ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا انهيار جليدي ضرب مخيماً جبلياً في نيبال إلى 15 قتيلاً، بعد انتشال فرق الإنقاذ 8 جثث إضافية، اليوم (الخميس)، فيما لا يزال البحث جارياً عن شخص مفقود.

وضرب الانهيار الجليدي المعسكر الأساسي لجبل «هملونغ هيمال» في منطقة مانانغ شمال نيبال، أثناء استعداد عمال نيباليين لاستقبال متسلقين أجانب، في واحدة من أكثر حوادث موسم تسلق الخريف دموية.

8 جثث في يوم واحد

وقال رئيس الجمعية الوطنية للمرشدين الجبليين في نيبال تول سينغ غورونغ، إن فرق الإنقاذ عثرت على 8 جثث تحت الثلوج خلال عمليات البحث الخميس، ليرتفع إجمالي الجثث المنتشلة إلى 15، بعد العثور على 7 جثث في وقت سابق من الأسبوع.

وأضاف أن شخصاً واحداً لا يزال في عداد المفقودين، فيما تتضاءل الآمال في العثور عليه حياً بسبب صعوبة الظروف في المنطقة.

كانوا يجهزون المخيم

وكان العمال يقومون بنصب الخيام وتثبيت الحبال وتجهيز المسارات في المعسكر قبل وصول بعثات المتسلقين الأجانب إلى الجبل، الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه 7126 متراً.

وأكدت السلطات أن المتسلقين الأجانب لم يكونوا قد وصلوا إلى الموقع وقت وقوع الانهيار، فيما كان الضحايا من العمال وفرق الدعم النيبالية.

الطقس أعاق عمليات الإنقاذ

وتسببت الأحوال الجوية الصعبة والتضاريس الجبلية في تأخير عمليات البحث والإنقاذ خلال الأيام الماضية، قبل أن تتمكن الفرق من الوصول إلى مناطق دفن العمال تحت الثلوج.

ونُقلت بعض الجثامين بواسطة مروحيات إلى مناطق قريبة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، فيما تستمر فرق الإنقاذ في البحث عن المفقود الأخير.

ويعد «هملونغ هيمال» من القمم التي يقصدها المتسلقون لاكتساب الخبرة في تسلق الجبال التي يزيد ارتفاعها على 6 آلاف متر، ويقع في منطقة نائية بالقرب من الحدود مع الصين.