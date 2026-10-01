أعلنت الشرطة الهولندية إلقاء القبض على شاب يبلغ من العمر 24 عاماً، يُعتقد أنه عضو بارز في عصابة السايبر الشهيرة ShinyHunters المسؤولة عن اختراقات ضخمة، كان آخرها اختراق الموقع الرسمي لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي (FBI).

ولم تتوقف القضية عند حدود الجرائم الإلكترونية، إذ كشفت التحقيقات الأولية عقب فحص حاسوب المتهم عن بيانات ومعلومات تؤكد تورطه في الترتيب والإعداد لتنفيذ جريمتي قتل في الخارج. وأكدت السلطات الأمنية أن مخطط الاغتيال المكتشف لا يرتبط مباشرة بنشاط مجموعة الاختراق، بينما تكتمت على نشر اسمه لحين اكتمال التحقيقات.

وفي أعقاب الضربة الأمنية، وجه بريت ليثرمان، مساعد مدير شعبة السايبر بمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي، رسالة مرئية حازمة ومباشرة لبقية أفراد تنظيم القرصنة الإلكترونية، قائلاً: «إلى من تبقى من أعضاء ShinyHunters: لقد علمتم بشأن اعتقال زميلكم، وعليكم الاستسلام فوراً للعدالة».