The Asian lecturer Yahya Jaber praised the Saudi national team's victory over their Iraqi counterpart 2-0 in the final round of the group stage of the Gulf Cup 27 and their qualification for the semifinals to face Qatar tomorrow (Saturday), considering that the result reflects the significant development in the character of the Green.



Jaber told "Okaz": "The Green dealt intelligently with a pressing match against a strong opponent who was looking for a result. They entered with confidence and succeeded in achieving a balance between defensive solidity and offensive effectiveness, controlling the rhythm of the match completely."



He continued: "Iraq appeared organized at times, but they collided with a Saudi defensive discipline and cohesive team play that prevented them from reaching dangerous areas. On the other hand, the Green capitalized on the transitions and the speed of ball movement, and with the collapse of the Iraqi performance in the second half, the score could have been even higher."



He added: "This third consecutive victory after Kuwait and Oman confirms that the Green does not play impulsively but calmly and with a good reading of crucial matches, which shows the tactical and skill maturity needed in the upcoming stage."



Jaber concluded: "The victory provides a significant morale boost before the semifinals, but at the same time, it increases the responsibility, as everyone will try to stop Saudi Arabia now, and this requires high professionalism from the technical and administrative staff and the players, especially with the great fan support that is awaiting the title."