أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًّا اليوم (الخميس)، بوزيرة القوات المسلحة الفرنسية كاثرين فوترين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آفاق التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة والمساعي المبذولة تجاهها؛ بما يحافظ على الأمن والسلم الدوليين، ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.