شهدت الساحة الرياضية العربية مفاجأة مدوية بطلها النجم الجزائري رياض محرز، بعد أن بات على بُعد ساعات من حسم وجهته القادمة بالانتقال رسمياً إلى صفوف نادي الشمال القطري في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد فترة من الترقب حول مستقبله الاحترافي عقب رحيله عن الأهلي السعودي.

واتفق محرز (35 عاماً) على التوقيع مع الشمال لمدة موسم واحد، بعد أن رفض رسمياً عرضاً مغرياً من نادي الشباب السعودي، مفضلاً خوض تجربة جديدة في دوري نجوم قطر ومزاملة مواطنه الهداف بغداد بونجاح، في تجمع جزائري مثير داخل صفوف الشمال.

ولم يكن اختيار محرز مدفوعاً بالطموح المحلي فقط، بل بالرغبة في مواصلة التوهج القاري؛ حيث يشارك الفريق القطري في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة هذا الموسم، ما يضعه في مواجهة درامية مرتقبة أمام فريقه السابق، الأهلي السعودي، في الجولة الخامسة المقررة يوم 23 نوفمبر القادم.

وقبل هذه المواجهة الآسيوية المرتقبة، يمتلك الساحر الجزائري إرثاً رقمياً مميزاً بقميص «الراقي» طوال مسيرته في جدة، حيث خاض مع الأهلي 122 مباراة في مختلف البطولات، نجح خلالها في وضع بصمته بـ83 مساهمة تهديفية؛ محرزاً 37 هدفاً ومقدماً 46 تمريرة حاسمة لزملائه، كما قاد الفريق للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين وكأس السوبر السعودي، ليرحل تاركاً خلفه أرقاماً تاريخية ستشعل مواجهته القادمة ضد فريقه السابق.