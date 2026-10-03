شهدت الساحة الرياضية العربية مفاجأة مدوية بطلها النجم الجزائري رياض محرز، بعد أن بات على بُعد ساعات من حسم وجهته القادمة بالانتقال رسمياً إلى صفوف نادي الشمال القطري في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد فترة من الترقب حول مستقبله الاحترافي عقب رحيله عن الأهلي السعودي.
واتفق محرز (35 عاماً) على التوقيع مع الشمال لمدة موسم واحد، بعد أن رفض رسمياً عرضاً مغرياً من نادي الشباب السعودي، مفضلاً خوض تجربة جديدة في دوري نجوم قطر ومزاملة مواطنه الهداف بغداد بونجاح، في تجمع جزائري مثير داخل صفوف الشمال.
ولم يكن اختيار محرز مدفوعاً بالطموح المحلي فقط، بل بالرغبة في مواصلة التوهج القاري؛ حيث يشارك الفريق القطري في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة هذا الموسم، ما يضعه في مواجهة درامية مرتقبة أمام فريقه السابق، الأهلي السعودي، في الجولة الخامسة المقررة يوم 23 نوفمبر القادم.
وقبل هذه المواجهة الآسيوية المرتقبة، يمتلك الساحر الجزائري إرثاً رقمياً مميزاً بقميص «الراقي» طوال مسيرته في جدة، حيث خاض مع الأهلي 122 مباراة في مختلف البطولات، نجح خلالها في وضع بصمته بـ83 مساهمة تهديفية؛ محرزاً 37 هدفاً ومقدماً 46 تمريرة حاسمة لزملائه، كما قاد الفريق للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين وكأس السوبر السعودي، ليرحل تاركاً خلفه أرقاماً تاريخية ستشعل مواجهته القادمة ضد فريقه السابق.
The Arab sports scene witnessed a stunning surprise led by Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, as he is just hours away from officially deciding his next destination by transferring to Qatari club Al-Shamal on a free transfer, following a period of anticipation regarding his professional future after leaving Al-Ahli Saudi.
Mahrez (35 years old) has agreed to sign with Al-Shamal for one season, after officially rejecting an enticing offer from Saudi club Al-Shabab, preferring to embark on a new experience in the Qatar Stars League and join his fellow countryman, top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah, in an exciting Algerian gathering within the ranks of Al-Shamal.
Mahrez's choice was not driven solely by local ambition, but also by the desire to continue shining on the continental stage; as the Qatari team participates in this season's elite AFC Champions League, which sets the stage for a dramatic encounter against his former team, Al-Ahli Saudi, in the fifth round scheduled for November 23rd.
Before this anticipated Asian clash, the Algerian magician has a remarkable digital legacy with the "Raqi" jersey throughout his career in Jeddah, having played 122 matches with Al-Ahli across various competitions, during which he made his mark with 83 goal contributions; scoring 37 goals and providing 46 assists to his teammates. He also led the team to win the AFC Champions League title twice and the Saudi Super Cup, leaving behind historic numbers that will ignite his upcoming match against his former team.