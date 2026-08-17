يمر الفنان المصري عمرو محمد علي بظروف صحية صعبة نتيجة المضاعفات التي يعاني منها بسبب مرض التصلب المتعدد، والتي أثرت على حركته وأبعدته عن المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وناشدت والدته المساعدة في نقله إلى مستشفى قصر العيني، للحصول على الرعاية الطبية اللازمة والمتابعة المتخصصة، موضحة أن نجلها يواصل تلقي العلاج، لكنها تسعى لتوفير رعاية أفضل لحالته الصحية.

كما وجهت والدة عمرو، في تصريحات صحفية محلية، رسالة إلى الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، طالبة منه منحه فرصة للعودة إلى التمثيل سواء من خلال ظهور بسيط أو مشهد صامت، مؤكدة أنها لا تطلب دعمًا ماديًا وإنما فرصة عمل تساعد نجلها على استعادة نشاطه الفني.

وفي المقابل، استجاب أحمد العوضي للمناشدة، معلنًا دعمه لعمرو محمد علي واستعداده لمنحه فرصة للمشاركة في أحد أعماله خلال الفترة المقبلة في خطوة تهدف إلى مساعدته على العودة إلى الساحة الفنية رغم ظروفه الصحية.

يشار إلى أن ولد عمرو محمد علي في القاهرة عام 1975، وبدأ مشواره الفني خلال فترة طفولته في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، ليشارك لاحقًا في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية البارزة.

ومن أبرز مشاركاته مسلسلا (الوسية) و(أرابيسك)، إلى جانب فيلم (مستر كارتيه)، فيما كان مسلسل (حدائق الشيطان) آخر أعماله المعروضة عام 2006، وهو العام الذي بدأت فيه معاناته مع المرض الذي أبعده عن الساحة الفنية.