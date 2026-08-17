كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن هناك تواصلا مباشرا مع مسؤولي الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مؤكدا أنه ليس مستعجلاً بشأن إيران، وأشار إلى وجود «قنوات خلفية للتواصل مع الحرس الثوري». وأضاف: «نتحدث مباشرة مع مسؤوليه».


وجدد ترمب في تصريح لـ«فوكس نيوز»، اليوم (الإثنين)، التأكيد أن على إيران أن ترفع راية الاستسلام«، مشيراً إلى أن الحصار البحري الأمريكي يستمر في ممارسة ضغوط اقتصادية جديدة على النظام الإيراني.


وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن «إيران لا يمكنها أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً بأي شكل من الأشكال». وكتب ترمب على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال»: «الهدف الأول، وسيظل كذلك دائماً، هو منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي بأي شكل من الأشكال. شكراً لاهتمامكم بهذا الأمر».


وحول الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المرتقبة في شهر أكتوبر القادم، أعلن ترمب أنه قد يدعم شخصا ما في هذه الانتخابات.

ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي إسرائيل إلى التوقف عن شن ضربات على قطاع غزة، في وقت التقى مبعوثيه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في القدس.
وكشف في المقابلة، أن لدى واشنطن عدة قنوات للتواصل مع حماس"، مضيفاً أن الحركة "وافقت على التخلي عن سلاحها".


يأتي ذلك في ظل عدم إحراز تقدم في الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإنهاء الحرب بين واشنطن وطهران، وانتهاء مهلة الستين يوماً المنصوص عليها في مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة في يونيو، اليوم (الإثنين)، وسط تقارير على أن طهران استغلت هذه الفترة استعداداً لـ «حرب أوسع نطاقاً».


وفيما ركزت واشنطن على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز والمضي قدماً في المفاوضات، كانت القيادة الإيرانية تتبع استراتيجية مختلفة تماماً، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مسؤولين إيرانيين وعرب.


وذكرت مصادر الصحيفة أن القادة المتشددين في طهران لم ينظروا إلى الاتفاق باعتباره مساراً حقيقياً نحو السلام، بل رأوا فيه محاولة من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل لتخفيف الضغوط عن الاقتصاد العالمي، وكسب الوقت قبل شن هجوم أوسع نطاقاً.


وأفادت بأن هؤلاء القادة عقدوا اجتماعات مغلقة في طهران ووضعوا خطة مختلفة، شملت منح الحرس الثوري مزيداً من السيطرة على الجيش النظامي، وتعيين مقاتلين مخضرمين في مناصب رئيسية، وتوسيع عمليات مكافحة التجسس داخل البلاد، وزيادة إنتاج الصواريخ والمسيّرات.


ورصد مسؤولون اتصالات بين إيران وحلفائها من المليشيات في دول مثل اليمن والعراق، بهدف توسيع الحرب ورفع كلفتها.


وتكشف الاستعدادات الإيرانية عن فجوة هائلة بين نظرة واشنطن وطهران إلى هذه المرحلة من الحرب. ودفع هذا الاختلاف قادة إيران إلى اتخاذ موقف تفاوضي متشدد والإحجام عن إبرام اتفاقات. كما يُظهر استعداد إيران للقتال انعداماً عميقاً للثقة، ومن المرجح أن يمنع الطرفين من التوصل إلى اتفاق دائم ينهي الصراع.