يمر الفنان المصري عمرو محمد علي بظروف صحية صعبة نتيجة المضاعفات التي يعاني منها بسبب مرض التصلب المتعدد، والتي أثرت على حركته وأبعدته عن المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وناشدت والدته المساعدة في نقله إلى مستشفى قصر العيني، للحصول على الرعاية الطبية اللازمة والمتابعة المتخصصة، موضحة أن نجلها يواصل تلقي العلاج، لكنها تسعى لتوفير رعاية أفضل لحالته الصحية.
كما وجهت والدة عمرو، في تصريحات صحفية محلية، رسالة إلى الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، طالبة منه منحه فرصة للعودة إلى التمثيل سواء من خلال ظهور بسيط أو مشهد صامت، مؤكدة أنها لا تطلب دعمًا ماديًا وإنما فرصة عمل تساعد نجلها على استعادة نشاطه الفني.
وفي المقابل، استجاب أحمد العوضي للمناشدة، معلنًا دعمه لعمرو محمد علي واستعداده لمنحه فرصة للمشاركة في أحد أعماله خلال الفترة المقبلة في خطوة تهدف إلى مساعدته على العودة إلى الساحة الفنية رغم ظروفه الصحية.
يشار إلى أن ولد عمرو محمد علي في القاهرة عام 1975، وبدأ مشواره الفني خلال فترة طفولته في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، ليشارك لاحقًا في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية البارزة.
ومن أبرز مشاركاته مسلسلا (الوسية) و(أرابيسك)، إلى جانب فيلم (مستر كارتيه)، فيما كان مسلسل (حدائق الشيطان) آخر أعماله المعروضة عام 2006، وهو العام الذي بدأت فيه معاناته مع المرض الذي أبعده عن الساحة الفنية.
The Egyptian artist Amr Mohamed Ali is going through difficult health conditions due to complications from multiple sclerosis, which have affected his mobility and kept him from participating in artistic works in recent years.
His mother has appealed for help in transferring him to Qasr Al-Aini Hospital to receive the necessary medical care and specialized follow-up, explaining that her son continues to receive treatment, but she is seeking to provide better care for his health condition.
Amr's mother also sent a message to the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awadi in local press statements, asking him to give her son a chance to return to acting, whether through a small appearance or a silent scene, emphasizing that she is not asking for financial support but rather for a job opportunity that would help her son regain his artistic activity.
In response, Ahmed El Awadi responded to the appeal, announcing his support for Amr Mohamed Ali and his readiness to give him a chance to participate in one of his works in the upcoming period, in a step aimed at helping him return to the artistic scene despite his health conditions.
It is worth noting that Amr Mohamed Ali was born in Cairo in 1975 and began his artistic journey during his childhood in the 1980s, later participating in a number of prominent dramatic and cinematic works.
Among his most notable contributions are the series (Al-Wasaya) and (Arabesque), in addition to the film (Mr. Cartier), while the series (Gardens of the Devil) was his last work aired in 2006, the year in which he began his struggle with the illness that kept him away from the artistic scene.