The death toll from an avalanche that struck a mountain camp in Nepal has risen to 15, after rescue teams recovered 8 additional bodies today (Thursday), while the search continues for one missing person.

The avalanche hit the base camp of Mount "Himalong Himal" in the Manang region of northern Nepal, while Nepali workers were preparing to welcome foreign climbers, in one of the deadliest incidents of the autumn climbing season.

8 Bodies in One Day

The president of the National Association of Mountain Guides in Nepal, Tul Singh Gurung, stated that rescue teams found 8 bodies under the snow during search operations on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 15, after 7 bodies were found earlier in the week.

He added that one person is still missing, while hopes of finding him alive are dwindling due to the difficult conditions in the area.

They Were Setting Up the Camp

The workers were busy setting up tents, securing ropes, and preparing trails in the camp before the arrival of foreign climbing expeditions to the mountain, which stands at 7,126 meters high.

Authorities confirmed that the foreign climbers had not yet arrived at the site at the time of the avalanche, while the victims were Nepali workers and support teams.

Weather Hampered Rescue Operations

Severe weather conditions and mountainous terrain delayed search and rescue operations over the past few days, before teams were able to reach the areas where the workers were buried under the snow.

Some bodies were transported by helicopters to nearby areas to complete legal procedures, while rescue teams continue to search for the last missing person.

Mount "Himalong Himal" is one of the peaks that climbers aim for to gain experience in climbing mountains over 6,000 meters high, and it is located in a remote area near the border with China.