejecting an enticing offer from Saudi club Al-Shabab, preferring to embark on a new experience in the Qatar Stars League and join his fellow countryman, top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah, in an exciting Algerian gathering within the ranks of Al-Shamal.



Mahrez's choice was not driven solely by local ambition, but also by the desire to continue shining on the continental stage; as the Qatari team participates in this season's elite AFC Champions League, which sets the stage for a dramatic encounter against his former team, Al-Ahli Saudi, in the fifth round scheduled for November 23rd.



Before this anticipated Asian clash, the Algerian magician has a remarkable digital legacy with the "Raqi" jersey throughout his career in Jeddah, having played 122 matches with Al-Ahli across various competitions, during which he made his mark with 83 goal contributions; scoring 37 goals and providing 46 assists to his teammates. He also led the team to win the AFC Champions League title twice and the Saudi Super Cup, leaving behind historic numbers that will ignite his upcoming match against his former team.