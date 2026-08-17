شدد وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان على أنه لا يمكن لأي معلم تدريس مادة في غير تخصصه، مؤكداً في المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي انعقد أمس (الإثنين) في الرياض حول استعدادات العام الدراسي الجديد، أنه اعتباراً من هذا العام ينتهي حضور المعلم في المدرسة بانتهاء اليوم الدراسي وفق خطة كل مدرسة، والعمل على استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في مساعدة المعلمين.
وكشف الوزير أن أفضل معلم في العالم لعام 2025 كان سعودياً، مشيراً إلى أن نظام التعليم العام يحافظ على القيم الدينية والوطنية وتطوير قدرات المعلمين. وأبان أنه تم تدريب 4000 معلم ومعلمة لاكتشاف الموهوبين مع تقييم المدارس السعودية كافة خلال 3 سنوات لتعزيز المخرجات.
وأوضح البنيان أن الموافقة على نظام التعليم العام تعزز جودة البيئة التعليمية، مشيراً في هذا السياق إلى إطلاق بوابة التعليم الموحدة، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرات الطلبة السعوديين وعلى منصة «مدرستي» التي تحتوي على أكثر من 500 كتاب رقمي.
وعن استعدادات العام الدراسي الجديد أوضح الوزير وصول 36 مليون نسخة من الكتب للمدارس قبل الصيف، والترخيص لـ12 مدرسة عالمية، وتوفير 160 ألف مقعد إضافي في قطاع التعليم الخاص، وإنشاء مدارس عدة متخصصة تستهدف دعم مواهب الطلبة والعمل على تجويد المناهج الدراسية.
وأضاف وزير التعليم أن 5 جامعات سعودية ضمن أفضل 100 في العالم، فيما يدرس 70% من المبتعثين في أفضل 50 جامعة عالمية.
Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan emphasized that no teacher can teach a subject outside their specialty, confirming at the government press conference held yesterday (Monday) in Riyadh regarding preparations for the new school year, that starting this year, a teacher's presence in the school ends with the conclusion of the school day according to each school's plan, and that there will be efforts to use artificial intelligence to assist teachers.
The minister revealed that the best teacher in the world for 2025 was Saudi, noting that the public education system maintains religious and national values while developing teachers' capabilities. He stated that 4,000 male and female teachers have been trained to discover talented students, with all Saudi schools being evaluated over three years to enhance outcomes.
Al-Bunyan clarified that the approval of the public education system enhances the quality of the educational environment, referring in this context to the launch of the unified education portal, expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Saudi students and on the "Madrasati" platform, which contains more than 500 digital books.
Regarding preparations for the new school year, the minister explained that 36 million copies of books have arrived at schools before the summer, licenses have been granted to 12 international schools, 160,000 additional seats have been provided in the private education sector, and several specialized schools have been established to support students' talents and improve the quality of curricula.
The Minister of Education added that 5 Saudi universities are among the top 100 in the world, while 70% of scholarship students study at the top 50 global universities.