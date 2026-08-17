U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that there is direct communication with officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, confirming that he is not in a hurry regarding Iran, and noted the existence of "back channels to communicate with the Revolutionary Guard." He added: "We are speaking directly with its officials."



Trump reiterated in a statement to "Fox News" today (Monday) that Iran must raise the white flag of surrender, pointing out that the U.S. naval blockade continues to exert new economic pressures on the Iranian regime.



The U.S. president emphasized that "Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons in any form." Trump wrote on his "Truth Social" account: "The number one goal, and it will always be, is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons in any form. Thank you for your interest in this matter."



Regarding the upcoming Israeli elections in October, Trump announced that he might support someone in these elections.



This comes amid a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war between Washington and Tehran, and the expiration of the sixty-day deadline stipulated in the memorandum of understanding signed in June, today (Monday), amid reports that Tehran has exploited this period in preparation for a "wider war."



While Washington focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and moving forward with negotiations, the Iranian leadership followed a completely different strategy, according to what the "Wall Street Journal" reported from Iranian and Arab officials.



The newspaper's sources indicated that hardline leaders in Tehran did not view the agreement as a genuine path to peace, but rather as an attempt by the United States and Israel to relieve pressure on the global economy and buy time before launching a broader attack.



It was reported that these leaders held closed meetings in Tehran and devised a different plan, which included granting the Revolutionary Guard more control over the regular army, appointing seasoned fighters to key positions, expanding counter-espionage operations within the country, and increasing the production of missiles and drones.



Officials observed communications between Iran and its militia allies in countries like Yemen and Iraq, aimed at expanding the war and raising its costs.



The Iranian preparations reveal a huge gap between Washington's and Tehran's perspectives on this stage of the war. This difference has driven Iranian leaders to adopt a hardline negotiating stance and refrain from concluding agreements. Iran's readiness to fight also reflects a deep-seated lack of trust, which is likely to prevent both sides from reaching a lasting agreement to end the conflict.