أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًّا اليوم (الخميس)، بوزيرة القوات المسلحة الفرنسية كاثرين فوترين.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آفاق التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة والمساعي المبذولة تجاهها؛ بما يحافظ على الأمن والسلم الدوليين، ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today (Thursday) to French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.
During the call, they reviewed the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the defense field, discussed the challenges facing the region and the efforts being made to address them; in a way that maintains international peace and security, and discussed issues of mutual interest.