Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan emphasized that no teacher can teach a subject outside their specialty, confirming at the government press conference held yesterday (Monday) in Riyadh regarding preparations for the new school year, that starting this year, a teacher's presence in the school ends with the conclusion of the school day according to each school's plan, and that there will be efforts to use artificial intelligence to assist teachers.



The minister revealed that the best teacher in the world for 2025 was Saudi, noting that the public education system maintains religious and national values while developing teachers' capabilities. He stated that 4,000 male and female teachers have been trained to discover talented students, with all Saudi schools being evaluated over three years to enhance outcomes.



Al-Bunyan clarified that the approval of the public education system enhances the quality of the educational environment, referring in this context to the launch of the unified education portal, expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Saudi students and on the "Madrasati" platform, which contains more than 500 digital books.



Regarding preparations for the new school year, the minister explained that 36 million copies of books have arrived at schools before the summer, licenses have been granted to 12 international schools, 160,000 additional seats have been provided in the private education sector, and several specialized schools have been established to support students' talents and improve the quality of curricula.



The Minister of Education added that 5 Saudi universities are among the top 100 in the world, while 70% of scholarship students study at the top 50 global universities.