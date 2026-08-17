The Egyptian artist Amr Mohamed Ali is going through difficult health conditions due to complications from multiple sclerosis, which have affected his mobility and kept him from participating in artistic works in recent years.

His mother has appealed for help in transferring him to Qasr Al-Aini Hospital to receive the necessary medical care and specialized follow-up, explaining that her son continues to receive treatment, but she is seeking to provide better care for his health condition.

Amr's mother also sent a message to the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awadi in local press statements, asking him to give her son a chance to return to acting, whether through a small appearance or a silent scene, emphasizing that she is not asking for financial support but rather for a job opportunity that would help her son regain his artistic activity.

In response, Ahmed El Awadi responded to the appeal, announcing his support for Amr Mohamed Ali and his readiness to give him a chance to participate in one of his works in the upcoming period, in a step aimed at helping him return to the artistic scene despite his health conditions.

It is worth noting that Amr Mohamed Ali was born in Cairo in 1975 and began his artistic journey during his childhood in the 1980s, later participating in a number of prominent dramatic and cinematic works.

Among his most notable contributions are the series (Al-Wasaya) and (Arabesque), in addition to the film (Mr. Cartier), while the series (Gardens of the Devil) was his last work aired in 2006, the year in which he began his struggle with the illness that kept him away from the artistic scene.