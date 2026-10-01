أشاد المحاضر الآسيوي يحيى جابر بفوز المنتخب السعودي على نظيره العراقي 2-0 في ختام دور المجموعات من كأس الخليج 27 والتأهل لنصف نهائي المسابقة لمواجهة قطر غداً (السبت)، معتبراً أن النتيجة تعكس التطور الكبير في شخصية الأخضر.


وقال جابر لـ«عكاظ»: «الأخضر تعامل بذكاء مع مباراة ضاغطة أمام منافس قوي كان يبحث عن نتيجة، ودخل بثقة ونجح في تحقيق التوازن بين الصلابة الدفاعية والفعالية الهجومية، وسيطر على إيقاع المباراة بالكامل».


وتابع: «العراق ظهر منظماً في فترات، لكنه اصطدم بانضباط دفاعي سعودي ولعب جماعي مترابط حرمه من الوصول للمناطق الخطرة، في المقابل استثمر الأخضر التحولات وسرعة نقل الكرة، ومع انهيار الأداء العراقي في الشوط الثاني كان بإمكان النتيجة أن تتضاعف».


وأضاف: «هذا الفوز الثالث توالياً بعد الكويت وعُمان يؤكد أن الأخضر لا يلعب باندفاع بل بهدوء وقراءة جيدة للمباريات الحاسمة، وهو ما يظهر النضج التكتيكي والمهاري الذي يحتاجه في المرحلة القادمة».


وختم جابر: «الانتصار يمنح دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل نصف النهائي، لكنه في الوقت نفسه يضاعف المسؤولية، فالجميع سيحاول إيقاف السعودية الآن، وهذا يتطلب احترافية عالية من الجهازين الفني والإداري واللاعبين، خاصة مع هذا الدعم الجماهيري الكبير الذي ينتظر اللقب».