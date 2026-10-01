The Dutch police announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man, believed to be a prominent member of the famous cyber gang ShinyHunters, responsible for massive hacks, the latest of which was the breach of the official website of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The case did not stop at the limits of cyber crimes, as initial investigations following the examination of the suspect's computer revealed data and information confirming his involvement in planning and preparing to carry out two murders abroad. Security authorities confirmed that the discovered assassination plot is not directly linked to the hacking group's activities, while they withheld his name pending the completion of the investigations.

In the wake of the security crackdown, Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the Cyber Division at the FBI, delivered a firm and direct video message to the remaining members of the cyber hacking organization, stating: "To the remaining members of ShinyHunters: You have learned about the arrest of your colleague, and you must surrender immediately to justice."